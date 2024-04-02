Standard Library

Workers written in Python are executed by Pyodide External link icon Open external link .

Pyodide is a port of CPython to WebAssembly — for the most part it behaves identically to CPython External link icon Open external link (the reference implementation of Python — commonly referred to as just “Python”). The majority of the CPython test suite passes when run against Pyodide. For the most part, you shouldn’t need to worry about differences in behavior.

The full Python Standard Library External link icon Open external link is available in Python Workers, with the following exceptions:

​​ Modules with limited functionality

hashlib : Hash algorithms that depend on OpenSSL are not available by default.

: Hash algorithms that depend on OpenSSL are not available by default. decimal : The decimal module has C (_decimal) and Python (_pydecimal) implementations with the same functionality. Only the C implementation is available (compiled to WebAssembly)

: The decimal module has C (_decimal) and Python (_pydecimal) implementations with the same functionality. Only the C implementation is available (compiled to WebAssembly) pydoc : Help messages for Python builtins are not available

: Help messages for Python builtins are not available webbrowser : The original webbrowser module is not available.

​​ Excluded modules

The following modules are not available in Python Workers:

curses

dbm

ensurepip

fcntl

grp

idlelib

lib2to3

msvcrt

pwd

resource

syslog

termios

tkinter

turtle.py

turtledemo

venv

winreg

winsound

The following modules can be imported, but are not functional due to the limitations of the WebAssembly VM.

multiprocessing

threading

sockets

The following are present but cannot be imported due to a dependency on the termios package which has been removed: