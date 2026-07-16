Wrangler commands
Use
wrangler flagship to manage Flagship apps and feature flags from the command line. Every
wrangler flagship flags command takes the app ID as the first argument. Most subcommands then take a flag key, for example
wrangler flagship flags get <APP_ID> <KEY>. List-style commands, such as
wrangler flagship flags list <APP_ID>, take only the app ID.
wrangler flagship calls the Cloudflare API. Authenticate Wrangler before running commands:
For automation, set
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN to an API token with the appropriate Flagship permissions.
|Permission
|Use it for
flagship:read
|Listing apps, getting apps, listing flags, inspecting flags, evaluating flags, and reading changelogs.
flagship:write
|Creating apps, updating apps, deleting apps, creating flags, updating flags, changing defaults, rollouts, splits, enable/disable, and deleting flags.
Most commands that modify an existing flag first read the current flag and then write back the updated definition. For those workflows, grant both
flagship:read and
flagship:write.
Add a Flagship binding to your Worker project so your Worker code can evaluate flags with low latency at runtime:
Create a boolean flag, evaluate it for a user, and disable it as a kill switch:
Apps group related flags. A common pattern is one app per service, Worker, or product surface.
|Task
|Command
|Create app
wrangler flagship apps create <NAME>
|List apps
wrangler flagship apps list
|Get app
wrangler flagship apps get <APP_ID>
|Rename app
wrangler flagship apps update <APP_ID> --name <NAME>
|Delete app
wrangler flagship apps delete <APP_ID>
wrangler flagship apps ls is an alias for
apps list.
wrangler flagship apps rm is an alias for
apps delete.
wrangler flagship apps list follows pagination automatically and displays all apps in the account.
Creating an app returns the app ID and shows the binding snippet to add to your Wrangler configuration:
To add the new app to your
wrangler.json or
wrangler.jsonc file as a Worker binding, pass
--binding:
Wrangler also supports
--update-config to update your JSON or JSONC configuration after prompting for a binding name.
For non-JSON configuration files, Wrangler prints the binding snippet but does not edit the file automatically.
When
--json is used,
apps create prints the created app as JSON and does not prompt for or update configuration.
For scripts, capture the app ID from JSON output:
Deleting an app deletes all of its flags and changelog history. The API rejects app deletion if a Worker still references the app through a Flagship binding.
Use
--force or
-y to skip the delete confirmation prompt. If you also use
--json, you must pass
--force so the confirmation prompt cannot appear in JSON output.
Delete multiple apps by passing multiple app IDs:
Flag keys are unique within an app. Use stable keys that describe the behavior being controlled, such as
new-checkout,
pricing-page-layout, or
upload-limit.
If you omit variations, Wrangler creates a boolean flag with
on=true,
off=false, and
off as the default variation.
Use
--variation (
-V) to add each variation as
name=value. Use
--default to choose the fallback variation.
Supported value types are
boolean,
string,
number, and
json. If
--type is omitted, Wrangler infers each value's scalar type independently.
All variations on a flag must use the same value type. Wrangler rejects a flag whose variations resolve to mixed types, for example one boolean and one number, before sending the request. Pass
--type explicitly to coerce every variation to the same type.
Use
--description (
-d) to document the purpose of a flag:
Flag keys and variation names can contain letters, numbers, hyphens, and underscores. Keep keys stable, because application code evaluates flags by key.
Use
--disabled to create a flag that serves its default variation until you enable it.
Targeting rules decide which variation to serve for a given evaluation context. Pass rules with
--rule or
--rule-json.
The compact
--rule syntax uses semicolon-separated segments:
|Segment
|Required
|Description
serve
|Yes
|Variation served when the rule matches. Must reference an existing variation.
when
|No
|Conditions matched against evaluation context. If omitted, the rule matches every context.
rollout
|No
|Percentage of matching traffic to receive the variation. The attribute controls sticky bucketing.
priority
|No
|Evaluation order. Lower numbers run first. If omitted, Wrangler assigns priorities by order.
Conditions compare attributes from the evaluation context with rule values. The compact syntax supports all Flagship operators:
Use
AND and
OR to combine conditions.
AND has higher precedence than
OR.
AND and
OR are reserved as logical operators when they appear outside quoted values or lists. Wrap values in single or double quotes when they contain reserved words or separators such as
AND,
OR,
;, or
,:
For
in and
not_in, pass a bracketed list. Wrangler rejects malformed lists, empty list items, unterminated quotes, and unbalanced brackets before sending the request.
Use
--rule-json for deeply nested logical groups or if you prefer to pass the API rule shape directly. Wrangler validates
--rule-json against the Flagship rule schema and rejects unknown or conflicting fields.
Repeat
--rule or
--rule-json to declare multiple rules. Rules are evaluated in priority order. The first matching rule wins.
Wrangler validates duplicate rule priorities, duplicate variation names, malformed lists, non-finite numeric values such as
Infinity, and unknown variation names before sending the request.
List flags in an app:
The list command is paginated. Use
--limit and
--cursor for manual pagination, or
--all to fetch every page.
Inspect a full flag definition:
wrangler flagship flags ls is an alias for
flags list.
wrangler flagship flags inspect is an alias for
flags get.
wrangler flagship flags update reads the current flag, applies your changes, and writes the full flag definition back to the API.
To add a variant to an existing flag, set a new variation name and value:
Pass an empty description to clear it:
When you add or replace variations on an existing flag, use
--type if Wrangler should coerce the new values to a specific type:
Wrangler validates that the resulting variation set still has a single value type and that the default variation and targeting rules still reference known variations.
You can also enable or disable a flag through
flags update, although
flags enable and
flags disable are shorter for kill-switch workflows:
Use
--clear-rules if the new default should be served to everyone.
Use
--rule or
--rule-json to replace the full rule set:
Use
--add-rule or
--add-rule-json to append rules without changing existing rules:
Clear all rules:
Use
rules list to see the priorities you can target with rule-specific commands:
Flagship evaluates rules by ascending
priority; the first matching rule wins. Use
rules reorder to reorder existing rules without rewriting every condition.
Pass the existing priorities in the new order. Wrangler renumbers them to
1..n in that order:
If the existing priorities were
1=strict and
2=relaxed, this makes
relaxed priority
1 and
strict priority
2.
Use
rules update to edit one rule by priority while preserving the rest of the rule set.
Change only a rollout percentage:
Change the variation served by a rule:
Change the conditions on a rule:
Remove conditions from a rule so it matches every evaluation context:
Remove a rollout from a rule:
Use
rules delete to remove one rule by priority:
After deleting a rule, Wrangler renumbers the remaining rules so priorities stay contiguous.
Disabling a flag is an immediate kill switch. A disabled flag ignores targeting rules and serves its default variation.
Enable or disable multiple flags in an app by passing the app ID followed by multiple keys:
Use
rollout to serve one variation to a percentage of traffic.
Use
--from-variation (alias
--from) to choose the fallback variation for the remaining traffic. A rollout percentage of
0 removes the rollout rule and keeps the flag's current default variation unchanged.
rollout sends the percentage you provide directly to Flagship. For example,
--percentage 25 --to on serves the
on variation to 25% of bucketed traffic. The remaining traffic falls through to the flag's default variation.
Use
split for A/B tests or multi-way traffic allocation. Wrangler converts weights into cumulative rollout thresholds.
-w is an alias for
--weight. Each variation can only be weighted once, and weights must be finite, non-negative numbers.
Weights are relative. Wrangler totals the weights, converts each one into a percentage of the total, and sends cumulative thresholds to Flagship. For example,
--weight v1=80 --weight v2=20 sends two generated rules: one for
v1 with a rollout percentage of
80, and one for
v2 with a rollout percentage of
100. This creates bucket ranges of
0-80 for
v1 and
80-100 for
v2.
With three weights,
--weight a=50 --weight b=30 --weight c=20 becomes cumulative thresholds of
50,
80, and
100. Zero-weight variations are skipped.
Use
--default with
split to choose the fallback variation when bucketing cannot run:
Evaluate a flag from the CLI to verify what a specific context receives.
Use
--targeting-key for stable percentage rollout bucketing. Pass each context attribute with
--context name=value.
wrangler flagship flags eval is an alias for
flags evaluate.
--context can be repeated.
--ctx and
-C are aliases:
Context values are sent to the evaluation endpoint as strings. Use the same attribute names that your targeting rules expect.
Evaluation output includes:
|Field
|Description
value
|The flag value returned for the context.
variant
|The variation selected for the context.
reason
|Why the value was returned:
TARGETING_MATCH,
DEFAULT,
DISABLED, or
SPLIT.
Flagship records create, update, and delete events for each flag. View changelog history newest first:
Use pagination controls for long histories:
wrangler flagship flags history is an alias for
flags changelog.
Use
--force or
-y to skip the confirmation prompt. If you also use
--json, you must pass
--force so the confirmation prompt cannot appear in JSON output.
wrangler flagship flags rm is an alias for
flags delete.
Delete multiple flags by passing the app ID followed by multiple keys:
Every
wrangler flagship command accepts
--json. JSON output suppresses the Wrangler banner and is intended for scripts.
Delete commands require
--force with
--json to keep stdout valid JSON.
rollout and
split also require
--force with
--json if they would replace existing targeting rules that have conditions.
Bulk commands, such as
flags delete,
flags enable, and
flags disable, continue processing remaining flags if one flag fails. In JSON mode, partial failures return a JSON error object containing successful
results and per-flag
failures.
Commands that can update
wrangler.json or
wrangler.jsonc, such as
apps create --binding, do not prompt for or update configuration when
--json is used.
Create an app, capture its ID, then create a flag:
Delete several apps in a loop:
Or pass the app IDs directly:
The following reference is generated from Wrangler's
flagship command definitions.
Create a Flagship app
-
[NAME]
stringrequired
The name of the app
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
-
--use-remote
boolean
Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config
-
--update-config
boolean
Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource
-
--binding
string
The binding name of this resource in your Worker
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
List Flagship apps
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Get a Flagship app
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Update a Flagship app
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
--name
stringrequired
The new name of the app
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Delete a Flagship app
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
One or more app IDs to delete
-
--force
booleanalias: --y default: false
Skip the confirmation prompt
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Create a feature flag in a Flagship app
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--variation
stringalias: --V
A flag variation, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)
-
--default-variation
stringalias: --default
The name of the variation to serve by default (defaults to off for boolean flags, otherwise the first variation)
-
--type
stringalias: --t
The variation value type (inferred when omitted)
-
--description
stringalias: --d
A description of the flag
-
--disabled
booleandefault: false
Create the flag in a disabled state
-
--rule
string
A targeting rule, e.g. "serve=on; when=plan equals pro AND region in [US,CA]; rollout=30%@user_id". Conditions support AND/OR; priority is optional and defaults to declaration order (repeatable)
-
--rule-json
string
A targeting rule as a JSON object (repeatable)
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
List feature flags in a Flagship app
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
--limit
number
The maximum number of flags to return (1-200)
-
--cursor
string
The pagination cursor from a previous list call
-
--all
booleandefault: false
Fetch every flag, following pagination automatically
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Get a feature flag from a Flagship app
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Update a feature flag in a Flagship app
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--enable
boolean
Enable the flag
-
--disable
boolean
Disable the flag
-
--description
stringalias: --d
A new description for the flag (pass "" to clear it)
-
--default-variation
stringalias: --default
The name of the variation to serve by default
-
--type
stringalias: --t
The value type used to coerce --set-variation values
-
--set-variation
string
Add or replace a variation, in the form "name=value"
-
--remove-variation
string
Remove a variation by name
-
--rule
string
Replace the flag's targeting rules (repeatable)
-
--rule-json
string
Replace the flag's targeting rules using JSON (repeatable)
-
--add-rule
string
Append a targeting rule, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)
-
--add-rule-json
string
Append a targeting rule using JSON, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)
-
--clear-rules
booleandefault: false
Remove all targeting rules
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Set the default variation served by a feature flag
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--variation
stringaliases: --variant, --V required
The variation to serve by default
-
--clear-rules
booleandefault: false
Clear targeting rules so this variation is always served
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
List targeting rules for a feature flag
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Update one targeting rule for a feature flag
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--priority
numberrequired
The priority of the rule to update
-
--serve
string
The variation to serve when this rule matches
-
--when
string
The rule conditions, using the same syntax as --rule when=...
-
--clear-conditions
booleandefault: false
Remove conditions so the rule matches all contexts
-
--rollout
string
The rollout, in the form "percentage" or "percentage%@attribute"
-
--clear-rollout
booleandefault: false
Remove the rollout from this rule
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Delete one targeting rule from a feature flag
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--priority
numberrequired
The priority of the rule to delete
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Reorder targeting rules for a feature flag
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--order
stringrequired
Comma-separated existing rule priorities in their new order, for example 2,1,3
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Split traffic across variations by percentage
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--weight
stringalias: --w
A variation weight, in the form "variation=weight" (repeatable)
-
--by
string
Context attribute used for sticky bucketing
-
--default-variation
stringalias: --default
Fallback variation when bucketing cannot run
-
--force
booleanalias: --y default: false
Skip the confirmation prompt when this split replaces existing targeting rules
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Roll out one variation to a percentage of traffic
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--to
stringrequired
Variation to roll out
-
--percentage
numberrequired
Percentage of traffic to serve the rollout variation (0-100)
-
--by
string
Context attribute used for sticky bucketing
-
--from-variation
stringalias: --from
Fallback variation for the remaining traffic
-
--force
booleanalias: --y default: false
Skip the confirmation prompt when this rollout replaces existing targeting rules
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Enable a feature flag
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
One or more flag keys to enable
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Disable a feature flag
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
One or more flag keys to disable
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Evaluate a feature flag with optional context
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--context
stringaliases: --ctx, --C
Evaluation context, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)
-
--targeting-key
string
Stable bucketing key for percentage rollouts
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Delete a feature flag from a Flagship app
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
One or more flag keys to delete
-
--force
booleanalias: --y default: false
Skip the confirmation prompt
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile
Show the changelog for a feature flag
-
[APP-ID]
stringrequired
The ID of the app
-
[KEY]
stringrequired
The key of the flag
-
--limit
number
The maximum number of entries to return (1-200)
-
--cursor
string
The pagination cursor from a previous changelog call
-
--all
booleandefault: false
Fetch every entry, following pagination automatically
-
--json
booleandefault: false
Return output as JSON
Global flags
-
--v
booleanalias: --version
Show version number
-
--cwd
string
Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory
-
--config
stringalias: --c
Path to Wrangler configuration file
-
--env
stringalias: --e
Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files
-
--env-file
string
Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files
-
--experimental-provision
booleanaliases: --x-provision default: true
Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning
-
--experimental-auto-create
booleanalias: --x-auto-create default: true
Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources
-
--install-skills
booleandefault: false
Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command
-
--profile
string
Use a specific auth profile