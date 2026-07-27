Configure the test harness

createTestHarness() runs one or more Workers in a single local server. Each Worker can come from a Wrangler project or a Vite project that uses the Cloudflare Vite plugin.
Configure Worker projects
Point each entry in the workers array to the Wrangler configuration file for a project:
For Workers built by the Cloudflare Vite plugin, run vite build first so tests use the production build output:
npx vite build
yarn vite build
pnpm vite build
The generated Wrangler configuration works like any other configPath. Each Worker is configured independently, so one harness can run both project types:
Select a Wrangler environment
By default, the test harness loads the top-level Wrangler configuration. Set env if you want to load a specific environment from the configuration.
Override variables and secrets
You can override vars and secrets for each Worker in the harness if you want to avoid creating a separate Wrangler environment for testing.
Configure the harness after setup
If part of the Worker configuration depends on the test setup, you can call createTestHarness() without options and configure the harness with server.update() before starting the server.
Reset the harness between tests
When reusing a server across tests, call server.reset() after each test. It recreates local storage and restores Workers to the options used when the current session started.
After a reset, apply any required schema migrations and seed data again. For examples, refer to Prepare test state.
Print debug output when tests fail
server.debug() prints the server timeline and captured Workers runtime logs. Call it when a test throws an exception or fails and you need more information to debug it.
The following example uses a cleanup hook from Vitest:
Specify types for Worker handles
server.getWorker() accepts types for the Worker environment and module exports. You can define these types manually. But to keep them aligned with your Worker, you can generate the env type from the Wrangler configuration and derive the exports from its source module.
Give each Worker a distinct environment interface so the generated declarations can be used together: