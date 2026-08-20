Mock outbound requests

Use @msw/cloudflare ↗ to mock outbound HTTP and WebSocket requests with @cloudflare/vitest-plugin. The integration supports unit tests that call your Worker's exported handler and integration tests that call exports.default.fetch().
Install dependencies
Install Mock Service Worker (MSW) version 2.14 or later and the Cloudflare integration:
npm i -D msw@^2.14.0 @msw/cloudflare
yarn add -D msw@^2.14.0 @msw/cloudflare
pnpm add -D msw@^2.14.0 @msw/cloudflare
bun add -d msw@^2.14.0 @msw/cloudflare
Create a network mock
Create a shared network mock for your tests:
In a Vitest setup file, start the mock before tests, reset handlers after each test, and stop it after tests finish:
Add the setup file to the setupFiles array in your Vitest configuration.
Mock an HTTP request
Use network.use() and MSW request handlers to return a response for an outbound request. This example tests a Worker that requests a greeting from an external API:
Mock an outbound WebSocket
Use MSW's ws.link() API to mock a WebSocket connection created by your Worker. The request-mocking fixture ↗ includes HTTP, exports.default.fetch(), and WebSocket examples.