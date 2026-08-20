Migrate from Vitest 3 to Vitest 4

Overview Update your dependencies Update your configuration with the codemod Review the configuration changes Remove isolatedStorage and singleWorker Update your test files Update deprecated cloudflare:test imports Replace fetchMock Migrate test files with a coding agent Upstream Vitest 4 changes Related resources

@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers v0.13.0 adds support for Vitest 4 ↗. v0.12.x is the last version to support Vitest 3.x. It continues to work if you are not ready to migrate.

Note This guide applies to @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers version 0.x. To migrate to version 1, refer to Migrate to Vitest plugin.

Version 0.13.0 rearchitects the integration around a Vite plugin model. This change breaks the configuration API, but it also resolves a number of issues that were not fixable under the previous architecture:

Library imports that previously required SSR optimizer workarounds, such as Stripe, now resolve without extra configuration.

Bare Node.js specifiers such as node:url now resolve in test files.

now resolve in test files. nodejs_compat_v2 and Node.js module flags are enabled automatically during tests, matching production behavior.

and Node.js module flags are enabled automatically during tests, matching production behavior. The provide data channel is no longer limited to ~8 KB. It now uses WebSocket messages.

data channel is no longer limited to ~8 KB. It now uses WebSocket messages. Storage is isolated per test file instead of per test, consistent with standard Vitest behavior.

The Vitest UI works correctly with Workers tests.

This guide covers migrating an existing project from v0.12.x to v0.13.x.

Install Vitest 4 and the latest version of @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers :

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D vitest@^4.1.0 @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers yarn add -D vitest@^4.1.0 @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers pnpm add -D vitest@^4.1.0 @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers bun add -d vitest@^4.1.0 @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers

@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers also requires @vitest/runner and @vitest/snapshot at ^4.1.0 . Both ship as dependencies of vitest , so installing vitest@^4.1.0 satisfies them.

A codemod updates your vitest.config.ts to the new plugin API automatically. After installing the package, run:

npm yarn pnpm npx jscodeshift -t node_modules/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs vitest.config.ts yarn jscodeshift -t node_modules/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs vitest.config.ts pnpm jscodeshift -t node_modules/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs vitest.config.ts

To run the codemod without installing the package first, point it at the published version:

npm yarn pnpm npx jscodeshift -t https://unpkg.com/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs --parser=ts vitest.config.ts yarn jscodeshift -t https://unpkg.com/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs --parser=ts vitest.config.ts pnpm jscodeshift -t https://unpkg.com/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs --parser=ts vitest.config.ts

Note The codemod only updates vitest.config.ts , and it does not remove options that are no longer supported. Changes to your test files, including cloudflare:test import updates, must be made manually. The remaining sections describe those changes.

Review the configuration changes

defineWorkersProject and defineWorkersConfig from @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config have both been removed. They are replaced by a cloudflareTest() Vite plugin exported from @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers , with options previously nested under test.poolOptions.workers passed directly to cloudflareTest() .

The codemod migrates configurations that use defineWorkersProject . If your configuration uses defineWorkersConfig , or calls defineWorkersProject with a function instead of an object, the codemod cannot transform it. Apply the change manually using the following example.

Before:

vitest.config.ts ts import { defineWorkersProject } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config" ; export default defineWorkersProject ({ test: { poolOptions: { workers: { wrangler: { configPath: "./wrangler.jsonc" }, }, }, }, });

After:

vitest.config.ts ts import { cloudflareTest } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers" ; import { defineConfig } from "vitest/config" ; export default defineConfig ({ plugins: [ cloudflareTest ({ wrangler: { configPath: "./wrangler.jsonc" }, }), ], });

Remove isolatedStorage and singleWorker

The isolatedStorage and singleWorker options have been removed. Storage isolation is now per test file, matching Vitest's own isolation model. The codemod copies your existing test.poolOptions.workers options into cloudflareTest() , so if you previously set either option, remove it from the cloudflareTest() call. To make test files share the same storage instead, pass the --max-workers=1 --no-isolate flags to the Vitest command in your package.json .

The following changes must be made manually to your test files.

The env and SELF exports from cloudflare:test are deprecated in favor of cloudflare:workers . Replace import { env, SELF } from "cloudflare:test" with import { env, exports } from "cloudflare:workers" . exports.default.fetch() behaves the same as SELF.fetch() , except that it does not expose Assets. To test Assets, use the env.ASSETS binding or write an integration test using startDevWorker() . The deprecated exports still work, so this change is recommended rather than required.

- import { env, SELF } from "cloudflare:test"; + import { env, exports } from "cloudflare:workers"; it("dispatches fetch event", async () => { - const response = await SELF.fetch("https://example.com"); + const response = await exports.default.fetch("https://example.com"); });

Replace fetchMock

The import { fetchMock } from "cloudflare:test" import has been removed. Mock globalThis.fetch directly or use ecosystem libraries such as MSW ↗. Refer to the request mocking example ↗ for a complete example.

Migrate test files with a coding agent

To handle the test file changes automatically, give the following prompt to a coding agent:

Prompt for your coding agent txt Migrate my @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers tests from v0.12.x to v0.13.x (Vitest 4). 1. Run the codemod to update vitest.config.ts: `npx jscodeshift -t https://unpkg.com/@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/dist/codemods/vitest-v3-to-v4.mjs --parser=ts vitest.config.ts` 2. Replace all `import { env, SELF } from "cloudflare:test"` with `import { env, exports } from "cloudflare:workers"`. Replace uses of `SELF.fetch()` with `exports.default.fetch()`. 3. Remove all uses of `fetchMock` imported from `cloudflare:test`. Replace with direct mocks on `globalThis.fetch`, or with MSW if the project already uses it. 4. Remove the `isolatedStorage` and `singleWorker` options from the `cloudflareTest()` configuration in vitest.config.ts (the codemod copies them over from the old config). If tests relied on shared storage across files, add `--max-workers=1 --no-isolate` to the Vitest command in package.json. 5. Update any test files affected by upstream Vitest 4 breaking changes. Refer to the migration guide at https://vitest.dev/guide/migration#vitest-4 for the full list of changes.

Upstream Vitest 4 changes

For breaking changes in Vitest 4 itself that may affect your tests, refer to the Vitest 4 migration guide ↗. If you run into issues, open a discussion on the workers-sdk GitHub repository ↗.

Related resources