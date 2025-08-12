Background

The MessageChannel API ↗ provides a way to create a communication channel between different parts of your application.

The Workers runtime provides a minimal implementation of the MessageChannel API that is currently limited to uses with a single Worker instance. This means that you can use MessageChannel to send messages between different parts of your Worker, but not across different Workers.

const { port1 , port2 } = new MessageChannel () ; port2 . onmessage = ( event ) => { console . log ( 'Received message:' , event . data ) ; }; port2 . postMessage ( 'Hello from port2!' ) ;

Any value that can be used with the structuredClone(...) API can be sent over the port.

Differences

There are a number of key limitations to the MessageChannel API in Workers: