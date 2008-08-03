Secrets are typically used for storing sensitive information such as API keys and auth tokens. For deployed Workers, they are set via the dashboard or Wrangler CLI.

In local development, secrets can be provided to your Worker by using a .dev.vars file. If you are using Cloudflare Environments then the relevant .dev.vars file will be selected. For example, CLOUDFLARE_ENV=staging vite dev will load .dev.vars.staging if it exists and fall back to .dev.vars .