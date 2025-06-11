3rd Party Integrations
Connect to databases by configuring connection strings and credentials as secrets in your Worker.
When you rotate or update database credentials, you must update the corresponding secrets in your Worker. Use the
wrangler secret put command to update secrets securely or update the secret directly in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
You can connect to multiple databases by configuring separate sets of secrets for each database connection. Use descriptive secret names to distinguish between different database connections (for example,
DATABASE_URL_PROD and
DATABASE_URL_STAGING).
