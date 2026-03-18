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VPC

Manage Workers VPC services using Wrangler. VPC services allow your Workers to connect to private services on your network through Cloudflare Tunnels.

vpc service create

Create a new VPC service

Terminal window
npx wrangler vpc service create [NAME]
  • [NAME] string required

    The name of the VPC service

  • --type string required

    The type of the VPC service

  • --http-port number

    HTTP port (default: 80)

  • --https-port number

    HTTPS port number (default: 443)

  • --ipv4 string

    IPv4 address for the host [conflicts with --ipv6]

  • --ipv6 string

    IPv6 address for the host [conflicts with --ipv4]

  • --hostname string

    Hostname for the host

  • --resolver-ips string

    Comma-separated list of resolver IPs

  • --tunnel-id string required

    UUID of the Cloudflare tunnel

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

vpc service delete

Delete a VPC service

Terminal window
npx wrangler vpc service delete [SERVICE-ID]
  • [SERVICE-ID] string required

    The ID of the service to delete

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

vpc service get

Get a VPC service

Terminal window
npx wrangler vpc service get [SERVICE-ID]
  • [SERVICE-ID] string required

    The ID of the VPC service

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

vpc service list

List VPC services

Terminal window
npx wrangler vpc service list

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

vpc service update

Update a VPC service

Terminal window
npx wrangler vpc service update [SERVICE-ID]
  • [SERVICE-ID] string required

    The ID of the VPC service to update

  • --name string required

    The name of the VPC service

  • --type string required

    The type of the VPC service

  • --http-port number

    HTTP port (default: 80)

  • --https-port number

    HTTPS port number (default: 443)

  • --ipv4 string

    IPv4 address for the host [conflicts with --ipv6]

  • --ipv6 string

    IPv6 address for the host [conflicts with --ipv4]

  • --hostname string

    Hostname for the host

  • --resolver-ips string

    Comma-separated list of resolver IPs

  • --tunnel-id string required

    UUID of the Cloudflare tunnel

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources