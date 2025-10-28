Export to Honeycomb

Honeycomb is an observability platform built for high-cardinality data that helps you understand and debug your applications. By exporting your Cloudflare Workers application telemetry to Honeycomb, you can:

Visualize traces to understand request flows and identify performance bottlenecks

Query and analyze logs with unlimited dimensionality across any attribute

Create custom queries and dashboards to monitor your Workers

This guide will walk you through configuring your Cloudflare Worker application to export OpenTelemetry-compliant traces and logs to Honeycomb.

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have:

An active Honeycomb account ↗ (free tier available)

Step 1: Get your Honeycomb API key

Log in to your Honeycomb account ↗ Navigate to your account settings by clicking on your profile icon in the top right Select Team Settings In the left sidebar, click Environments and click the gear icon Find your environment (e.g., production , test ) or create a new one Under API Keys, click Create Ingest API Key Configure your API key: Name : Enter a descriptive name (e.g., cloudflare-workers-otel )

: Enter a descriptive name (e.g., ) Permissions: Select Can create services/datasets (required for OTLP ingestion) Click Create Important: Copy the API key immediately and store it securely - you won't be able to see it again

The API key will look something like: hcaik_01hq...

Step 2: Configure Cloudflare destinations

Now you'll create destinations in the Cloudflare dashboard that point to Honeycomb.

Honeycomb OTLP endpoints

Honeycomb provides separate OTLP endpoints for traces and logs:

Traces : https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/traces

: Logs: https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/logs

Configure trace destination

Navigate to your Cloudflare account's Workers Observability ↗ section Click Add destination Configure your trace destination: Destination Name : honeycomb-traces (or any descriptive name)

: (or any descriptive name) Destination Type : Select Traces

: Select OTLP Endpoint : https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/traces

: Custom Headers : Add the authentication header: Header name: x-honeycomb-team Header value: Your Honeycomb API key (e.g., hcaik_01hq... )

: Add the authentication header: Click Save

Configure logs destination

Repeat the process for logs:

Click Add destination again Configure your logs destination: Destination Name : honeycomb-logs (or any descriptive name)

: (or any descriptive name) Destination Type : Select Logs

: Select OTLP Endpoint : https://api.honeycomb.io/v1/logs

: Custom Headers : Add the authentication header: Header name: x-honeycomb-team Header value: Your Honeycomb API key (same as above)

: Add the authentication header: Click Save

Step 3: Configure your Worker

With your destinations created in the Cloudflare dashboard, update your Worker's configuration to enable telemetry export.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " observability " : { " traces " : { " enabled " : true , // Must match the destination name in the dashboard " destinations " : [ "honeycomb-traces" ] }, " logs " : { " enabled " : true , // Must match the destination name in the dashboard " destinations " : [ "honeycomb-logs" ] } } } [ observability . traces ] enabled = true destinations = [ "honeycomb-traces" ] [ observability . logs ] enabled = true destinations = [ "honeycomb-logs" ]

After updating your configuration, deploy your Worker for the changes to take effect.