3rd Party Integrations

Background

Connect to databases by configuring connection strings and credentials as secrets in your Worker.

Database credentials

When you rotate or update database credentials, you must update the corresponding secrets in your Worker. Use the wrangler secret put command to update secrets securely or update the secret directly in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Database limits

You can connect to multiple databases by configuring separate sets of secrets for each database connection. Use descriptive secret names to distinguish between different database connections (for example, DATABASE_URL_PROD and DATABASE_URL_STAGING).