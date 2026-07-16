Wrangler commands

Use wrangler flagship to manage Flagship apps and feature flags from the command line. Every wrangler flagship flags command takes the app ID as the first argument. Most subcommands then take a flag key, for example wrangler flagship flags get <APP_ID> <KEY> . List-style commands, such as wrangler flagship flags list <APP_ID> , take only the app ID.

Before you begin

Authenticate Wrangler

wrangler flagship calls the Cloudflare API. Authenticate Wrangler before running commands:

Terminal window wrangler login

For automation, set CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN to an API token with the appropriate Flagship permissions.

Permission Use it for flagship:read Listing apps, getting apps, listing flags, inspecting flags, evaluating flags, and reading changelogs. flagship:write Creating apps, updating apps, deleting apps, creating flags, updating flags, changing defaults, rollouts, splits, enable/disable, and deleting flags.

Most commands that modify an existing flag first read the current flag and then write back the updated definition. For those workflows, grant both flagship:read and flagship:write .

Bind Flagship to your Worker

Add a Flagship binding to your Worker project so your Worker code can evaluate flags with low latency at runtime:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " flagship " : [ { " binding " : "FLAGS" , " app_id " : "<APP_ID>" } ] } TOML [[ flagship ]] binding = "FLAGS" app_id = "<APP_ID>"

Note This binding is only used by your Worker's runtime code ( env.FLAGS ). wrangler flagship commands always take the app ID as an explicit argument and do not read it from this binding.

Quick start

Create a boolean flag, evaluate it for a user, and disable it as a kill switch:

Terminal window # With no variations, Wrangler creates on=true, off=false, # and serves off by default. wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> new-checkout # Evaluate the flag for a user. wrangler flagship flags evaluate <APP_ID> new-checkout --targeting-key user-42 # Disable the flag instantly. Disabled flags always serve their default variation. wrangler flagship flags disable <APP_ID> new-checkout

Manage apps

Apps group related flags. A common pattern is one app per service, Worker, or product surface.

Task Command Create app wrangler flagship apps create <NAME> List apps wrangler flagship apps list Get app wrangler flagship apps get <APP_ID> Rename app wrangler flagship apps update <APP_ID> --name <NAME> Delete app wrangler flagship apps delete <APP_ID>

wrangler flagship apps ls is an alias for apps list . wrangler flagship apps rm is an alias for apps delete .

wrangler flagship apps list follows pagination automatically and displays all apps in the account.

Creating an app returns the app ID and shows the binding snippet to add to your Wrangler configuration:

Terminal window wrangler flagship apps create checkout-service

To add the new app to your wrangler.json or wrangler.jsonc file as a Worker binding, pass --binding :

Terminal window wrangler flagship apps create checkout-service --binding FLAGS

Wrangler also supports --update-config to update your JSON or JSONC configuration after prompting for a binding name.

For non-JSON configuration files, Wrangler prints the binding snippet but does not edit the file automatically.

When --json is used, apps create prints the created app as JSON and does not prompt for or update configuration.

For scripts, capture the app ID from JSON output:

Terminal window APP_ID = $( wrangler flagship apps create checkout-service --json | jq -r '.id' )

Deleting an app deletes all of its flags and changelog history. The API rejects app deletion if a Worker still references the app through a Flagship binding.

Use --force or -y to skip the delete confirmation prompt. If you also use --json , you must pass --force so the confirmation prompt cannot appear in JSON output.

Terminal window wrangler flagship apps delete <APP_ID> --force

Delete multiple apps by passing multiple app IDs:

Terminal window wrangler flagship apps delete <APP_ID_1> <APP_ID_2> <APP_ID_3> --force

Create flags

Flag keys are unique within an app. Use stable keys that describe the behavior being controlled, such as new-checkout , pricing-page-layout , or upload-limit .

Boolean flags

If you omit variations, Wrangler creates a boolean flag with on=true , off=false , and off as the default variation.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> new-checkout

Explicit variations

Use --variation ( -V ) to add each variation as name=value . Use --default to choose the fallback variation.

Terminal window # String flag. wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> checkout-flow \ -V v1=old-checkout \ -V v2=new-checkout \ --default v1 \ --type string # Number flag. wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> upload-limit \ -V free= 10 \ -V pro= 100 \ -V enterprise= 1000 \ --default free \ --type number # JSON flag. wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> theme-config \ -V 'light={"bg":"#ffffff","fg":"#111111"}' \ -V 'dark={"bg":"#111111","fg":"#ffffff"}' \ --default light \ --type json

Supported value types are boolean , string , number , and json . If --type is omitted, Wrangler infers each value's scalar type independently.

