Mock outbound requests

Overview Install dependencies Create a network mock Mock an HTTP request Mock an outbound WebSocket

Use @msw/cloudflare ↗ to mock outbound HTTP and WebSocket requests with @cloudflare/vitest-plugin . The integration supports unit tests that call your Worker's exported handler and integration tests that call exports.default.fetch() .

Install dependencies

Install Mock Service Worker (MSW) version 2.14 or later and the Cloudflare integration:

npm yarn pnpm bun npm i -D msw@^2.14.0 @msw/cloudflare yarn add -D msw@^2.14.0 @msw/cloudflare pnpm add -D msw@^2.14.0 @msw/cloudflare bun add -d msw@^2.14.0 @msw/cloudflare

Create a network mock

Create a shared network mock for your tests:

test/network.js js import { setupNetwork } from "@msw/cloudflare" ; export const network = setupNetwork (); test/network.ts ts import { setupNetwork } from "@msw/cloudflare" ; export const network = setupNetwork ();

In a Vitest setup file, start the mock before tests, reset handlers after each test, and stop it after tests finish:

test/setup.js js import { afterAll, afterEach, beforeAll } from "vitest" ; import { network } from "./network" ; beforeAll (() => network. enable ()); afterEach (() => network. resetHandlers ()); afterAll (() => network. disable ()); test/setup.ts ts import { afterAll, afterEach, beforeAll } from "vitest" ; import { network } from "./network" ; beforeAll (() => network. enable ()); afterEach (() => network. resetHandlers ()); afterAll (() => network. disable ());

Add the setup file to the setupFiles array in your Vitest configuration.

Mock an HTTP request

Use network.use() and MSW request handlers to return a response for an outbound request. This example tests a Worker that requests a greeting from an external API:

src/index.js js export default { async fetch () { return fetch ( "https://api.example.com/greeting" ); }, }; src/index.ts ts export default { async fetch () : Promise < Response > { return fetch ( "https://api.example.com/greeting" ); }, } satisfies ExportedHandler ;

test/worker.test.js js import { createExecutionContext, waitOnExecutionContext, } from "cloudflare:test" ; import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import { http, HttpResponse } from "msw" ; import { expect, it } from "vitest" ; import worker from "../src" ; import { network } from "./network" ; it ( "mocks an outbound request" , async () => { network. use ( http. get ( "https://api.example.com/greeting" , () => { return HttpResponse. json ({ message: "Hello" }); }), ); const ctx = createExecutionContext (); const response = await worker. fetch ( new Request ( "https://example.com" ), env, ctx, ); await waitOnExecutionContext (ctx); expect ( await response. json ()). toEqual ({ message: "Hello" }); }); test/worker.test.ts ts import { createExecutionContext, waitOnExecutionContext } from "cloudflare:test" ; import { env } from "cloudflare:workers" ; import { http, HttpResponse } from "msw" ; import { expect, it } from "vitest" ; import worker from "../src" ; import { network } from "./network" ; it ( "mocks an outbound request" , async () => { network. use ( http. get ( "https://api.example.com/greeting" , () => { return HttpResponse. json ({ message: "Hello" }); }), ); const ctx = createExecutionContext (); const response = await worker. fetch ( new Request ( "https://example.com" ), env, ctx, ); await waitOnExecutionContext (ctx); expect ( await response. json ()). toEqual ({ message: "Hello" }); });

Mock an outbound WebSocket