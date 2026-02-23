Automatic pull requests

Workers Builds can automatically create pull requests in your repository to configure your project or resolve deployment issues.

Configuration PR

When you connect a repository that does not have a Wrangler configuration file, Workers Builds runs wrangler deploy which triggers automatic project configuration. Instead of failing, it creates a pull request with the necessary configuration for your detected framework.

Note A configuration PR is only created when your deploy command is npx wrangler deploy . If you have a custom deploy command, autoconfig will still run and configure your project, but no PR will be created.

Why you should merge the PR

Without the configuration in your repository, every build has to run autoconfig first, which means your project gets built twice - once during autoconfig to generate the configuration, and again for the actual deployment. Merging the PR commits the configuration to your repository, so future builds skip autoconfig and go straight to building and deploying. This results in faster deployments and version-controlled settings.

What the PR includes

The configuration PR may contain changes to the following files, depending on your framework:

wrangler.jsonc - Wrangler configuration file with your Worker settings

- Wrangler configuration file with your Worker settings Framework adapter - Any required Cloudflare adapter for your framework (for example, @astrojs/cloudflare for Astro)

- Any required Cloudflare adapter for your framework (for example, for Astro) Framework configuration - Updates to framework config files (for example, astro.config.mjs for Astro or svelte.config.js for SvelteKit)

- Updates to framework config files (for example, for Astro or for SvelteKit) package.json - New scripts like deploy , preview , and cf-typegen , plus required dependencies

- New scripts like , , and , plus required dependencies package-lock.json / yarn.lock / pnpm-lock.yaml - Updated lock file with new dependencies

/ / - Updated lock file with new dependencies .gitignore - Entries for .wrangler and .dev.vars* files

- Entries for and files .assetsignore - For frameworks that generate worker files in the output directory

PR description

The PR description includes:

Detected settings - Framework, build command, deploy command, and version command

- Framework, build command, deploy command, and version command Preview link - A working preview generated using the detected settings

- A working preview generated using the detected settings Next steps - Links to documentation for adding bindings, custom domains, and more

Note When you merge the PR, Workers Builds will update your build and deploy commands if they do not match the detected settings, ensuring successful deployments.

Name conflict PR

If Workers Builds detects a mismatch between your Worker name in the Cloudflare dashboard and the name field in your Wrangler configuration file, it will create a pull request to fix the conflict.

This can happen when:

You rename your Worker in the dashboard but not in your config file

You connect a repository that was previously used with a different Worker

The name field in your config does not match the connected Worker

The PR will update the name field in your Wrangler configuration to match the Worker name in the dashboard.

For more details, refer to the name conflict changelog.

Reviewing PRs

When you receive a PR from Workers Builds: