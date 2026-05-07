Bind to Workers API

A binding connects your Worker to external resources on the Developer Platform, like Stream, R2 buckets, or KV namespaces.

For example, when you use Stream within Workers, you can:

Upload videos from a URL and manage their lifecycle

Create direct uploads for client-side uploads without having to expose API keys

List and search videos

Manage captions and downloads for videos

Create and manage watermark profiles

Setup

The Stream binding is enabled on a per-Worker basis.

To bind Stream to your Worker, add the following to the end of your Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " stream " : { " binding " : "STREAM" } } TOML [ stream ] binding = "STREAM"

For more detailed information on configuring your Worker, refer to the Wrangler Configuration documentation.

Methods

Binding-level methods

The following methods are available on the env.STREAM binding directly.

Upload a video from a URL. Returns Promise< StreamVideo > .

url (required): The URL of the video to upload.

(required): The URL of the video to upload. params (optional): A StreamUrlUploadParams object with the following properties: allowedOrigins : Array of allowed origins for the video. creator : Creator identifier. meta : Arbitrary metadata object. requireSignedURLs : Whether signed URLs are required. scheduledDeletion : ISO 8601 timestamp for scheduled deletion. thumbnailTimestampPct : Thumbnail timestamp as a percentage (0.0 to 1.0). watermarkId : ID of a watermark profile to apply.

(optional): A object with the following properties:

Throws: BadRequestError , QuotaReachedError , MaxFileSizeError , RateLimitedError , AlreadyUploadedError , InternalError .

Create a basic direct upload URL for client-side uploads without an API key. Returns Promise< StreamDirectUpload > with uploadURL and id .

This method does not currently support files over 200MB. For larger direct uploads, refer to the API request for provisioning a TUS endpoint ↗._

params (required): A StreamDirectUploadCreateParams object with the following properties: maxDurationSeconds (required): Maximum duration of the uploaded video in seconds. expiry (optional): ISO 8601 timestamp when the upload URL expires. creator (optional): Creator identifier. meta (optional): Arbitrary metadata object. allowedOrigins (optional): Array of allowed origins for the video. requireSignedURLs (optional): Whether signed URLs are required. thumbnailTimestampPct (optional): Thumbnail timestamp as a percentage (0.0 to 1.0). scheduledDeletion (optional): ISO 8601 timestamp for scheduled deletion. watermark (optional): ID of a watermark profile to apply.

(required): A object with the following properties:

List all videos in the account. Returns Promise< StreamVideo []> .

params (optional): A StreamVideosListParams object with the following properties: limit : Maximum number of videos to return. before : Return videos created before this ISO 8601 timestamp. beforeComp : Comparison operator for before — eq , gt , gte , lt , or lte . after : Return videos created after this ISO 8601 timestamp. afterComp : Comparison operator for after — eq , gt , gte , lt , or lte .

(optional): A object with the following properties:

Video-scoped methods

Calling env.STREAM.video(id) returns a handle scoped to a single video, with the following methods.

Get full video details. Returns Promise< StreamVideo > .

Update video metadata. Returns Promise< StreamVideo > .

params (required): A StreamUpdateVideoParams object with the following properties: allowedOrigins : Array of allowed origins for the video. creator : Creator identifier. maxDurationSeconds : Maximum duration in seconds. meta : Arbitrary metadata object. requireSignedURLs : Whether signed URLs are required. scheduledDeletion : ISO 8601 timestamp for scheduled deletion. thumbnailTimestampPct : Thumbnail timestamp as a percentage (0.0 to 1.0).

(required): A object with the following properties:

Delete a video and its copies. Returns Promise<void> .

Create a signed URL token for a video. Returns Promise<string> .

downloads

Namespace for download operations on a video.

generate(downloadType?) : Generate a download. downloadType is a StreamDownloadType of default or audio . Defaults to default . Returns Promise< StreamDownloadGetResponse > .

: Generate a download. is a of or . Defaults to . Returns . get() : List existing downloads. Returns Promise< StreamDownloadGetResponse > .

: List existing downloads. Returns . delete(downloadType?) : Delete downloads. downloadType is default or audio .

captions

Namespace for caption operations on a video.

upload(language, input) : Upload a caption file for a BCP 47 language tag. input is a ReadableStream . Returns Promise< StreamCaption > .

