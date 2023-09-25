Cloudflare Docs
Workers
  Performance and Timers

Performance

​​ Background

The Workers runtime supports a subset of the Performance API, used to measure timing and performance and timing of subrequests and other operations.

​​ performance.now()

The performance.now() method returns timestamp in milliseconds, representing the time elapsed since performance.timeOrigin.

When Workers are deployed to Cloudflare, as a security measure to mitigate against Spectre attacks, APIs that return timers, including performance.now() and Date.now(), only advance or increment after I/O occurs. Consider the following examples:

Time is frozen — start will have the exact same value as end.
const start = performance.now();

for (let i = 0; i < 1e6; i++) {
  // do expensive work

}

const end = performance.now();

const timing = end - start; // 0

Time advances, because a subrequest has occurred between start and end.
const start = performance.now();

const response = await fetch("https://developers.cloudflare.com/");

const end = performance.now();

const timing = end - start; // duration of the subrequest to developers.cloudflare.com

By wrapping a subrequest in calls to performance.now() or Date.now() APIs, you can measure the timing of a subrequest, fetching a key from KV, an object from R2, or any other form of I/O in your Worker.

In local development, however, timers will increment regardless of whether I/O happens or not. This means that if you need to measure timing of a piece of code that is CPU intensive, that does not involve I/O, you can run your Worker locally, via Wrangler, which uses the open-source Workers runtime, workerd — the same runtime that your Worker runs in when deployed to Cloudflare.

​​ performance.timeOrigin

The performance.timeOrigin() API is a read-only property that returns a baseline timestamp to base other measurements off of.

In the Workers runtime, calling timeOrigin() returns 0.