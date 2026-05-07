Bind to Workers API
A binding connects your Worker to external resources on the Developer Platform, like Stream, R2 buckets, or KV namespaces.
For example, when you use Stream within Workers, you can:
- Upload videos from a URL and manage their lifecycle
- Create direct uploads for client-side uploads without having to expose API keys
- List and search videos
- Manage captions and downloads for videos
- Create and manage watermark profiles
The Stream binding is enabled on a per-Worker basis.
To bind Stream to your Worker, add the following to the end of your Wrangler configuration file:
For more detailed information on configuring your Worker, refer to the Wrangler Configuration documentation.
The following methods are available on the
env.STREAM binding directly.
Upload a video from a URL. Returns
Promise<
StreamVideo
>.
url(required): The URL of the video to upload.
params(optional): A
StreamUrlUploadParamsobject with the following properties:
allowedOrigins: Array of allowed origins for the video.
creator: Creator identifier.
meta: Arbitrary metadata object.
requireSignedURLs: Whether signed URLs are required.
scheduledDeletion: ISO 8601 timestamp for scheduled deletion.
thumbnailTimestampPct: Thumbnail timestamp as a percentage (0.0 to 1.0).
watermarkId: ID of a watermark profile to apply.
-
Throws:
BadRequestError,
QuotaReachedError,
MaxFileSizeError,
RateLimitedError,
AlreadyUploadedError,
InternalError.
Create a basic direct upload URL for client-side uploads without an API key. Returns
Promise<
StreamDirectUpload
> with
uploadURL and
id.
This method does not currently support files over 200MB. For larger direct uploads, refer to the API request for provisioning a TUS endpoint ↗._
params(required): A
StreamDirectUploadCreateParamsobject with the following properties:
maxDurationSeconds(required): Maximum duration of the uploaded video in seconds.
expiry(optional): ISO 8601 timestamp when the upload URL expires.
creator(optional): Creator identifier.
meta(optional): Arbitrary metadata object.
allowedOrigins(optional): Array of allowed origins for the video.
requireSignedURLs(optional): Whether signed URLs are required.
thumbnailTimestampPct(optional): Thumbnail timestamp as a percentage (0.0 to 1.0).
scheduledDeletion(optional): ISO 8601 timestamp for scheduled deletion.
watermark(optional): ID of a watermark profile to apply.
-
List all videos in the account. Returns
Promise<
StreamVideo
[]>.
params(optional): A
StreamVideosListParamsobject with the following properties:
limit: Maximum number of videos to return.
before: Return videos created before this ISO 8601 timestamp.
beforeComp: Comparison operator for
before—
eq,
gt,
gte,
lt, or
lte.
after: Return videos created after this ISO 8601 timestamp.
afterComp: Comparison operator for
after—
eq,
gt,
gte,
lt, or
lte.
-
Calling
env.STREAM.video(id) returns a handle scoped to a single video, with the following methods.
Get full video details. Returns
Promise<
StreamVideo
>.
Update video metadata. Returns
Promise<
StreamVideo
>.
params(required): A
StreamUpdateVideoParamsobject with the following properties:
allowedOrigins: Array of allowed origins for the video.
creator: Creator identifier.
maxDurationSeconds: Maximum duration in seconds.
meta: Arbitrary metadata object.
requireSignedURLs: Whether signed URLs are required.
scheduledDeletion: ISO 8601 timestamp for scheduled deletion.
thumbnailTimestampPct: Thumbnail timestamp as a percentage (0.0 to 1.0).
-
Delete a video and its copies. Returns
Promise<void>.
Create a signed URL token for a video. Returns
Promise<string>.
Namespace for download operations on a video.
generate(downloadType?): Generate a download.
downloadTypeis a
StreamDownloadTypeof
defaultor
audio. Defaults to
default. Returns
Promise<
StreamDownloadGetResponse
>.
get(): List existing downloads. Returns
Promise<
StreamDownloadGetResponse
>.
delete(downloadType?): Delete downloads.
downloadTypeis
defaultor
audio.
Namespace for caption operations on a video.
upload(language, input): Upload a caption file for a BCP 47 language tag.
inputis a
ReadableStream. Returns
Promise<
StreamCaption
>.
generate(language): Generate captions via AI for a BCP 47 language tag. Returns
Promise<
StreamCaption
>.
list(language?): List captions, optionally filtered by language. Returns
Promise<
StreamCaption
[]>.
delete(language): Delete captions for a language. Returns
Promise<void>.
