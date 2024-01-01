You can set up continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) for your Workers by using either the native build system, Workers Builds, or using external providers to optimize your development workflow.

Why use CI/CD?

It is best practice to deploy your Workers with a CI/CD pipeline to automate the build and deployment process. A CI/CD pipeline offers several advantages:

Streamlines the build and deployment process, eliminating the need for manual adhoc wrangler deploy commands

commands Ensures your Worker is always built and deployed in a uniform environment, reducing variability and potential errors

Simplifies managing access to production credentials

Which CI/CD should I use?

Choose Workers Builds if you want a fully integrated solution within Cloudflare’s ecosystem that requires minimal setup and configuration for GitHub or GitLab users.

We recommend using external CI/CD providers if:

You have a self-hosted instance of GitHub or GitLabs, which is currently not supported in Workers Builds’ git integration

You are using a git provider that is not GitHub or GitLab

Workers Builds

Workers Builds is Cloudflare’s native CI/CD system that allows you to integrate with GitHub or GitLab, and automatically deploy your changes with each new commit.

Ready to streamline your Workers deployment? Get started with Workers Builds.

External CI/CD

You can also choose to set up your CI/CD pipeline with an external provider.