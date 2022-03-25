ReadableStreamBYOBReader

BYOB is an abbreviation of bring your own buffer. A ReadableStreamBYOBReader allows reading into a developer-supplied buffer, thus minimizing copies.

An instance of ReadableStreamBYOBReader is functionally identical to ReadableStreamDefaultReader with the exception of the read method.

A ReadableStreamBYOBReader is not instantiated via its constructor. Rather, it is retrieved from a ReadableStream :

const { readable , writable } = new TransformStream ( ) ; const reader = readable . getReader ( { mode : 'byob' } ) ;

read(bufferArrayBufferView) Promise<ReadableStreamBYOBReadResult> Returns a promise with the next available chunk of data read into a passed-in buffer.

readAtLeast(minBytes, bufferArrayBufferView) Promise<ReadableStreamBYOBReadResult> Returns a promise with the next available chunk of data read into a passed-in buffer. The promise will not resolve until at least minBytes have been read.



​​ Common issues

Warning read provides no control over the minimum number of bytes that should be read into the buffer. Even if you allocate a 1 MiB buffer, the kernel is perfectly within its rights to fulfill this read with a single byte, whether or not an EOF immediately follows. In practice, the Workers team has found that read typically fills only 1% of the provided buffer. readAtLeast is a non-standard extension to the Streams API which allows users to specify that at least minBytes bytes must be read into the buffer before resolving the read.