The following methods are available on the
env.STREAM.watermarks namespace.
Create a watermark profile. Accepts either a
ReadableStream or a URL string. Returns
Promise<
StreamWatermark
>.
input(required): A
ReadableStreamor URL string of the watermark image.
params(optional): A
StreamWatermarkCreateParamsobject with the following properties:
name: Name of the watermark profile.
opacity: Opacity of the watermark (0.0 to 1.0).
padding: Padding around the watermark as a proportion of the video resolution.
scale: Scale of the watermark as a proportion of the video resolution.
position: Position of the watermark —
upperRight,
upperLeft,
lowerLeft,
lowerRight, or
center.
-
List all watermark profiles. Returns
Promise<
StreamWatermark
[]>.
Get a single watermark profile. Returns
Promise<
StreamWatermark
>.
watermarkId(required): The ID of the watermark profile.
Delete a watermark profile. Returns
Promise<void>.
watermarkId(required): The ID of the watermark profile.
StreamVideo is returned by operations that retrieve or create a video. It contains the full metadata for a video.
-
id
string
- The unique identifier for the video.
-
creator
string | null
- A user-defined identifier for the media creator.
-
thumbnail
string
- The thumbnail URL for the video.
-
thumbnailTimestampPct
number
- The thumbnail timestamp percentage.
-
readyToStream
boolean
- Indicates whether the video is ready to stream.
-
readyToStreamAt
string | null
- The date and time the video became ready to stream.
-
status
StreamVideoStatus
- Processing status information. Refer to StreamVideoStatus.
-
meta
Record<string, string>
- A user modifiable key-value store.
-
created
string
- The date and time the video was created.
-
modified
string
- The date and time the video was last modified.
-
scheduledDeletion
string | null
- The date and time at which the video will be deleted.
-
size
number
- The size of the video in bytes.
-
preview
stringoptional
- The preview URL for the video.
-
allowedOrigins
Array<string>
- Origins allowed to display the video.
-
requireSignedURLs
boolean | null
- Indicates whether signed URLs are required.
-
uploaded
string | null
- The date and time the video was uploaded.
-
uploadExpiry
string | null
- The date and time when the upload URL expires.
-
maxSizeBytes
number | null
- The maximum size in bytes for direct uploads.
-
maxDurationSeconds
number | null
- The maximum duration in seconds for direct uploads.
-
duration
number
- The video duration in seconds.
-1indicates unknown.
- The video duration in seconds.
-
input
StreamVideoInput
- Input metadata for the original upload. Refer to StreamVideoInput.
-
hlsPlaybackUrl
string
- The HLS playback URL for the video.
-
dashPlaybackUrl
string
- The DASH playback URL for the video.
-
watermark
StreamWatermark | null
- The watermark applied to the video, if any. Refer to StreamWatermark.
-
liveInputId
string | nulloptional
- The live input ID associated with the video, if any.
-
clippedFromId
string | null
- The source video ID if this is a clip.
-
publicDetails
StreamPublicDetails | null
- Public details associated with the video. Refer to StreamPublicDetails.
Processing status information for a video.
-
state
string
- The current processing state.
-
step
stringoptional
- The current processing step.
-
pctComplete
stringoptional
- The percent complete as a string.
-
errorReasonCode
string
- An error reason code, if applicable.
-
errorReasonText
string
- An error reason text, if applicable.
Input metadata for the original upload.
-
width
number
- The input width in pixels.
-
height
number
- The input height in pixels.
Public details associated with a video.
-
title
string | null
- The public title for the video.
-
share_link
string | null
- The public share link.
-
channel_link
string | null
- The public channel link.
-
logo
string | null
- The public logo URL.
Returned by
createDirectUpload(). Contains the upload URL and video identifier for a direct upload.
-
uploadURL
string
- The URL an unauthenticated upload can use for a single multipart request.
-
id
string
- A Cloudflare-generated unique identifier for a media item.
-
watermark
StreamWatermark | null
- The watermark profile applied to the upload. Refer to StreamWatermark.
-
scheduledDeletion
string | null
- The scheduled deletion time, if any.
Represents a caption or subtitle track for a video.
-
generated
booleanoptional
- Whether the caption was generated via AI.
-
label
string
- The language label displayed in the native language to users.
-
language
string
- The language tag in BCP 47 format.
-
status
'ready' | 'inprogress' | 'error'optional
- The status of a generated caption.
An object with download type keys. Each key is optional and only present if that download type has been created.