: Upload a caption file for a BCP 47 language tag. is a . Returns . generate(language) : Generate captions via AI for a BCP 47 language tag. Returns Promise< StreamCaption > .

: Generate captions via AI for a BCP 47 language tag. Returns . list(language?) : List captions, optionally filtered by language. Returns Promise< StreamCaption []> .

: List captions, optionally filtered by language. Returns . delete(language) : Delete captions for a language. Returns Promise<void> .

Watermark methods

The following methods are available on the env.STREAM.watermarks namespace.

Create a watermark profile. Accepts either a ReadableStream or a URL string. Returns Promise< StreamWatermark > .

input (required): A ReadableStream or URL string of the watermark image.

(required): A or URL string of the watermark image. params (optional): A StreamWatermarkCreateParams object with the following properties: name : Name of the watermark profile. opacity : Opacity of the watermark (0.0 to 1.0). padding : Padding around the watermark as a proportion of the video resolution. scale : Scale of the watermark as a proportion of the video resolution. position : Position of the watermark — upperRight , upperLeft , lowerLeft , lowerRight , or center .

(optional): A object with the following properties:

List all watermark profiles. Returns Promise< StreamWatermark []> .

Get a single watermark profile. Returns Promise< StreamWatermark > .

watermarkId (required): The ID of the watermark profile.

Delete a watermark profile. Returns Promise<void> .

watermarkId (required): The ID of the watermark profile.

Examples

Upload a video from a URL

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const video = await env . STREAM . upload ( "https://example.com/video.mp4" , { creator : "user-123" , meta : { category : "tutorial" }, allowedOrigins : [ "example.com" ] , } ) ; return Response . json ( video ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const video = await env . STREAM . upload ( "https://example.com/video.mp4" , { creator : "user-123" , meta : { category : "tutorial" }, allowedOrigins : [ "example.com" ] , } ) ; return Response . json ( video ) ; }, };

Create a direct upload

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const directUpload = await env . STREAM . createDirectUpload ( { maxDurationSeconds : 300 , creator : "user-123" , meta : { source : "browser-upload" }, } ) ; return Response . json ( directUpload ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const directUpload = await env . STREAM . createDirectUpload ( { maxDurationSeconds : 300 , creator : "user-123" , meta : { source : "browser-upload" }, } ) ; return Response . json ( directUpload ) ; }, };

List videos

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const videos = await env . STREAM . videos . list ( { limit : 10 , after : "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z" , } ) ; return Response . json ( videos ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const videos = await env . STREAM . videos . list ( { limit : 10 , after : "2025-01-01T00:00:00Z" , } ) ; return Response . json ( videos ) ; }, };

Get video details

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const videoDetails = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . details () ; return Response . json ( videoDetails ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const videoDetails = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . details () ; return Response . json ( videoDetails ) ; }, };

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const videoDetails = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . update ( { meta : { category : "updated-tutorial" }, allowedOrigins : [ "example.com" , "*.example.com" ] , } ) ; return Response . json ( videoDetails ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const videoDetails = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . update ( { meta : { category : "updated-tutorial" }, allowedOrigins : [ "example.com" , "*.example.com" ] , } ) ; return Response . json ( videoDetails ) ; }, };

Delete a video

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . delete () ; return new Response ( "Video deleted" , { status : 200 } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . delete () ; return new Response ( "Video deleted" , { status : 200 } ) ; }, };

Generate a signed URL token

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const token = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . generateToken () ; return Response . json ( { token } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const token = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . generateToken () ; return Response . json ( { token } ) ; }, };

Upload captions

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const captionResponse = await fetch ( "https://example.com/captions-en.vtt" ) ; const caption = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . captions . upload ( "en" , captionResponse . body , ) ; return Response . json ( caption ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const captionResponse = await fetch ( "https://example.com/captions-en.vtt" ) ; const caption = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . captions . upload ( "en" , captionResponse . body , ) ; return Response . json ( caption ) ; }, };

Generate AI captions

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const caption = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . captions . generate ( "en" ) ; return Response . json ( caption ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const caption = await env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) . captions . generate ( "en" ) ; return Response . json ( caption ) ; }, };

