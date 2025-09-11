 Skip to content
If you're building an application or website on Cloudflare, you can embed a Built with Cloudflare button in your README, blog post, or documentation.

How to Set Up Built with Cloudflare button

The Built with Cloudflare button is an SVG and can be embedded anywhere. Use the following snippet to paste the button into your README, blog post, or documentation.

[![Built with Cloudflare](https://workers.cloudflare.com/built-with-cloudflare.svg)](https://cloudflare.com)