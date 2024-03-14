Test APIs
The Workers Vitest integration provides runtime helpers for writing tests in the
cloudflare:test module. The
cloudflare:test module is provided by the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package, but can only be imported from test files that execute in the Workers runtime.
cloudflare:test module definition
env:
import(“cloudflare:test”).ProvidedEnv
Exposes the
envobject for use as the second argument passed to ES modules format exported handlers. This provides access to bindings that you have defined in your Vitest configuration file.
index.spec.jsimport { env } from "cloudflare:test";it("uses binding", async () => {await env.KV_NAMESPACE.put("key", "value");expect(await env.KV_NAMESPACE.get("key")).toBe("value");});
To configure the type of this value, use an ambient module type:
env.d.tsdeclare module "cloudflare:test" {interface ProvidedEnv {KV_NAMESPACE: KVNamespace;}// ...or if you have an existing `Env` type...interface ProvidedEnv extends Env {}}
SELF:
Fetcher
Service binding to the default export defined in the
mainWorker. Use this to write integration tests against your Worker. The
mainWorker runs in the same isolate/context as tests so any global mocks will apply to it too.
index.spec.jsimport { SELF } from "cloudflare:test";it("dispatches fetch event", async () => {const response = await SELF.fetch("https://example.com");expect(await response.text()).toMatchInlineSnapshot(...);});
fetchMock:
import(“undici”).MockAgent
Declarative interface for mocking outbound
fetch()requests. Deactivated by default and reset before running each test file. Refer to
undici’s
MockAgentdocumentation for more information. Note this only mocks
fetch()requests for the current test runner Worker. Auxiliary Workers should mock
fetch()es using the Miniflare
fetchMock/
outboundServiceoptions. Refer to Configuration for more information.
index.spec.jsimport { fetchMock } from "cloudflare:test";import { beforeAll, afterEach, it, expect } from "vitest";beforeAll(() => {// Enable outbound request mocking...fetchMock.activate();// ...and throw errors if an outbound request isn't mockedfetchMock.disableNetConnect();});// Ensure we matched every mock we definedafterEach(() => fetchMock.assertNoPendingInterceptors());it("mocks requests", async () => {// Mock the first request to `https://example.com`fetchMock.get("https://example.com").intercept({ path: "/" }).reply(200, "body");const response = await fetch("https://example.com/");expect(await response.text()).toBe("body");});
Events
createExecutionContext():
ExecutionContext
- Creates an instance of the
contextobject for use as the third argument to ES modules format exported handlers.
- Creates an instance of the
waitOnExecutionContext(ctx:ExecutionContext):
Promise<void>
Use this to wait for all Promises passed to
ctx.waitUntil()to settle, before running test assertions on any side effects. Only accepts instances of
ExecutionContextreturned by
createExecutionContext().
index.spec.jsimport { env, createExecutionContext, waitOnExecutionContext } from "cloudflare:test";import { it, expect } from "vitest";import worker from "./index.mjs";it("calls fetch handler", async () => {const request = new Request("https://example.com");const ctx = createExecutionContext();const response = await worker.fetch(request, env, ctx);await waitOnExecutionContext(ctx);expect(await response.text()).toMatchInlineSnapshot(...);});
createScheduledController(options?:FetcherScheduledOptions):
ScheduledController
Creates an instance of
ScheduledControllerfor use as the first argument to modules-format
scheduled()exported handlers.
index.spec.jsimport { env, createScheduledController, createExecutionContext, waitOnExecutionContext } from "cloudflare:test";import { it, expect } from "vitest";import worker from "./index.mjs";it("calls scheduled handler", async () => {const ctrl = createScheduledController({scheduledTime: new Date(1000),cron: "30 * * * *"});const ctx = createExecutionContext();await worker.scheduled(ctrl, env, ctx);await waitOnExecutionContext(ctx);});
createMessageBatch(queueName:string, messages:ServiceBindingQueueMessage[]):
MessageBatch
- Creates an instance of
MessageBatchfor use as the first argument to modules-format
queue()exported handlers.
- Creates an instance of
getQueueResult(batch:MessageBatch, ctx:ExecutionContext):
Promise<FetcherQueueResult>
Gets the acknowledged/retry state of messages in the
MessageBatch, and waits for all
ExecutionContext#waitUntil()ed
Promises to settle. Only accepts instances of
MessageBatchreturned by
createMessageBatch(), and instances of
ExecutionContextreturned by
createExecutionContext().
index.spec.jsimport { env, createMessageBatch, createExecutionContext, getQueueResult } from "cloudflare:test";import { it, expect } from "vitest";import worker from "./index.mjs";it("calls queue handler", async () => {const batch = createMessageBatch("my-queue", [{id: "message-1",timestamp: new Date(1000),body: "body-1"}]);const ctx = createExecutionContext();await worker.queue(batch, env, ctx);const result = await getQueueResult(batch, ctx);expect(result.ackAll).toBe(false);expect(result.retryBatch).toMatchObject({ retry: false });expect(result.explicitAcks).toStrictEqual(["message-1"]);expect(result.retryMessages).toStrictEqual([]);});
Durable Objects
runInDurableObject<O extends DurableObject, R>(stub:DurableObjectStub, callback:(instance: O, state: DurableObjectState) => R | Promise<R>):
Promise<R>
Runs the provided
callbackinside the Durable Object instance that corresponds to the provided
stub.
This temporarily replaces your Durable Object’s
fetch()handler with
callback, then sends a request to it, returning the result. This can be used to call/spy-on Durable Object instance methods or seed/get persisted data. Note this can only be used with
stubs pointing to Durable Objects defined in the
mainWorker.
index.tsexport class Counter {constructor(readonly state: DurableObjectState) {}async fetch(request: Request): Promise<Response> {let count = (await this.state.storage.get<number>("count")) ?? 0;void this.state.storage.put("count", ++count);return new Response(count.toString());}}
index.spec.tsimport { env, runInDurableObject } from "cloudflare:test";import { it, expect } from "vitest";import { Counter } from "./index.ts";it("increments count", async () => {const id = env.COUNTER.newUniqueId();const stub = env.COUNTER.get(id);let response = await stub.fetch("https://example.com");expect(await response.text()).toBe("1");response = await runInDurableObject(stub, async (instance: Counter, state) => {expect(instance).toBeInstanceOf(Counter);expect(await state.storage.get<number>("count")).toBe(1);const request = new Request("https://example.com");return instance.fetch(request);});expect(await response.text()).toBe("2");});
runDurableObjectAlarm(stub:DurableObjectStub):
Promise<boolean>
- Immediately runs and removes the Durable Object pointed to by
stub’s alarm if one is scheduled. Returns
trueif an alarm ran, and
falseotherwise. Note this can only be used with
stubs pointing to Durable Objects defined in the
mainWorker.
- Immediately runs and removes the Durable Object pointed to by
listDurableObjectIds(namespace:DurableObjectNamespace):
Promise<DurableObjectId[]>
Gets the IDs of all objects that have been created in the
namespace. Respects
isolatedStorageif enabled, meaning objects created in a different test will not be returned.
index.spec.jsimport { env, listDurableObjectIds } from "cloudflare:test";import { it, expect } from "vitest";it("increments count", async () => {const id = env.COUNTER.newUniqueId();const stub = env.COUNTER.get(id);const response = await stub.fetch("https://example.com");expect(await response.text()).toBe("1");const ids = await listDurableObjectIds(env.COUNTER);expect(ids.length).toBe(1);expect(ids[0].equals(id)).toBe(true);});
D1
applyD1Migrations(db:D1Database, migrations:D1Migration[], migrationTableName?:string):
Promise<void>
- Applies all un-applied D1 migrations stored in the
migrationsarray to database
db, recording migrations state in the
migrationsTableNametable.
migrationsTableNamedefaults to
d1_migrations. Call the
readD1Migrations()function from the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/configpackage inside Node.js to get the
migrationsarray. Refer to the D1 recipe for an example project using migrations.
- Applies all un-applied D1 migrations stored in the