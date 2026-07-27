Prepare test state

Overview Access configured bindings Apply D1 migrations Prepare Durable Object storage Mock outbound requests Mock bindings with test Workers

An integration test may need data in local storage before it runs. It may also depend on external services that you do not want to call during the test. Use the test harness to prepare this state and replace those dependencies.

Access configured bindings

worker.getEnv() returns the variables, secrets, and bindings configured for a Worker. You can specify types for server.getWorker() so these values are typed. Then use the returned storage bindings to seed data directly from a test:

const apiWorker = server. getWorker ( "api-worker" ); const env = await apiWorker. getEnv (); await env. USERS . put ( "123" , JSON . stringify ({ name: "Ada" })); const apiWorker = server. getWorker < ApiEnv >( "api-worker" ); const env = await apiWorker. getEnv (); await env. USERS . put ( "123" , JSON . stringify ({ name: "Ada" }));

Apply D1 migrations

Use worker.applyD1Migrations(bindingName) to read the migration settings for a D1 binding from the Wrangler configuration. It uses the configured migrations_dir and migrations_pattern . Without these options, it reads .sql files from the migrations directory relative to the configuration file.

Call it after storage is reset to apply migrations that have not already run. Then access the database with worker.getEnv() and seed the required rows.

const apiWorker = server. getWorker ( "api-worker" ); beforeEach ( async () => { await apiWorker. applyD1Migrations ( "DATABASE" ); const env = await apiWorker. getEnv (); await env. DATABASE . prepare ( "INSERT INTO daily_reports (date, user_ids) VALUES (?, ?)" , ) . bind ( "2026-05-29" , JSON . stringify ([ "123" , "456" ])) . run (); }); const apiWorker = server. getWorker < ApiEnv >( "api-worker" ); beforeEach ( async () => { await apiWorker. applyD1Migrations ( "DATABASE" ); const env = await apiWorker. getEnv (); await env. DATABASE . prepare ( "INSERT INTO daily_reports (date, user_ids) VALUES (?, ?)" , ) . bind ( "2026-05-29" , JSON . stringify ([ "123" , "456" ])) . run (); });

Prepare Durable Object storage

worker.getDurableObjectStorage() gives you access to the storage of a SQLite-backed Durable Object instance. Pass its binding name or exported class name. Then select the instance by name or ID.

The returned handle executes SQL inside the Durable Object. Use it to seed an instance before a test or inspect its state after the Worker runs.

const worker = server. getWorker ( "api-worker" ); const storage = await worker. getDurableObjectStorage ( "COUNTER" , { name: "user-123" , }); await storage. exec ( "INSERT INTO counters (id, value) VALUES (?, ?)" , "user-123" , 0 , ); await worker. fetch ( "/counter/user-123" ); const rows = await storage. exec ( "SELECT value FROM counters WHERE id = ?" , "user-123" , ); expect (rows). toEqual ([{ value: 1 }]); const worker = server. getWorker < ApiEnv >( "api-worker" ); const storage = await worker. getDurableObjectStorage ( "COUNTER" , { name: "user-123" , }); await storage. exec ( "INSERT INTO counters (id, value) VALUES (?, ?)" , "user-123" , 0 , ); await worker. fetch ( "/counter/user-123" ); const rows = await storage. exec <{ value : number }>( "SELECT value FROM counters WHERE id = ?" , "user-123" , ); expect (rows). toEqual ([{ value: 1 }]);

Mock outbound requests

The test harness proxies outbound fetch() requests from your Workers through the globalThis.fetch() function in your Node environment. This allows you to intercept these requests and return a predictable response in your tests.

Here is an example using vi.spyOn() to mock a single request. But you can also use Mock Service Worker (MSW) to intercept these requests based on your preferences.

import { afterEach, test, vi } from "vitest" ; afterEach (() => { vi. restoreAllMocks (); }); test ( "loads a user profile" , async ({ expect }) => { vi. spyOn (globalThis, "fetch" ). mockImplementation ( async ( input , init ) => { const request = new Request (input, init); if (request.url === "http://identity.example.com/profile/123" ) { return Response. json ({ id: "123" , name: "Ada" }); } throw new Error ( `Unexpected request: ${ request . method } ${ request . url }` ); }); const worker = server. getWorker (); const response = await worker. fetch ( "/users/123" ); expect ( await response. json ()). toEqual ({ id: "123" , name: "Ada" }); }); import { afterEach, test, vi } from "vitest" ; afterEach (() => { vi. restoreAllMocks (); }); test ( "loads a user profile" , async ({ expect }) => { vi. spyOn (globalThis, "fetch" ). mockImplementation ( async ( input , init ) => { const request = new Request (input, init); if (request.url === "http://identity.example.com/profile/123" ) { return Response. json ({ id: "123" , name: "Ada" }); } throw new Error ( `Unexpected request: ${ request . method } ${ request . url }` ); }); const worker = server. getWorker (); const response = await worker. fetch ( "/users/123" ); expect ( await response. json ()). toEqual ({ id: "123" , name: "Ada" }); });

Mock bindings with test Workers

Use bindingOverrides when you want to control the behavior of a binding. It routes the binding to a test Worker running inside the harness. For example, a test Worker can replace the Browser Rendering binding and return a known screenshot without starting a browser.

The test Worker can also expose JSRPC methods that configure its behavior. Use worker.getExport() to access the default export from your test.