All variations on a flag must use the same value type. Wrangler rejects a flag whose variations resolve to mixed types, for example one boolean and one number, before sending the request. Pass --type explicitly to coerce every variation to the same type.

Use --description ( -d ) to document the purpose of a flag:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> checkout-flow \ -V v1=old-checkout \ -V v2=new-checkout \ --default v1 \ --type string \ --description "Controls which checkout experience is served"

Flag keys and variation names can contain letters, numbers, hyphens, and underscores. Keep keys stable, because application code evaluates flags by key.

Disabled flags

Use --disabled to create a flag that serves its default variation until you enable it.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> coming-soon \ -V on= true \ -V off= false \ --default off \ --disabled

Target users with rules

Targeting rules decide which variation to serve for a given evaluation context. Pass rules with --rule or --rule-json .

Rule syntax

The compact --rule syntax uses semicolon-separated segments:

serve=<VARIATION>; when=<CONDITIONS>; rollout=<PERCENT>%@<ATTRIBUTE>; priority=<NUMBER>

Segment Required Description serve Yes Variation served when the rule matches. Must reference an existing variation. when No Conditions matched against evaluation context. If omitted, the rule matches every context. rollout No Percentage of matching traffic to receive the variation. The attribute controls sticky bucketing. priority No Evaluation order. Lower numbers run first. If omitted, Wrangler assigns priorities by order.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> premium-banner \ -V on= true \ -V off= false \ --default off \ --rule "serve=on; when=plan equals enterprise AND country in [US,CA]; rollout=25%@user_id"

Conditions

Conditions compare attributes from the evaluation context with rule values. The compact syntax supports all Flagship operators:

Terminal window --rule "serve=on; when=plan equals pro" --rule "serve=on; when=country in [US,CA,UK]" --rule "serve=off; when=email ends_with @example.com" --rule "serve=strict; when=score less_than 20"

Use AND and OR to combine conditions. AND has higher precedence than OR .

Terminal window # Both conditions must match. --rule "serve=on; when=plan equals pro AND country equals US" # Either condition can match. --rule "serve=on; when=plan equals enterprise OR plan equals team" # Equivalent to: (plan=pro AND country=US) OR plan=enterprise. --rule "serve=on; when=plan equals pro AND country equals US OR plan equals enterprise"

AND and OR are reserved as logical operators when they appear outside quoted values or lists. Wrap values in single or double quotes when they contain reserved words or separators such as AND , OR , ; , or , :

Terminal window --rule 'serve=on; when=title equals "WAR AND PEACE" OR title equals "tom; jerry"' --rule 'serve=on; when=country in ["US","CA"]'

For in and not_in , pass a bracketed list. Wrangler rejects malformed lists, empty list items, unterminated quotes, and unbalanced brackets before sending the request.

Use --rule-json for deeply nested logical groups or if you prefer to pass the API rule shape directly. Wrangler validates --rule-json against the Flagship rule schema and rejects unknown or conflicting fields.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> beta-features \ -V on= true \ -V off= false \ --default off \ --rule-json '{"serve_variation":"on","conditions":[{"logical_operator":"OR","clauses":[{"attribute":"beta","operator":"equals","value":true},{"attribute":"plan","operator":"equals","value":"enterprise"}]}]}'

Multiple rules

Repeat --rule or --rule-json to declare multiple rules. Rules are evaluated in priority order. The first matching rule wins.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags create <APP_ID> rate-limit-tier \ -V strict= 50 \ -V normal= 200 \ -V relaxed= 1000 \ --default normal \ --type number \ --rule "serve=strict; when=score less_than 20" \ --rule "serve=relaxed; when=score greater_than_or_equals 90"

Wrangler validates duplicate rule priorities, duplicate variation names, malformed lists, non-finite numeric values such as Infinity , and unknown variation names before sending the request.

Inspect flags

List flags in an app:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags list <APP_ID>

The list command is paginated. Use --limit and --cursor for manual pagination, or --all to fetch every page.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags list <APP_ID> --limit 50 wrangler flagship flags list <APP_ID> --cursor <CURSOR> wrangler flagship flags list <APP_ID> --all

Inspect a full flag definition:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags get <APP_ID> new-checkout

wrangler flagship flags ls is an alias for flags list . wrangler flagship flags inspect is an alias for flags get .

wrangler flagship flags update reads the current flag, applies your changes, and writes the full flag definition back to the API.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> new-checkout \ --description "Redesigned checkout experience" wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> upload-limit \ --set-variation team= 500 wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> upload-limit \ --remove-variation team

To add a variant to an existing flag, set a new variation name and value:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> checkout-flow \ --set-variation experiment=new-checkout-v2

Pass an empty description to clear it:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> new-checkout --description ""

When you add or replace variations on an existing flag, use --type if Wrangler should coerce the new values to a specific type:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> upload-limit \ --type number \ --set-variation team= 500

Wrangler validates that the resulting variation set still has a single value type and that the default variation and targeting rules still reference known variations.

