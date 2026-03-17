Tunnel
Manage Cloudflare Tunnels directly from Wrangler. Create, run, and manage tunnels that securely connect your local services to Cloudflare's network — no public IPs required.
Wrangler manages the cloudflared binary automatically. On first use, Wrangler will prompt you to download
cloudflared to a local cache directory. You can skip this by installing
cloudflared yourself and adding it to your
PATH, or by setting the
CLOUDFLARED_PATH environment variable to point to an existing binary.
Create a new remotely managed Cloudflare Tunnel.
NAMEstring required
- A name for your tunnel. Must be unique within your account.
Tunnels created via Wrangler are always remotely managed — configure them in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or via the API.
After creation, use
wrangler tunnel run with the tunnel ID to start the tunnel.
The following global flags work on every command:
--helpboolean
- Show help.
--configstring (not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwdstring
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
Delete a Cloudflare Tunnel from your account.
TUNNELstring required
- The name or UUID of the tunnel to delete.
--forceboolean optional
- Skip the confirmation prompt.
The following global flags work on every command:
--helpboolean
- Show help.
--configstring (not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwdstring
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
Display details about a Cloudflare Tunnel, including its ID, name, status, and creation time.
TUNNELstring required
- The name or UUID of the tunnel to inspect.
The following global flags work on every command:
--helpboolean
- Show help.
--configstring (not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwdstring
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
List all Cloudflare Tunnels in your account.
The output includes the tunnel ID, name, status, and creation date for each tunnel. Only non-deleted tunnels are shown.
The following global flags work on every command:
--helpboolean
- Show help.
--configstring (not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwdstring
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
Run a Cloudflare Tunnel using the cloudflared daemon. This starts a persistent connection between your local machine and Cloudflare's network.
TUNNELstring optional
- The name or UUID of the tunnel to run. Required unless
--tokenis provided.
- The name or UUID of the tunnel to run. Required unless
--tokenstring optional
- A tunnel token to use directly. Skips API authentication.
--log-levelstring (default: info) optional
- Log level for
cloudflared. Does not affect Wrangler logs (controlled by
WRANGLER_LOG). One of:
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal.
- Log level for
Named tunnels are remotely managed — configure ingress rules (which local services to expose) in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or via the API before running the tunnel.
There are two ways to run a tunnel:
By tunnel name or ID (fetches the token via the API):
By token (no API authentication needed — useful for CI/CD or remote servers):
Press
Ctrl+C to stop the tunnel. Wrangler will send a graceful shutdown signal to
cloudflared before exiting.
The following global flags work on every command:
--helpboolean
- Show help.
--configstring (not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwdstring
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.
Start a free, temporary tunnel without a Cloudflare account using Quick Tunnels. This is useful for quick demos, testing webhooks, or sharing local development servers.
URLstring required
- The local URL to expose (for example,
http://localhost:8080).
- The local URL to expose (for example,
The tunnel is assigned a random
*.trycloudflare.com subdomain and lasts for the duration of the process.
The following global flags work on every command:
--helpboolean
- Show help.
--configstring (not supported by Pages)
- Path to your Wrangler configuration file.
--cwdstring
- Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory.