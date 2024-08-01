Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Cloudflare Docs
Workers
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Workers
  3. Demos and architectures

Demo applications and reference architectures

Learn how you can use Workers within your existing application and architecture.

​​ Demos

Explore the following demo applications for Workers.

​​ Reference architectures

Explore the following reference architectures that use Workers:

  • A/B-testing using Workers: A/B testing, also known as split testing, is a fundamental technique in the realm of web development, allowing teams to iteratively refine and optimize their digital experiences. A/B testing involves comparing two versions of a web page or app feature to determine which one performs better in achieving a predefined goal, such as increasing conversions, engagement, or user satisfaction.
  • Automatic captioning for video uploads: By integrating automatic speech recognition technology into video platforms, content creators, publishers, and distributors can reach a broader audience, including individuals with hearing impairments or those who prefer to consume content in different languages.
  • Composable AI architecture: The architecture diagram illustrates how AI applications can be built end-to-end on Cloudflare, or single services can be integrated with external infrastructure and services.
  • Egress-free object storage in multi-cloud setups: Object storage is a modern data storage approach that stores data as objects rather than in a hierarchical structure like traditional file systems, making object storage highly scalable and flexible for managing vast amounts of data across diverse applications and environments.
  • Fullstack Applications: Full-stack web applications leverage a combination of frontend and backend technologies, collectively forming a stack that powers the entire application. This technology stack encompasses various tools, frameworks, and languages, each serving a specific purpose within the development ecosystem.
  • Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG): Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) is an innovative approach in natural language processing that integrates retrieval mechanisms with generative models to enhance text generation.
  • Security: This document provides insight into how this network and platform are architected from a security perspective, how they are operated, and what services are available for businesses to address their own security challenges.
  • Serverless ETL pipelines: Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) pipelines are a cornerstone in the realm of data engineering, facilitating the seamless flow of data from its raw state to a structured, usable format. ETL pipelines are instrumental in the data processing journey, particularly in scenarios where data needs to be collected, cleansed, and transformed before being loaded into a target destination.
  • Serverless global APIs: Serverless APIs represent a modern approach to building and deploying scalable and reliable application programming interfaces (APIs) without the need to manage traditional server infrastructure. These APIs are designed to handle incoming requests from users or other systems, execute the necessary logic or operations, and return a response, all without the need for developers to provision or manage underlying servers.
  • Serverless image content management: In this reference architecture diagram, we reveal how to leverage various components of Cloudflare’s ecosystem to construct a scalable image management solution. This solution integrates moderation principles via Cloudflare’s Workers AI platform and performs image classification through inference at the edge. The storage of images is handled by Cloudflare’s R2 product, an S3 API-like object storage system, while metadata is stored in a key/value store to enable content augmentation.