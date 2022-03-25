ReadableStreamBYOBReader
Background
BYOB is an abbreviation of bring your own buffer. A
ReadableStreamBYOBReader allows reading into a developer-supplied buffer, thus minimizing copies.
An instance of
ReadableStreamBYOBReader is functionally identical to
ReadableStreamDefaultReader with the exception of the
read method.
A
ReadableStreamBYOBReader is not instantiated via its constructor. Rather, it is retrieved from a
ReadableStream
:
const { readable, writable } = new TransformStream();
const reader = readable.getReader({ mode: 'byob' });
Methods
read(bufferArrayBufferView)
Promise<ReadableStreamBYOBReadResult>
- Returns a promise with the next available chunk of data read into a passed-in buffer.
readAtLeast(minBytes, bufferArrayBufferView)
Promise<ReadableStreamBYOBReadResult>
- Returns a promise with the next available chunk of data read into a passed-in buffer. The promise will not resolve until at least
minByteshave been read.
