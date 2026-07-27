Get started

Import createTestHarness() from wrangler. Point the test harness at your Worker configuration file.
Manage the test harness lifecycle
For simplicity, we will reuse a single server for the test suite and reset it after each test. You can also start a new server for each test if the tests do not share the same configuration.
Write your first test
Use the helpers provided by the test harness to interact with the Worker and assert its behavior. For example, you can call server.fetch() to send a request to the Worker and assert against its response.