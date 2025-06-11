3rd Party Integrations

Background

Connect to databases by configuring connection strings and credentials as secrets in your Worker.

Making multiple round trip calls to a centralized database from a Worker? If your Worker is making multiple round trip calls to a centralized database, your Worker may be a good fit for Smart Placement. Smart Placement speeds up applications by automatically running your Worker closer to your back-end infrastructure rather than the end user. Learn more about how Smart Placement works.

Database credentials

When you rotate or update database credentials, you must update the corresponding secrets in your Worker. Use the wrangler secret put command to update secrets securely or update the secret directly in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.

Database limits

You can connect to multiple databases by configuring separate sets of secrets for each database connection. Use descriptive secret names to distinguish between different database connections (for example, DATABASE_URL_PROD and DATABASE_URL_STAGING ).