Migrate to Vitest plugin

@cloudflare/vitest-plugin replaces
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers. The package API and Vitest configuration are unchanged.
To update your project automatically, run the following command from the project root:
npx @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin
yarn @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin
pnpm @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin
Use
--dry-run to preview the changes. Use
--files <glob> to limit the files the codemod updates.
The codemod updates your dependency, imports, and test TypeScript configuration.
If you cannot run the codemod, update the package name in your
package.json, imports, and test
tsconfig.json:
The same rename applies to subpath imports, including
@cloudflare/vitest-plugin/config.
To mock outbound requests, use
@msw/cloudflare ↗. For setup instructions, refer to Mock outbound requests.