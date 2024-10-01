Warning This documentation describes the Miniflare API, which is only relevant for advanced use cases. Instead, most users should use Wrangler to build, run & deploy their Workers locally

Miniflare is a simulator for developing and testing Cloudflare Workers ↗. It's written in TypeScript, and runs your code in a sandbox implementing Workers' runtime APIs.

🎉 Fun: develop Workers easily with detailed logging, file watching and pretty error pages supporting source maps.

develop Workers easily with detailed logging, file watching and pretty error pages supporting source maps. 🔋 Full-featured: supports most Workers features, including KV, Durable Objects, WebSockets, modules and more.

supports most Workers features, including KV, Durable Objects, WebSockets, modules and more. ⚡ Fully-local: test and develop Workers without an Internet connection. Reload code on change quickly.

Get Started

GitHub

NPM

These docs primarily cover Miniflare specific things. For more information on runtime APIs, refer to the Cloudflare Workers docs.

If you find something that doesn't behave as it does in the production Workers environment (and this difference isn't documented), or something's wrong in these docs, please open a GitHub issue ↗.

Core

Developing

Get Started : The Miniflare API allows you to dispatch events to workers without making actual HTTP requests, simulate connections between Workers, and interact with local emulations of storage products like KV, R2, and Durable Objects. This makes it great for writing tests, or other advanced use cases where you need finer-grained control.

Review migration guides for specific versions of Miniflare. Storage