List and delete captions

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const video = env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) ; const captions = await video . captions . list () ; await video . captions . delete ( "en" ) ; return Response . json ( captions ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const video = env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) ; const captions = await video . captions . list () ; await video . captions . delete ( "en" ) ; return Response . json ( captions ) ; }, };

Generate and list downloads

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const video = env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) ; const downloads = await video . downloads . generate () ; const audioDownloads = await video . downloads . generate ( "audio" ) ; const allDownloads = await video . downloads . get () ; return Response . json ( { downloads , audioDownloads , allDownloads } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const video = env . STREAM . video ( "VIDEO_ID" ) ; const downloads = await video . downloads . generate () ; const audioDownloads = await video . downloads . generate ( "audio" ) ; const allDownloads = await video . downloads . get () ; return Response . json ( { downloads , audioDownloads , allDownloads } ) ; }, };

Create a watermark profile

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const watermark = await env . STREAM . watermarks . generate ( "https://example.com/watermark.png" , { name : "My Watermark" , opacity : 0.5 , position : "lowerRight" , padding : 0.05 , scale : 0.1 , }, ) ; return Response . json ( watermark ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const watermark = await env . STREAM . watermarks . generate ( "https://example.com/watermark.png" , { name : "My Watermark" , opacity : 0.5 , position : "lowerRight" , padding : 0.05 , scale : 0.1 , }, ) ; return Response . json ( watermark ) ; }, };

List and delete watermark profiles

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript JavaScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const watermarks = await env . STREAM . watermarks . list () ; const watermark = await env . STREAM . watermarks . get ( "WATERMARK_ID" ) ; await env . STREAM . watermarks . delete ( "WATERMARK_ID" ) ; return Response . json ( { watermarks , watermark } ) ; }, }; TypeScript export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const watermarks = await env . STREAM . watermarks . list () ; const watermark = await env . STREAM . watermarks . get ( "WATERMARK_ID" ) ; await env . STREAM . watermarks . delete ( "WATERMARK_ID" ) ; return Response . json ( { watermarks , watermark } ) ; }, };

Type definitions

StreamVideo

StreamVideo is returned by operations that retrieve or create a video. It contains the full metadata for a video.

id string The unique identifier for the video.

creator string | null A user-defined identifier for the media creator.

thumbnail string The thumbnail URL for the video.

thumbnailTimestampPct number The thumbnail timestamp percentage.

readyToStream boolean Indicates whether the video is ready to stream.

readyToStreamAt string | null The date and time the video became ready to stream.

status StreamVideoStatus Processing status information. Refer to StreamVideoStatus.

meta Record<string, string> A user modifiable key-value store.

created string The date and time the video was created.

modified string The date and time the video was last modified.

scheduledDeletion string | null The date and time at which the video will be deleted.

size number The size of the video in bytes.

preview string optional The preview URL for the video.

allowedOrigins Array<string> Origins allowed to display the video.

requireSignedURLs boolean | null Indicates whether signed URLs are required.

uploaded string | null The date and time the video was uploaded.

uploadExpiry string | null The date and time when the upload URL expires.

maxSizeBytes number | null The maximum size in bytes for direct uploads.

maxDurationSeconds number | null The maximum duration in seconds for direct uploads.

duration number The video duration in seconds. -1 indicates unknown.

input StreamVideoInput Input metadata for the original upload. Refer to StreamVideoInput.

hlsPlaybackUrl string The HLS playback URL for the video.

dashPlaybackUrl string The DASH playback URL for the video.

watermark StreamWatermark | null The watermark applied to the video, if any. Refer to StreamWatermark.

liveInputId string | null optional The live input ID associated with the video, if any.

clippedFromId string | null The source video ID if this is a clip.

publicDetails StreamPublicDetails | null Public details associated with the video. Refer to StreamPublicDetails.



StreamVideoStatus

Processing status information for a video.

state string The current processing state.

step string optional The current processing step.

pctComplete string optional The percent complete as a string.

errorReasonCode string An error reason code, if applicable.

errorReasonText string An error reason text, if applicable.



StreamVideoInput

Input metadata for the original upload.

width number The input width in pixels.

height number The input height in pixels.



StreamPublicDetails

Public details associated with a video.

title string | null The public title for the video.

share_link string | null The public share link.

channel_link string | null The public channel link.

logo string | null The public logo URL.



