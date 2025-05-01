Forcing or dropping trailing slashes on request paths (for example, example.com/page/ vs. example.com/page ) is often something that developers wish to control for cosmetic reasons. Additionally, it can impact SEO because search engines often treat URLs with and without trailing slashes as different, separate pages. This distinction can lead to duplicate content issues, indexing problems, and overall confusion about the correct canonical version of a page.

The assets.html_handling configuration determines the redirects and rewrites of requests for HTML content. It is used to specify the pattern for canonical URLs, thus where Cloudflare serves HTML content from, and additionally, where Cloudflare redirects non-canonical URLs to.

Take the following directory structure:

Directory dist file.html Directory folder index.html



Automatic trailing slashes (default)

This will usually give you the desired behavior automatically: individual files (e.g. foo.html ) will be served without a trailing flash and folder index files (e.g. foo/index.html ) will be served with a trailing slash.

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-05-01" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/" , " html_handling " : "auto-trailing-slash" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-05-01" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/" html_handling = "auto-trailing-slash"

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming Request Response Asset Served /file 200 /dist/file.html /file.html 307 to /file - /file/ 307 to /file - /file/index 307 to /file - /file/index.html 307 to /file - /folder 307 to /folder/ - /folder.html 307 to /folder - /folder/ 200 /dist/folder/index.html /folder/index 307 to /folder - /folder/index.html 307 to /folder -

Force trailing slashes

Alternatively, you can force trailing slashes ( force-trailing-slash ).

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-05-01" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/" , " html_handling " : "force-trailing-slash" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-05-01" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/" html_handling = "force-trailing-slash"

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming Request Response Asset Served /file 307 to /file/ - /file.html 307 to /file/ - /file/ 200 /dist/file.html /file/index 307 to /file/ - /file/index.html 307 to /file/ - /folder 307 to /folder/ - /folder.html 307 to /folder/ - /folder/ 200 /dist/folder/index.html /folder/index 307 to /folder/ - /folder/index.html 307 to /folder/ -

Drop trailing slashes

Or you can drop trailing slashes ( drop-trailing-slash ).

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-05-01" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/" , " html_handling " : "drop-trailing-slash" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-05-01" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/" html_handling = "drop-trailing-slash"

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming Request Response Asset Served /file 200 /dist/file.html /file.html 307 to /file - /file/ 307 to /file - /file/index 307 to /file - /file/index.html 307 to /file - /folder 200 /dist/folder/index.html /folder.html 307 to /folder - /folder/ 307 to /folder - /folder/index 307 to /folder - /folder/index.html 307 to /folder -

Disable HTML handling

Alternatively, if you have bespoke needs, you can disable the built-in HTML handling entirely ( none ).

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-05-01" , " assets " : { " directory " : "./dist/" , " html_handling " : "none" } } name = "my-worker" compatibility_date = "2025-05-01" [ assets ] directory = "./dist/" html_handling = "none"

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served: