Ship features safely with feature flags.

Flagship is Cloudflare's feature flag service. It lets you control feature visibility in your applications without redeploying code. Define flags with targeting rules and percentage-based rollouts, then evaluate them directly inside your Workers through a native binding.

OpenFeature ↗ is the CNCF open standard for feature flag management. Flagship is compatible with OpenFeature, so you can use the @cloudflare/flagship ↗ SDK from any JavaScript runtime — Workers, Node.js, or the browser — and swap providers without changing evaluation code.

Check out the Get started guide to create your first feature flag.

Features

Worker binding Evaluate flags with a native Workers binding. Type-safe methods with automatic fallback to defaults. Binding reference

OpenFeature SDK Use the @cloudflare/flagship ↗ OpenFeature provider to evaluate flags from Workers, Node.js, or browsers. Switch from another flag provider by changing one line of configuration. View SDK docs

Targeting rules Serve different flag values based on user attributes. Rules support 11 comparison operators, logical AND/OR grouping, and sequential evaluation. Learn about targeting

Percentage rollouts Gradually release features to a percentage of users. Consistent hashing ensures the same user always receives the same flag value. Learn about rollouts

Multi-type variations Flag variations can be booleans, strings, numbers, or structured JSON objects. Use object variations to deliver entire configuration blocks as a single flag. Use Multi-type variations

Flag management Create, update, and delete flags through the Cloudflare dashboard. Organize flags into apps that map to your projects or services. Use Flag management

Related products

Workers Build serverless applications on Cloudflare's global network. Flagship integrates natively with Workers through a binding.

KV Store key-value data across Cloudflare's global network. Flagship uses this infrastructure to deliver flag configurations.

More resources