StreamDirectUpload

Returned by createDirectUpload() . Contains the upload URL and video identifier for a direct upload.

uploadURL string The URL an unauthenticated upload can use for a single multipart request.

id string A Cloudflare-generated unique identifier for a media item.

watermark StreamWatermark | null The watermark profile applied to the upload. Refer to StreamWatermark.

scheduledDeletion string | null The scheduled deletion time, if any.



StreamCaption

Represents a caption or subtitle track for a video.

generated boolean optional Whether the caption was generated via AI.

label string The language label displayed in the native language to users.

language string The language tag in BCP 47 format.

status 'ready' | 'inprogress' | 'error' optional The status of a generated caption.



StreamDownloadGetResponse

An object with download type keys. Each key is optional and only present if that download type has been created.

default StreamDownload optional The default video download. Only present if this download type has been created. Refer to StreamDownload.

audio StreamDownload optional The audio-only download. Only present if this download type has been created. Refer to StreamDownload.



StreamDownload

Represents a generated download for a video.

percentComplete number Indicates the progress as a percentage between 0 and 100.

status StreamDownloadStatus The status of a generated download.

url string optional The URL to access the generated download.



StreamWatermark

Represents a watermark profile.

id string The unique identifier for a watermark profile.

name string A short description of the watermark profile.

opacity number The translucency of the image. A value of 0.0 makes the image completely transparent, and 1.0 makes the image completely opaque. Note that if the image is already semi-transparent, setting this to 1.0 will not make the image completely opaque.

padding number The whitespace between the adjacent edges (determined by position) of the video and the image. 0.0 indicates no padding, and 1.0 indicates a fully padded video width or length.

scale number The size of the image relative to the overall size of the video. 0.0 indicates no scaling, and 1.0 fills the entire video.

position StreamWatermarkPosition The location of the image. Refer to StreamWatermarkPosition.

size number The size of the image in bytes.

height number The height of the image in pixels.

width number The width of the image in pixels.

created string The date and time a watermark profile was created.

downloadedFrom string | null The source URL for a downloaded image. If the watermark profile was created via direct upload, this field is null .



StreamWatermarkPosition

The position of a watermark on a video.

'upperRight' | 'upperLeft' | 'lowerLeft' | 'lowerRight' | 'center'

upperRight — Top-right corner of the video.

— Top-right corner of the video. upperLeft — Top-left corner of the video.

— Top-left corner of the video. lowerLeft — Bottom-left corner of the video.

— Bottom-left corner of the video. lowerRight — Bottom-right corner of the video.

— Bottom-right corner of the video. center — Center of the video. Note that center ignores the padding parameter.

StreamDownloadStatus

The status of a generated download.

'ready' | 'inprogress' | 'error'

ready — The download is ready.

— The download is ready. inprogress — The download is being generated.

— The download is being generated. error — An error occurred during generation.

StreamDownloadType

The type of download to generate.

'default' | 'audio'

default — A video download.

— A video download. audio — An audio-only download.

StreamUrlUploadParams

Parameters for uploading a video from a URL.

allowedOrigins Array<string> optional Lists the origins allowed to display the video. Enter allowed origin domains in an array and use * for wildcard subdomains. Empty arrays allow the video to be viewed on any origin.

creator string optional A user-defined identifier for the media creator.

meta Record<string, string> optional A user modifiable key-value store used to reference other systems of record for managing videos.

requireSignedURLs boolean optional Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to true , a signed token must be generated with a signing key to view the video.

scheduledDeletion string | null optional Indicates the date and time at which the video will be deleted. Omit the field to indicate no change, or include with a null value to remove an existing scheduled deletion. If specified, must be at least 30 days from upload time.

thumbnailTimestampPct number optional The timestamp for a thumbnail image calculated as a percentage value of the video's duration. To convert from a second-wise timestamp to a percentage, divide the desired timestamp by the total duration of the video. If this value is not set, the default thumbnail image is taken from 0s of the video.

watermarkId string optional The identifier for the watermark profile.



