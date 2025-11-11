The Basics
As mentioned in the introduction to Python Workers, a Python Worker can be as simple as four lines of code:
Similar to other Workers, the main entry point for a Python worker is the
fetch handler which handles incoming requests
sent to the Worker.
In a Python Worker, this handler is placed in a
Default class that extends the
WorkerEntrypoint class (which you can import from the
workers SDK module).
The
request parameter passed to your
fetch handler is a JavaScript Request object, exposed via the foreign function interface (FFI),
allowing you to access it directly from your Python code.
Let's try editing the worker to accept a POST request. We know from the
documentation for
Request that we can call
await request.json() within an
async function to parse the request body as
JSON.
In a Python Worker, you would write:
Many other JavaScript APIs are available in Python Workers via the FFI, so you can call other methods in a similar way.
Once you edit the
src/entry.py, Wrangler will automatically restart the local
development server.
Now, if you send a POST request with the appropriate body, your Worker will respond with a personalized message.
The
env attribute on the
WorkerEntrypoint can be used to access
environment variables,
secrets,and
bindings.
For example, let us try setting and using an environment variable in a Python Worker. First, add the environment variable to your Worker's Wrangler configuration file:
Then, you can access the
API_HOST environment variable via the
env parameter:
Python workers can be split across multiple files.
Let's create a new Python file, called
src/hello.py:
Now, we can modify
src/entry.py to make use of the new module.
Once you edit
src/entry.py,
pywrangler will automatically detect the change and
reload your Worker.
When developing Python Workers, you can take advantage of type hints and autocompletion in your IDE.
To enable them, install the
workers-runtime-sdk package in your
pyproject.toml file.
Additionally, you can generate types based on your Worker configuration using
uv run pywrangler types
This includes Env types based on your bindings, module rules, and runtime types based on the compatibility_date and compatibility_flags in your config file.
To upgrade to the latest version of
pywrangler globally, run the following command:
To upgrade to the latest version of
pywrangler in a specific project, run the following command:
- Learn details about local development, deployment, and how Python Workers work.
- Explore the package docs for instructions on how to use packages with Python Workers.
- Understand which parts of the Python Standard Library are supported in Python Workers.
- Learn about Python Workers' foreign function interface (FFI), and how to use it to work with bindings and Runtime APIs.