-
default
StreamDownloadoptional
- The default video download. Only present if this download type has been created. Refer to StreamDownload.
-
audio
StreamDownloadoptional
- The audio-only download. Only present if this download type has been created. Refer to StreamDownload.
Represents a generated download for a video.
-
percentComplete
number
- Indicates the progress as a percentage between 0 and 100.
-
status
StreamDownloadStatus
- The status of a generated download.
-
url
stringoptional
- The URL to access the generated download.
Represents a watermark profile.
-
id
string
- The unique identifier for a watermark profile.
-
name
string
- A short description of the watermark profile.
-
opacity
number
- The translucency of the image. A value of
0.0makes the image completely transparent, and
1.0makes the image completely opaque. Note that if the image is already semi-transparent, setting this to
1.0will not make the image completely opaque.
- The translucency of the image. A value of
-
padding
number
- The whitespace between the adjacent edges (determined by position) of the video and the image.
0.0indicates no padding, and
1.0indicates a fully padded video width or length.
- The whitespace between the adjacent edges (determined by position) of the video and the image.
-
scale
number
- The size of the image relative to the overall size of the video.
0.0indicates no scaling, and
1.0fills the entire video.
- The size of the image relative to the overall size of the video.
-
position
StreamWatermarkPosition
- The location of the image. Refer to StreamWatermarkPosition.
-
size
number
- The size of the image in bytes.
-
height
number
- The height of the image in pixels.
-
width
number
- The width of the image in pixels.
-
created
string
- The date and time a watermark profile was created.
-
downloadedFrom
string | null
- The source URL for a downloaded image. If the watermark profile was created via direct upload, this field is
null.
- The source URL for a downloaded image. If the watermark profile was created via direct upload, this field is
The position of a watermark on a video.
'upperRight' | 'upperLeft' | 'lowerLeft' | 'lowerRight' | 'center'
upperRight— Top-right corner of the video.
upperLeft— Top-left corner of the video.
lowerLeft— Bottom-left corner of the video.
lowerRight— Bottom-right corner of the video.
center— Center of the video. Note that
centerignores the
paddingparameter.
The status of a generated download.
'ready' | 'inprogress' | 'error'
ready— The download is ready.
inprogress— The download is being generated.
error— An error occurred during generation.
The type of download to generate.
'default' | 'audio'
default— A video download.
audio— An audio-only download.
Parameters for uploading a video from a URL.
-
allowedOrigins
Array<string>optional
- Lists the origins allowed to display the video. Enter allowed origin domains in an array and use
*for wildcard subdomains. Empty arrays allow the video to be viewed on any origin.
- Lists the origins allowed to display the video. Enter allowed origin domains in an array and use
-
creator
stringoptional
- A user-defined identifier for the media creator.
-
meta
Record<string, string>optional
- A user modifiable key-value store used to reference other systems of record for managing videos.
-
requireSignedURLs
booleanoptional
- Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to
true, a signed token must be generated with a signing key to view the video.
- Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to
-
scheduledDeletion
string | nulloptional
- Indicates the date and time at which the video will be deleted. Omit the field to indicate no change, or include with a
nullvalue to remove an existing scheduled deletion. If specified, must be at least 30 days from upload time.
- Indicates the date and time at which the video will be deleted. Omit the field to indicate no change, or include with a
-
thumbnailTimestampPct
numberoptional
- The timestamp for a thumbnail image calculated as a percentage value of the video's duration. To convert from a second-wise timestamp to a percentage, divide the desired timestamp by the total duration of the video. If this value is not set, the default thumbnail image is taken from 0s of the video.
-
watermarkId
stringoptional
- The identifier for the watermark profile.
Parameters for creating a direct upload.
-
maxDurationSeconds
number
- The maximum duration in seconds for a video upload.
-
expiry
stringoptional
- The date and time after upload when videos will not be accepted.
-
creator
stringoptional
- A user-defined identifier for the media creator.
-
meta
Record<string, string>optional
- A user modifiable key-value store used to reference other systems of record for managing videos.
-
allowedOrigins
Array<string>optional
- Lists the origins allowed to display the video.
-
requireSignedURLs
booleanoptional
- Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to
true, a signed token must be generated with a signing key to view the video.
- Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to
-
thumbnailTimestampPct
numberoptional
- The timestamp for a thumbnail image calculated as a percentage value of the video's duration.
-
scheduledDeletion
string | nulloptional
- The date and time at which the video will be deleted. Include
nullto remove a scheduled deletion.
