JavaScript and web standards

The Workers runtime provides the following standardized APIs for use by scripts running at the edge.

​​ JavaScript standards

Cloudflare Workers uses the V8 JavaScript engine from Google Chrome. The Workers runtime is updated at least once a week, to at least the version that is currently used by Chrome’s stable release. This means you can safely use the latest JavaScript features, with no need for transpilers.

All of the standard built-in objects External link icon Open external link supported by the current Google Chrome stable release are supported, with a few notable exceptions:

eval() is not allowed for security reasons.

is not allowed for security reasons. new Function is not allowed for security reasons.

is not allowed for security reasons. Date.now() returns the time of the last I/O; it does not advance during code execution.

​​ Web global APIs

The following methods are available per the Worker Global Scope External link icon Open external link :

​​ Base64 utility methods

atob() Decodes a string of data which has been encoded using base-64 encoding.

btoa() Creates a base-64 encoded ASCII string from a string of binary data.



Timers are only available inside of the Request Context .

​​ EventTarget and Event

The EventTarget External link icon Open external link and Event External link icon Open external link API allow objects to publish and subscribe to events.

​​ AbortController and AbortSignal

The AbortController External link icon Open external link and AbortSignal External link icon Open external link APIs provide a common model for canceling asynchronous operations.

​​ Fetch global

fetch() Starts the process of fetching a resource from the network. Refer to Fetch API .



The Fetch API is only available inside of the Request Context .

​​ Encoding API

Both TextEncoder and TextDecoder support UTF-8 encoding/decoding.

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information External link icon Open external link .

​​ URL API

The URL API supports URLs conforming to HTTP and HTTPs schemes.

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information External link icon Open external link The default URL class behavior differs from the URL Spec documented above. A new spec-compliant implementation of the URL class can be enabled using the url_standard compatibility flag . If you would like to use another URL implementation, you can shim the URL class using webpack .

​​ Compression Streams

The CompressionStream and DecompressionStream classes support gzip and deflate compression methods.

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information External link icon Open external link

​​ URLPattern API

The URLPattern API provides a mechanism for matching URLs based on a convenient pattern syntax.

Refer to the MDN documentation for more information External link icon Open external link .