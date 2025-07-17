http
An implementation of the Node.js `http.Agent' ↗ class.
An Agent ↗ manages HTTP connection reuse by maintaining request queues per host/port. In the
workers environment, however, such low-level management of the network connection, ports,
etc, is not relevant because it is handled by the Cloudflare infrastructure instead. Accordingly, the
implementation of
Agent in Workers is a stub implementation that does not support connection
pooling or keep-alive.
An implementation of the Node.js
http.get ↗ method.
The
get method performs a GET request to the specified URL and invokes the callback with the response. It's a convenience method that simplifies making HTTP GET requests without manually configuring request options.
An implementation of the Node.js `http.request' ↗ method.
The
request method creates an HTTP request with customizable options like method, headers, and body. It provides full control over the request configuration and returns a writable stream ↗ for sending request data.
The following options passed to the
request method are not supported due to the differences in the Cloudflare Workers and the implementation of the
node:http module:
maxHeaderSize
insecureHTTPParser
createConnection
lookup
socketPath
The
OutgoingMessage ↗ class represents an HTTP response that is sent to the client. It provides methods for writing response headers and body, as well as for ending the response.
OutgoingMessage extends from the
Writable stream class ↗.
The
IncomingMessage class represents an HTTP request that is received from the client. It provides methods for reading request headers and body, as well as for ending the request.
IncomingMessage extends from the
Readable stream class.
