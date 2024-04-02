JavaScript
The Workers platform is designed to be JavaScript standards compliant and web-interoperable, and supports JavaScript standards, as defined by TC39 (ECMAScript). Wherever possible, it uses web platform APIs, so that code can be reused across client and server, as well as across WinterCG JavaScript runtimes.
Refer to Runtime APIs for more information on specific JavaScript APIs available in Workers.
