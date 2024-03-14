Exposes the env object for use as the second argument passed to ES modules format exported handlers. This provides access to bindings that you have defined in your Vitest configuration file.

index.spec.js import { env } from "cloudflare:test" ; it ( "uses binding" , async ( ) => { await env . KV_NAMESPACE . put ( "key" , "value" ) ; expect ( await env . KV_NAMESPACE . get ( "key" ) ) . toBe ( "value" ) ; } ) ;

To configure the type of this value, use an ambient module type: