Export to Honeycomb
Honeycomb is an observability platform built for high-cardinality data that helps you understand and debug your applications. By exporting your Cloudflare Workers application telemetry to Honeycomb, you can:
- Visualize traces to understand request flows and identify performance bottlenecks
- Query and analyze logs with unlimited dimensionality across any attribute
- Create custom queries and dashboards to monitor your Workers
This guide will walk you through configuring your Cloudflare Worker application to export OpenTelemetry-compliant traces and logs to Honeycomb.
Before you begin, ensure you have:
- An active Honeycomb account ↗ (free tier available)
- A deployed Worker that you want to monitor
- Log in to your Honeycomb account ↗
- Navigate to your account settings by clicking on your profile icon in the top right
- Select Team Settings
- In the left sidebar, click Environments and click the gear icon
- Find your environment (e.g.,
production,
test) or create a new one
- Under API Keys, click Create Ingest API Key
- Configure your API key:
- Name: Enter a descriptive name (e.g.,
cloudflare-workers-otel)
- Permissions: Select Can create services/datasets (required for OTLP ingestion)
- Name: Enter a descriptive name (e.g.,
- Click Create
- Important: Copy the API key immediately and store it securely - you won't be able to see it again
The API key will look something like:
hcaik_01hq...
Now you'll create destinations in the Cloudflare dashboard that point to Honeycomb.
Honeycomb provides separate OTLP endpoints for traces and logs:
- Traces:
https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/traces
- Logs:
https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/logs
- Navigate to your Cloudflare account's Workers Observability ↗ section
- Click Add destination
- Configure your trace destination:
- Destination Name:
honeycomb-traces(or any descriptive name)
- Destination Type: Select Traces
- OTLP Endpoint:
https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/traces
- Custom Headers: Add the authentication header:
- Header name:
x-honeycomb-team
- Header value: Your Honeycomb API key (e.g.,
hcaik_01hq...)
- Header name:
- Destination Name:
- Click Save
Repeat the process for logs:
- Click Add destination again
- Configure your logs destination:
- Destination Name:
honeycomb-logs(or any descriptive name)
- Destination Type: Select Logs
- OTLP Endpoint:
https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/logs
- Custom Headers: Add the authentication header:
- Header name:
x-honeycomb-team
- Header value: Your Honeycomb API key (same as above)
- Header name:
- Destination Name:
- Click Save
With your destinations created in the Cloudflare dashboard, update your Worker's configuration to enable telemetry export.
After updating your configuration, deploy your Worker for the changes to take effect.
