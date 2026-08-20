Migrate from Vitest 3 to Vitest 4

@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers v0.13.0 adds support for Vitest 4 ↗. v0.12.x is the last version to support Vitest 3.x. It continues to work if you are not ready to migrate.
Version 0.13.0 rearchitects the integration around a Vite plugin model. This change breaks the configuration API, but it also resolves a number of issues that were not fixable under the previous architecture:
- Library imports that previously required SSR optimizer workarounds, such as Stripe, now resolve without extra configuration.
- Bare Node.js specifiers such as
node:urlnow resolve in test files.
nodejs_compat_v2and Node.js module flags are enabled automatically during tests, matching production behavior.
- The
providedata channel is no longer limited to ~8 KB. It now uses WebSocket messages.
- Storage is isolated per test file instead of per test, consistent with standard Vitest behavior.
- The Vitest UI works correctly with Workers tests.
This guide covers migrating an existing project from v0.12.x to v0.13.x.
Install Vitest 4 and the latest version of
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers:
npm i -D vitest@^4.1.0 @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers
yarn add -D vitest@^4.1.0 @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers
pnpm add -D vitest@^4.1.0 @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers
bun add -d vitest@^4.1.0 @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers also requires
@vitest/runner and
@vitest/snapshot at
^4.1.0. Both ship as dependencies of
vitest, so installing
vitest@^4.1.0 satisfies them.
A codemod updates your
vitest.config.ts to the new plugin API automatically. After installing the package, run:
npx jscodeshift -t node_modules/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs vitest.config.ts
yarn jscodeshift -t node_modules/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs vitest.config.ts
pnpm jscodeshift -t node_modules/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs vitest.config.ts
To run the codemod without installing the package first, point it at the published version:
npx jscodeshift -t https://unpkg.com/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs --parser=ts vitest.config.ts
yarn jscodeshift -t https://unpkg.com/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs --parser=ts vitest.config.ts
pnpm jscodeshift -t https://unpkg.com/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs --parser=ts vitest.config.ts
defineWorkersProject and
defineWorkersConfig from
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config have both been removed. They are replaced by a
cloudflareTest() Vite plugin exported from
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers, with options previously nested under
test.poolOptions.workers passed directly to
cloudflareTest().
The codemod migrates configurations that use
defineWorkersProject. If your configuration uses
defineWorkersConfig, or calls
defineWorkersProject with a function instead of an object, the codemod cannot transform it. Apply the change manually using the following example.
Before:
After:
The
isolatedStorage and
singleWorker options have been removed. Storage isolation is now per test file, matching Vitest's own isolation model. The codemod copies your existing
test.poolOptions.workers options into
cloudflareTest(), so if you previously set either option, remove it from the
cloudflareTest() call. To make test files share the same storage instead, pass the
--max-workers=1 --no-isolate flags to the Vitest command in your
package.json.
The following changes must be made manually to your test files.
The
env and
SELF exports from
cloudflare:test are deprecated in favor of
cloudflare:workers. Replace
import { env, SELF } from "cloudflare:test" with
import { env, exports } from "cloudflare:workers".
exports.default.fetch() behaves the same as
SELF.fetch(), except that it does not expose Assets. To test Assets, use the
env.ASSETS binding or write an integration test using
startDevWorker(). The deprecated exports still work, so this change is recommended rather than required.
The
import { fetchMock } from "cloudflare:test" import has been removed. Mock
globalThis.fetch directly or use ecosystem libraries such as MSW ↗. Refer to the request mocking example ↗ for a complete example.
To handle the test file changes automatically, give the following prompt to a coding agent:
For breaking changes in Vitest 4 itself that may affect your tests, refer to the Vitest 4 migration guide ↗. If you run into issues, open a discussion on the workers-sdk GitHub repository ↗.
- Write your first test - Write unit and integration tests for Workers.
- Configuration - Reference for the
cloudflareTest()plugin options.