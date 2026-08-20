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Migrate to Vitest plugin

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

@cloudflare/vitest-plugin replaces @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers. The package API and Vitest configuration are unchanged.

Run the codemod

To update your project automatically, run the following command from the project root:

npx @cloudflare/codemods vitest:pool-workers-to-vitest-plugin

Use --dry-run to preview the changes. Use --files <glob> to limit the files the codemod updates.

The codemod updates your dependency, imports, and test TypeScript configuration.

Update manually

If you cannot run the codemod, update the package name in your package.json, imports, and test tsconfig.json:

- "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers": "^0.16.0"
+ "@cloudflare/vitest-plugin": "^1.0.0"

- import { cloudflareTest } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers";
+ import { cloudflareTest } from "@cloudflare/vitest-plugin";

- "types": ["@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/types"]
+ "types": ["@cloudflare/vitest-plugin/types"]

The same rename applies to subpath imports, including @cloudflare/vitest-plugin/config.

Update request mocking

To mock outbound requests, use @msw/cloudflare. For setup instructions, refer to Mock outbound requests.

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