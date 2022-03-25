Encoding
TextEncoder
Background
The TextEncoder takes a stream of code points as input and emits a stream of bytes. Encoding types passed to the constructor are ignored and a UTF-8 TextEncoder is created.
TextEncoder() returns a newly constructed
TextEncoder that generates a byte stream with UTF-8 encoding.
TextEncoder takes no parameters and throws no exceptions.
Constructor
let encoder = new TextEncoder();
Properties
encoding
DOMString
- The name of the encoder as a string describing the method the
TextEncoderuses (always
utf-8).
Methods
encode(input
USVString)
Uint8Array
- Encodes a string input.
TextDecoder
Background
The TextDecoder interface represents a UTF-8 decoder. Decoders take a stream of bytes as input and emit a stream of code points.
TextDecoder() returns a newly constructed
TextDecoder that generates a code-point stream.
Constructor
let decoder = new TextDecoder();
Properties
encoding
DOMString
- The name of the decoder that describes the method the
TextDecoderuses.
fatal
boolean
- Indicates if the error mode is fatal.
ignoreBOM
boolean
- Indicates if the byte-order marker is ignored.
Methods
decode()
DOMString
- Decodes using the method specified in the
TextDecoderobject. Learn more at MDN’s TextDecoder documentation.
