Automatic pull requests
Workers Builds can automatically create pull requests in your repository to configure your project or resolve deployment issues.
When you connect a repository that does not have a Wrangler configuration file, Workers Builds runs
wrangler deploy which triggers automatic project configuration. Instead of failing, it creates a pull request with the necessary configuration for your detected framework.
Without the configuration in your repository, every build has to run autoconfig first, which means your project gets built twice - once during autoconfig to generate the configuration, and again for the actual deployment. Merging the PR commits the configuration to your repository, so future builds skip autoconfig and go straight to building and deploying. This results in faster deployments and version-controlled settings.
The configuration PR may contain changes to the following files, depending on your framework:
wrangler.jsonc- Wrangler configuration file with your Worker settings
- Framework adapter - Any required Cloudflare adapter for your framework (for example,
@astrojs/cloudflarefor Astro)
- Framework configuration - Updates to framework config files (for example,
astro.config.mjsfor Astro or
svelte.config.jsfor SvelteKit)
package.json- New scripts like
deploy,
preview, and
cf-typegen, plus required dependencies
package-lock.json/
yarn.lock/
pnpm-lock.yaml- Updated lock file with new dependencies
.gitignore- Entries for
.wranglerand
.dev.vars*files
.assetsignore- For frameworks that generate worker files in the output directory
The PR description includes:
- Detected settings - Framework, build command, deploy command, and version command
- Preview link - A working preview generated using the detected settings
- Next steps - Links to documentation for adding bindings, custom domains, and more
If Workers Builds detects a mismatch between your Worker name in the Cloudflare dashboard and the
name field in your Wrangler configuration file, it will create a pull request to fix the conflict.
This can happen when:
- You rename your Worker in the dashboard but not in your config file
- You connect a repository that was previously used with a different Worker
- The
namefield in your config does not match the connected Worker
The PR will update the
name field in your Wrangler configuration to match the Worker name in the dashboard.
For more details, refer to the name conflict changelog.
When you receive a PR from Workers Builds:
- Review the changes - Check that the configuration matches your project requirements
- Test the preview - Use the preview link in the PR description to verify everything works
- Merge when ready - Once satisfied, merge the PR to enable faster deployments