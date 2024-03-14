Recipes
Recipes are examples that help demonstrate how to write unit tests and integration tests for Workers projects using the
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers package.
- Basic unit and integration tests using
SELF
- Basic integration tests using an auxiliary Worker
- Isolated tests using KV, R2 and the Cache API
- Isolated tests using D1 with migrations
- Isolated tests using Durable Objects with direct access
- Tests using Queue producers and consumers
- Tests using Hyperdrive with a Vitest managed TCP server
- Tests using declarative/imperative outbound request mocks
- Tests using multiple auxiliary workers and request mocks
- Tests importing WebAssembly modules