Fetch Handler

As mentioned in the introduction to Python Workers, a Python Worker can be as simple as four lines of code:

Python from workers import WorkerEntrypoint , Response class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch ( self , request ): return Response ( "Hello World!" )

Similar to other Workers, the main entry point for a Python worker is the fetch handler which handles incoming requests sent to the Worker.

In a Python Worker, this handler is placed in a Default class that extends the WorkerEntrypoint class (which you can import from the workers SDK module).

The Request Interface

The request parameter passed to your fetch handler is a JavaScript Request object, exposed via the foreign function interface (FFI), allowing you to access it directly from your Python code.

Let's try editing the worker to accept a POST request. We know from the documentation for Request that we can call await request.json() within an async function to parse the request body as JSON.

In a Python Worker, you would write:

Python from workers import WorkerEntrypoint , Response from hello import hello class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch ( self , request ): name = ( await request . json ()). name return Response ( hello ( name ))

Many other JavaScript APIs are available in Python Workers via the FFI, so you can call other methods in a similar way.

Once you edit the src/entry.py , Wrangler will automatically restart the local development server.

Now, if you send a POST request with the appropriate body, your Worker will respond with a personalized message.

Terminal window curl --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --request POST \ --data '{"name": "Python"}' http://localhost:8787

Hello, Python!

The env Attribute

The env attribute on the WorkerEntrypoint can be used to access environment variables, secrets,and bindings.

For example, let us try setting and using an environment variable in a Python Worker. First, add the environment variable to your Worker's Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "hello-python-worker" , " main " : "src/entry.py" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "python_workers" ], " compatibility_date " : "2025-11-02" , " vars " : { " API_HOST " : "example.com" } } name = "hello-python-worker" main = "src/entry.py" compatibility_flags = [ "python_workers" ] compatibility_date = "2025-11-02" [ vars ] API_HOST = "example.com"

Then, you can access the API_HOST environment variable via the env parameter:

Python from workers import WorkerEntrypoint , Response class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch ( self , request ): return Response ( self . env . API_HOST )

Modules

Python workers can be split across multiple files.

Let's create a new Python file, called src/hello.py :

Python def hello ( name ): return "Hello, " + name + "!"

Now, we can modify src/entry.py to make use of the new module.

Python from hello import hello from workers import WorkerEntrypoint , Response class Default ( WorkerEntrypoint ): async def fetch ( self , request ): return Response ( hello ( "World" ))

Once you edit src/entry.py , pywrangler will automatically detect the change and reload your Worker.

Types and Autocompletion

When developing Python Workers, you can take advantage of type hints and autocompletion in your IDE.

To enable them, install the workers-runtime-sdk package in your pyproject.toml file.

[ dependency-groups ] dev = [ "workers-py" , "workers-runtime-sdk" ]

Additionally, you can generate types based on your Worker configuration using uv run pywrangler types

This includes Env types based on your bindings, module rules, and runtime types based on the compatibility_date and compatibility_flags in your config file.

Upgrading pywrangler

To upgrade to the latest version of pywrangler globally, run the following command:

Terminal window uv tool upgrade workers-py

To upgrade to the latest version of pywrangler in a specific project, run the following command:

Terminal window uv lock --upgrade-package workers-py