Limits & Pricing

Limits

While in open beta, the following limits are applicable for Workers Builds. Please note, these are subject to change while in beta.

Metric Description Limit Build Minutes The amount of minutes that it takes to build a project. Unlimited Concurrent Builds Number of builds that run in parallel across an account. 1 Build Timeout The amount of minutes that a build can be run before it is terminated. 20 mins CPU Number of CPU cores available to your build 2 CPUs Memory Amount of memory available to the build. 8GB Disk space Disk space available to your build 8GB

Future Pricing

During the beta, Workers Builds will be free to try with the limits stated above.

In the future, once Workers Builds becomes generally available, you can expect the following updates to the limits and pricing structure.