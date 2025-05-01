 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

HTML handling

Forcing or dropping trailing slashes on request paths (for example, example.com/page/ vs. example.com/page) is often something that developers wish to control for cosmetic reasons. Additionally, it can impact SEO because search engines often treat URLs with and without trailing slashes as different, separate pages. This distinction can lead to duplicate content issues, indexing problems, and overall confusion about the correct canonical version of a page.

The assets.html_handling configuration determines the redirects and rewrites of requests for HTML content. It is used to specify the pattern for canonical URLs, thus where Cloudflare serves HTML content from, and additionally, where Cloudflare redirects non-canonical URLs to.

Take the following directory structure:

  • Directorydist
    • file.html
    • Directoryfolder
      • index.html

Automatic trailing slashes (default)

This will usually give you the desired behavior automatically: individual files (e.g. foo.html) will be served without a trailing flash and folder index files (e.g. foo/index.html) will be served with a trailing slash.

{
  "name": "my-worker",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-05-01",
  "assets": {
    "directory": "./dist/",
    "html_handling": "auto-trailing-slash"
  }
}

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming RequestResponseAsset Served
/file200/dist/file.html
/file.html307 to /file-
/file/307 to /file-
/file/index307 to /file-
/file/index.html307 to /file-
/folder307 to /folder/-
/folder.html307 to /folder-
/folder/200/dist/folder/index.html
/folder/index307 to /folder-
/folder/index.html307 to /folder-

Force trailing slashes

Alternatively, you can force trailing slashes (force-trailing-slash).

{
  "name": "my-worker",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-05-01",
  "assets": {
    "directory": "./dist/",
    "html_handling": "force-trailing-slash"
  }
}

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming RequestResponseAsset Served
/file307 to /file/-
/file.html307 to /file/-
/file/200/dist/file.html
/file/index307 to /file/-
/file/index.html307 to /file/-
/folder307 to /folder/-
/folder.html307 to /folder/-
/folder/200/dist/folder/index.html
/folder/index307 to /folder/-
/folder/index.html307 to /folder/-

Drop trailing slashes

Or you can drop trailing slashes (drop-trailing-slash).

{
  "name": "my-worker",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-05-01",
  "assets": {
    "directory": "./dist/",
    "html_handling": "drop-trailing-slash"
  }
}

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming RequestResponseAsset Served
/file200/dist/file.html
/file.html307 to /file-
/file/307 to /file-
/file/index307 to /file-
/file/index.html307 to /file-
/folder200/dist/folder/index.html
/folder.html307 to /folder-
/folder/307 to /folder-
/folder/index307 to /folder-
/folder/index.html307 to /folder-

Disable HTML handling

Alternatively, if you have bespoke needs, you can disable the built-in HTML handling entirely (none).

{
  "name": "my-worker",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-05-01",
  "assets": {
    "directory": "./dist/",
    "html_handling": "none"
  }
}

Based on the incoming requests, the following assets would be served:

Incoming RequestResponseAsset Served
/fileDepends on not_found_handlingDepends on not_found_handling
/file.html200/dist/file.html
/file/Depends on not_found_handlingDepends on not_found_handling
/file/indexDepends on not_found_handlingDepends on not_found_handling
/file/index.htmlDepends on not_found_handlingDepends on not_found_handling
/folderDepends on not_found_handlingDepends on not_found_handling
/folder.htmlDepends on not_found_handlingDepends on not_found_handling
/folder/Depends on not_found_handlingDepends on not_found_handling
/folder/indexDepends on not_found_handlingDepends on not_found_handling
/folder/index.html200/dist/folder/index.html