- The date and time at which the video will be deleted. Include
-
watermark
StreamDirectUploadWatermarkoptional
- The watermark profile to apply. Refer to StreamDirectUploadWatermark.
Watermark configuration for a direct upload.
-
id
string
- The unique identifier for the watermark profile.
Parameters for updating a video.
-
allowedOrigins
Array<string>optional
- Lists the origins allowed to display the video. Enter allowed origin domains in an array and use
*for wildcard subdomains. Empty arrays allow the video to be viewed on any origin.
- Lists the origins allowed to display the video. Enter allowed origin domains in an array and use
-
creator
stringoptional
- A user-defined identifier for the media creator.
-
maxDurationSeconds
numberoptional
- The maximum duration in seconds for a video upload. Can be set for a video that is not yet uploaded to limit its duration. Uploads that exceed the specified duration will fail during processing. A value of
-1means the value is unknown.
- The maximum duration in seconds for a video upload. Can be set for a video that is not yet uploaded to limit its duration. Uploads that exceed the specified duration will fail during processing. A value of
-
meta
Record<string, string>optional
- A user modifiable key-value store used to reference other systems of record for managing videos.
-
requireSignedURLs
booleanoptional
- Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to
true, a signed token must be generated with a signing key to view the video.
- Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to
-
scheduledDeletion
string | nulloptional
- Indicates the date and time at which the video will be deleted. Omit the field to indicate no change, or include with a
nullvalue to remove an existing scheduled deletion. If specified, must be at least 30 days from upload time.
- Indicates the date and time at which the video will be deleted. Omit the field to indicate no change, or include with a
-
thumbnailTimestampPct
numberoptional
- The timestamp for a thumbnail image calculated as a percentage value of the video's duration. To convert from a second-wise timestamp to a percentage, divide the desired timestamp by the total duration of the video. If this value is not set, the default thumbnail image is taken from 0s of the video.
Parameters for listing videos.
-
limit
numberoptional
- The maximum number of videos to return.
-
before
stringoptional
- Return videos created before this timestamp (RFC3339/RFC3339Nano).
-
beforeComp
StreamPaginationComparisonoptional
- Comparison operator for the
beforefield. Defaults to
lt. Refer to StreamPaginationComparison.
- Comparison operator for the
-
after
stringoptional
- Return videos created after this timestamp (RFC3339/RFC3339Nano).
-
afterComp
StreamPaginationComparisonoptional
- Comparison operator for the
afterfield. Defaults to
gte. Refer to StreamPaginationComparison.
- Comparison operator for the
Comparison operators for pagination queries.
'eq' | 'gt' | 'gte' | 'lt' | 'lte'
eq— Equal to
gt— Greater than
gte— Greater than or equal to
lt— Less than
lte— Less than or equal to
Parameters for creating a watermark profile.
-
name
stringoptional
- A short description of the watermark profile.
-
opacity
numberoptional
- The translucency of the image. A value of
0.0makes the image completely transparent, and
1.0makes the image completely opaque. Note that if the image is already semi-transparent, setting this to
1.0will not make the image completely opaque.
- The translucency of the image. A value of
-
padding
numberoptional
- The whitespace between the adjacent edges (determined by position) of the video and the image.
0.0indicates no padding, and
1.0indicates a fully padded video width or length.
- The whitespace between the adjacent edges (determined by position) of the video and the image.
-
scale
numberoptional
- The size of the image relative to the overall size of the video.
0.0indicates no scaling, and
1.0fills the entire video.
- The size of the image relative to the overall size of the video.
-
position
StreamWatermarkPositionoptional
- The location of the image. Refer to StreamWatermarkPosition.
Errors throw a
StreamError, which extends the standard
Error interface with additional information:
code: A numeric error code.
statusCode: An HTTP status code.
message: A description of the error.
stack: Optional stack trace.
The following error subtypes may be thrown:
|Error type
|Description
InternalError
|An internal server error occurred.
BadRequestError
|The request was malformed or contained invalid parameters.
NotFoundError
|The requested resource was not found.
ForbiddenError
|The request was not authorized.
RateLimitedError
|The request was rate limited.
QuotaReachedError
|The account has reached its video quota.
MaxFileSizeError
|The uploaded file exceeds the maximum allowed size.
InvalidURLError
|The provided URL is invalid or unreachable.
AlreadyUploadedError
|The video has already been uploaded.
TooManyWatermarksError
|The account has reached the watermark profile limit.
Use a
try...catch block to handle errors: