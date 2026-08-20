Migrate to Vitest plugin

Overview Run the codemod Update manually Update request mocking

@cloudflare/vitest-plugin replaces @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers . The package API and Vitest configuration are unchanged.

Run the codemod

To update your project automatically, run the following command from the project root:

npm yarn pnpm npx @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin yarn @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin pnpm @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin

Use --dry-run to preview the changes. Use --files <glob> to limit the files the codemod updates.

The codemod updates your dependency, imports, and test TypeScript configuration.

If you cannot run the codemod, update the package name in your package.json , imports, and test tsconfig.json :

- "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers": "^0.16.0" + "@cloudflare/vitest-plugin": "^1.0.0" - import { cloudflareTest } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers"; + import { cloudflareTest } from "@cloudflare/vitest-plugin"; - "types": ["@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/types"] + "types": ["@cloudflare/vitest-plugin/types"]

The same rename applies to subpath imports, including @cloudflare/vitest-plugin/config .