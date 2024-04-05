Reserved Methods
Some method names are reserved or have special semantics.
Special Methods
For backwards compatibility, when extending
WorkerEntrypoint or
DurableObject, the following method names have special semantics. Not that this does not apply to
RpcTarget. On
RpcTarget, these methods work like any other RPC method.
fetch()
The
fetch() method is treated specially — it can only be used to handle an HTTP request — equivalent to the fetch handler.
You may implement a
fetch() method in your class that extends
WorkerEntrypoint — but it must accept only one parameter of type
Request, and must return an instance of
Response, or a Promise of one.
On the client side,
fetch() called on a service binding or Durable Object stub works like the standard global
fetch(). That is, the caller may pass one or two parameters to
fetch(). If the caller does not simply pass a single
Request object, then a new
Request is implicitly constructed, passing the parameters to its constructor, and that request is what is actually sent to the server.
Some properties of
Request control the behavior of
fetch() on the client side and are not actually sent to the server. For example, the property
redirect: "auto" (which is the default) instructs
fetch() that if the server returns a redirect response, it should automatically be followed, resulting in an HTTP request to the public internet. Again, this behavior is according to the Fetch API standard. In short,
fetch() doesn’t have RPC semantics, it has Fetch API semantics.
connect()
The
connect() method of the
WorkerEntrypoint class is reserved for opening a socket-like connection to your Worker. This is currently not implemented or supported — though you can open a TCP socket from a Worker or connect directly to databases over a TCP socket with Hyperdrive.
Disallowed Method Names
The following method (or proprety) names may not be used as RPC methods on any RPC type (including
WorkerEntrypoint,
DurableObject, and
RpcTarget):
dup: This is reserved for duplicating a stub. Refer to the RPC Lifecycle docs to learn more about
dup().
constructor: This name has special meaning for JavaScript classes. It is not intended to be called as a method, so it is not allowed over RPC.
The following methods are disallowed only on
WorkerEntrypoint and
DurableObject, but allowed on
RpcTarget. These methods have historically had special meaning to Durable Objects, where they are used to handle certain system-generated events.
alarm
webSocketMessage
webSocketClose
webSocketError