Bundling

By default, Wrangler bundles your Worker code using esbuild External link icon Open external link . This means that Wrangler has built-in support for importing modules from npm External link icon Open external link defined in your package.json . To review the exact code that Wrangler will upload to Cloudflare, run wrangler publish --dry-run --outdir dist , which will show your Worker code after Wrangler’s bundling. We recommend using Wrangler’s inbuilt bundling, but we understand there are cases where you will need more flexibility. We have built an escape hatch in the form of Custom Builds, which lets you run your own build before Wrangler’s built-in one.

​​ Files which will not be bundled

Bundling your Worker code takes multiple modules and bundles them into one. Sometimes, you might have modules that should not be inlined directly into the bundle. For example, instead of bundling a Wasm file into your JavaScript Worker, you would want to upload the Wasm file as a separate module that can be imported at runtime. Wrangler supports this for the following file types:

.txt

.html

.bin

.wasm

Refer to Bundling configuration to customize these file types.

For example, with the following import, the variable data will be a string containing the contents of example.html :

import data from "./example.html" ;

This is also the basis of Wasm support with Wrangler. To use a Wasm module in a Worker developed with Wrangler, add the following to your Worker:

import wasm from "./example.wasm" ; export default { fetch ( request ) { const module = WebAssembly . instantiate ( wasm ) ; } , } ;

Cloudflare Workers does not support WebAssembly.instantiateStreaming() .

​​ Disable bundling

Disabling bundling is not recommended and has a number of major tradeoffs that are detailed below. Most users should be able to ignore this section.

Opt out of bundling by using the --no-bundle command line flag: wrangler publish --no-bundle . If you opt out of bundling, Wrangler will not process your code and a number of features will not be available. You can use Custom Builds to customize what Wrangler will bundle and upload to the Cloudflare edge network when you use wrangler dev and wrangler publish .

​​ D1 bindings

During the beta period for D1, D1 bindings will not be available to a Worker published with --no-bundle .

​​ Editing via the Cloudflare dashboard