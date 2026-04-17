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Cloudflare Flagship
Ship features safely with feature flags.
Flagship is Cloudflare's feature flag service. It lets you control feature visibility in your applications without redeploying code. Define flags with targeting rules and percentage-based rollouts, then evaluate them directly inside your Workers through a native binding.
OpenFeature ↗ is the CNCF open standard for feature flag management. Flagship is compatible with OpenFeature, so you can use the
@cloudflare/flagship ↗ SDK from any JavaScript runtime — Workers, Node.js, or the browser — and swap providers without changing evaluation code.
Check out the Get started guide to create your first feature flag.
Worker binding
Evaluate flags with a native Workers binding. Type-safe methods with automatic fallback to defaults.
OpenFeature SDK
Use the
@cloudflare/flagship ↗ OpenFeature provider to evaluate flags from Workers, Node.js, or browsers. Switch from another flag provider by changing one line of configuration.
Targeting rules
Serve different flag values based on user attributes. Rules support 11 comparison operators, logical AND/OR grouping, and sequential evaluation.
Percentage rollouts
Gradually release features to a percentage of users. Consistent hashing ensures the same user always receives the same flag value.
Multi-type variations
Flag variations can be booleans, strings, numbers, or structured JSON objects. Use object variations to deliver entire configuration blocks as a single flag.
Flag management
Create, update, and delete flags through the Cloudflare dashboard. Organize flags into apps that map to your projects or services.
Build serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Flagship integrates natively with Workers through a binding.
Store key-value data across Cloudflare's global network. Flagship uses this infrastructure to deliver flag configurations.
Follow @CloudflareDev on Twitter to learn about product announcements and what is new in Cloudflare Workers.