StreamDirectUploadCreateParams

Parameters for creating a direct upload.

maxDurationSeconds number The maximum duration in seconds for a video upload.

expiry string optional The date and time after upload when videos will not be accepted.

creator string optional A user-defined identifier for the media creator.

meta Record<string, string> optional A user modifiable key-value store used to reference other systems of record for managing videos.

allowedOrigins Array<string> optional Lists the origins allowed to display the video.

requireSignedURLs boolean optional Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to true , a signed token must be generated with a signing key to view the video.

thumbnailTimestampPct number optional The timestamp for a thumbnail image calculated as a percentage value of the video's duration.

scheduledDeletion string | null optional The date and time at which the video will be deleted. Include null to remove a scheduled deletion.

watermark StreamDirectUploadWatermark optional The watermark profile to apply. Refer to StreamDirectUploadWatermark.



StreamDirectUploadWatermark

Watermark configuration for a direct upload.

id string The unique identifier for the watermark profile.



Parameters for updating a video.

allowedOrigins Array<string> optional Lists the origins allowed to display the video. Enter allowed origin domains in an array and use * for wildcard subdomains. Empty arrays allow the video to be viewed on any origin.

creator string optional A user-defined identifier for the media creator.

maxDurationSeconds number optional The maximum duration in seconds for a video upload. Can be set for a video that is not yet uploaded to limit its duration. Uploads that exceed the specified duration will fail during processing. A value of -1 means the value is unknown.

meta Record<string, string> optional A user modifiable key-value store used to reference other systems of record for managing videos.

requireSignedURLs boolean optional Indicates whether the video can be accessed using the ID. When set to true , a signed token must be generated with a signing key to view the video.

scheduledDeletion string | null optional Indicates the date and time at which the video will be deleted. Omit the field to indicate no change, or include with a null value to remove an existing scheduled deletion. If specified, must be at least 30 days from upload time.

thumbnailTimestampPct number optional The timestamp for a thumbnail image calculated as a percentage value of the video's duration. To convert from a second-wise timestamp to a percentage, divide the desired timestamp by the total duration of the video. If this value is not set, the default thumbnail image is taken from 0s of the video.



StreamVideosListParams

Parameters for listing videos.

limit number optional The maximum number of videos to return.

before string optional Return videos created before this timestamp (RFC3339/RFC3339Nano).

beforeComp StreamPaginationComparison optional Comparison operator for the before field. Defaults to lt . Refer to StreamPaginationComparison.

after string optional Return videos created after this timestamp (RFC3339/RFC3339Nano).

afterComp StreamPaginationComparison optional Comparison operator for the after field. Defaults to gte . Refer to StreamPaginationComparison.



StreamPaginationComparison

Comparison operators for pagination queries.

'eq' | 'gt' | 'gte' | 'lt' | 'lte'

eq — Equal to

— Equal to gt — Greater than

— Greater than gte — Greater than or equal to

— Greater than or equal to lt — Less than

— Less than lte — Less than or equal to

StreamWatermarkCreateParams

Parameters for creating a watermark profile.

name string optional A short description of the watermark profile.

opacity number optional The translucency of the image. A value of 0.0 makes the image completely transparent, and 1.0 makes the image completely opaque. Note that if the image is already semi-transparent, setting this to 1.0 will not make the image completely opaque.

padding number optional The whitespace between the adjacent edges (determined by position) of the video and the image. 0.0 indicates no padding, and 1.0 indicates a fully padded video width or length.

scale number optional The size of the image relative to the overall size of the video. 0.0 indicates no scaling, and 1.0 fills the entire video.

position StreamWatermarkPosition optional The location of the image. Refer to StreamWatermarkPosition.



Error handling

Errors throw a StreamError , which extends the standard Error interface with additional information:

code : A numeric error code.

: A numeric error code. statusCode : An HTTP status code.

: An HTTP status code. message : A description of the error.

: A description of the error. stack : Optional stack trace.

The following error subtypes may be thrown:

Error type Description InternalError An internal server error occurred. BadRequestError The request was malformed or contained invalid parameters. NotFoundError The requested resource was not found. ForbiddenError The request was not authorized. RateLimitedError The request was rate limited. QuotaReachedError The account has reached its video quota. MaxFileSizeError The uploaded file exceeds the maximum allowed size. InvalidURLError The provided URL is invalid or unreachable. AlreadyUploadedError The video has already been uploaded. TooManyWatermarksError The account has reached the watermark profile limit.

Use a try...catch block to handle errors: