Limits & Pricing

Limits

While in open beta, the following limits are applicable for Workers Builds. Please note, these are subject to change while in beta.

MetricDescriptionLimit
Build MinutesThe amount of minutes that it takes to build a project.Unlimited
Concurrent BuildsNumber of builds that run in parallel across an account.1
Build TimeoutThe amount of minutes that a build can be run before it is terminated.20 mins
CPUNumber of CPU cores available to your build2 CPUs
MemoryAmount of memory available to the build.8GB
Disk spaceDisk space available to your build8GB

Future Pricing

During the beta, Workers Builds will be free to try with the limits stated above.

In the future, once Workers Builds becomes generally available, you can expect the following updates to the limits and pricing structure.

MetricWorkers FreePaid
Build Minutes / Month3,000 minutes6,000 minutes (then +$0.005 / min)
Concurrent Builds16
