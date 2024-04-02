The Workers platform is designed to be JavaScript standards compliant External link icon Open external link and web-interoperable, and supports JavaScript standards, as defined by TC39 External link icon Open external link (ECMAScript). Wherever possible, it uses web platform APIs, so that code can be reused across client and server, as well as across WinterCG External link icon Open external link JavaScript runtimes.

Refer to Runtime APIs for more information on specific JavaScript APIs available in Workers.