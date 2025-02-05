Local development
Cloudflare Workers and most connected resources can be fully developed and tested locally - providing confidence that the applications you build locally will work the same way in production. This allows you to be more efficient and effective by providing a faster feedback loop and removing the need to test against remote resources. Local development runs against the same production runtime used by Cloudflare Workers, workerd ↗.
In addition to testing Workers locally with
wrangler dev, the use of Miniflare allows you to test other Developer Platform products locally, such as R2, KV, D1, and Durable Objects.
Wrangler provides a
dev command that starts a local server for developing your Worker. Make sure you have
npm installed and run the following in the folder containing your Worker application:
wrangler dev will run the Worker directly on your local machine.
wrangler dev uses a combination of
workerd and Miniflare ↗, a simulator that allows you to test your Worker against additional resources like KV, Durable Objects, WebSockets, and more.
|Product
|Local Dev Supported
|Remote Dev Supported
|AI
|✅1
|✅
|Assets
|✅
|✅
|Analytics Engine
|❌
|✅
|Browser Rendering
|❌
|✅
|D1
|✅
|✅
|Durable Objects
|✅
|✅
|Email Bindings
|❌
|✅
|Hyperdrive
|✅
|✅
|KV
|✅
|✅
|mTLS
|❌
|✅
|Queues
|✅
|❌
|R2
|✅
|✅
|Rate Limiting
|✅
|✅
|Service Bindings (multiple workers)
|✅
|✅
|Vectorize
|✅2
|✅
|Workflows
|✅
|❌
With any bindings that are not supported locally, you will need to use the
--remote command in wrangler, such as
wrangler dev --remote.
When running
wrangler dev, resources such as KV, Durable Objects, D1, and R2 will be stored and persisted locally and not affect the production resources.
Wrangler will automatically create local versions of bindings found in the
wrangler.toml / wrangler.json file. These local resources will not have data in them initially, so you will need to add data manually via Wrangler commands and the
--local flag.
When you run
wrangler dev Wrangler stores local resources in a
.wrangler/state folder, which is automatically created.
If you prefer to specify a directory, you can use the
--persist-to flag with
wrangler dev like this:
Using this will write all local storage and cache to the specified directory instead of
.wrangler.
The following Wrangler commands have a
--local flag which allows you to create, update, and delete local data during development:
|Command
d1 execute
kv:key
kv:bulk
r2 object
If using
--persist-to to specify a custom folder with
wrangler dev you should also add
--persist-to with the same directory name along with the
--local flag when running the commands above. For example, to put a custom KV key into a local namespace via the CLI you would run:
Running
wrangler kv:key put will create a new key
test with a value of
12345 on the local namespace specified via the binding
MY_KV_NAMESPACE in the
wrangler.toml / wrangler.json file. This example command sets the local persistence directory to
worker-local using
--persist-to, to ensure that the data is created in the correct location. If
--persist-to was not set, it would create the data in the
.wrangler folder.
If you need to clear local storage entirely, delete the
.wrangler/state folder. You can also be more fine-grained and delete specific resource folders within
.wrangler/state.
Any deleted folders will be created automatically the next time you run
wrangler dev.
When running
wrangler dev, variables in the
wrangler.toml / wrangler.json file are automatically overridden by values defined in a
.dev.vars file located in the root directory of your worker. This is useful for providing values you do not want to check in to source control.
There may be times you want to develop against remote resources and bindings. To run
wrangler dev in remote mode, add the
--remote flag, which will run both your code and resources remotely:
For some products like KV and R2, remote resources used for
wrangler dev --remote must be specified with preview ID/names in the
wrangler.toml / wrangler.json file such as
preview_id for KV or
preview_bucket name for R2. Resources used for remote mode (preview) can be different from resources used for production to prevent changing production data during development. To use production data in
wrangler dev --remote, set the preview ID/name of the resource to the ID/name of your production resource.
You can customize how
wrangler dev works to fit your needs. Refer to the
wrangler dev documentation for available configuration options.
- D1 local development - The official D1 guide to local development and testing.
- DevTools - Guides to using DevTools to debug your Worker locally.