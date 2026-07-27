Get started

Overview Prerequisites Create a test harness Manage the test harness lifecycle Write your first test

This guide shows how to write a basic integration test for a Worker with createTestHarness() . The example uses Vitest as the test runner and exercises a Worker built with Wrangler.

Prerequisites

You need:

A Worker project with a Wrangler configuration file

A Node.js test runner such as Vitest ↗

wrangler installed as a development dependency

Create a test harness

Import createTestHarness() from wrangler . Point the test harness at your Worker configuration file.

test/index.test.js js import { createTestHarness } from "wrangler" ; const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [{ configPath: "./wrangler.jsonc" }], }); test/index.test.ts ts import { createTestHarness } from "wrangler" ; const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [{ configPath: "./wrangler.jsonc" }], });

Manage the test harness lifecycle

For simplicity, we will reuse a single server for the test suite and reset it after each test. You can also start a new server for each test if the tests do not share the same configuration.

test/index.test.js js import { afterAll, afterEach, beforeAll } from "vitest" ; beforeAll ( async () => { // Start the server before all tests await server. listen (); }); afterEach ( async () => { // Recreates storage and restores the original Worker options after each test await server. reset (); }); afterAll ( async () => { // Close the server after all tests await server. close (); }); test/index.test.ts ts import { afterAll, afterEach, beforeAll } from "vitest" ; beforeAll ( async () => { // Start the server before all tests await server. listen (); }); afterEach ( async () => { // Recreates storage and restores the original Worker options after each test await server. reset (); }); afterAll ( async () => { // Close the server after all tests await server. close (); });

Write your first test

Use the helpers provided by the test harness to interact with the Worker and assert its behavior. For example, you can call server.fetch() to send a request to the Worker and assert against its response.