You can also enable or disable a flag through flags update , although flags enable and flags disable are shorter for kill-switch workflows:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> new-checkout --disable wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> new-checkout --enable

Change the default variation

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags set <APP_ID> checkout-flow --variation v2

Use --clear-rules if the new default should be served to everyone.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags set <APP_ID> checkout-flow --variation v2 --clear-rules

Replace, append, or clear all rules

Use --rule or --rule-json to replace the full rule set:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --rule "serve=on; when=plan equals pro AND country not_in [CN,RU]"

Use --add-rule or --add-rule-json to append rules without changing existing rules:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --add-rule "serve=off; when=account_age less_than 7" wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --add-rule-json '{"serve_variation":"off","conditions":[{"attribute":"country","operator":"in","value":["CN","RU"]}]}'

Clear all rules:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags update <APP_ID> premium-banner --clear-rules

Note Do not combine replacement flags ( --rule , --rule-json ) with append flags ( --add-rule , --add-rule-json ), or with --clear-rules , in the same command.

List rules

Use rules list to see the priorities you can target with rule-specific commands:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rules list <APP_ID> premium-banner

Reorder rules

Flagship evaluates rules by ascending priority ; the first matching rule wins. Use rules reorder to reorder existing rules without rewriting every condition.

Pass the existing priorities in the new order. Wrangler renumbers them to 1..n in that order:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rules reorder <APP_ID> rate-limit-tier --order 2,1

If the existing priorities were 1=strict and 2=relaxed , this makes relaxed priority 1 and strict priority 2 .

Change one rule

Use rules update to edit one rule by priority while preserving the rest of the rule set.

Change only a rollout percentage:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rules update <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --priority 1 \ --rollout 50%@user_id

Change the variation served by a rule:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rules update <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --priority 1 \ --serve off

Change the conditions on a rule:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rules update <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --priority 1 \ --when "plan equals enterprise OR plan equals team"

Remove conditions from a rule so it matches every evaluation context:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rules update <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --priority 1 \ --clear-conditions

Warning A rule with no conditions matches every evaluation context. Flagship requires unconditional rules to come after all rules that have conditions. If the rule you are clearing is not the last rule in the set, the API will reject the update with Rules with empty conditions must come after rules with conditions . Use rules reorder first to move the rule to the last position, then clear its conditions. If you want to serve a single variation to everyone and discard all other rules, use --clear-rules on flags set instead.

Remove a rollout from a rule:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rules update <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --priority 1 \ --clear-rollout

Delete one rule

Use rules delete to remove one rule by priority:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rules delete <APP_ID> premium-banner --priority 2

After deleting a rule, Wrangler renumbers the remaining rules so priorities stay contiguous.

Run releases and kill switches

Note After you change a flag, it can take up to 30 seconds for the updated value to reflect globally. During this propagation window, some evaluations may still return the previous flag value.

Enable and disable

Disabling a flag is an immediate kill switch. A disabled flag ignores targeting rules and serves its default variation.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags disable <APP_ID> new-checkout wrangler flagship flags enable <APP_ID> new-checkout

Enable or disable multiple flags in an app by passing the app ID followed by multiple keys:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags disable <APP_ID> new-checkout dark-mode premium-banner wrangler flagship flags enable <APP_ID> new-checkout dark-mode premium-banner

Roll out one variation

Use rollout to serve one variation to a percentage of traffic.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rollout <APP_ID> new-checkout \ --to on \ --percentage 25 \ --by user_id

Use --from-variation (alias --from ) to choose the fallback variation for the remaining traffic. A rollout percentage of 0 removes the rollout rule and keeps the flag's current default variation unchanged.

rollout sends the percentage you provide directly to Flagship. For example, --percentage 25 --to on serves the on variation to 25% of bucketed traffic. The remaining traffic falls through to the flag's default variation.

Split traffic across variations

Use split for A/B tests or multi-way traffic allocation. Wrangler converts weights into cumulative rollout thresholds.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags split <APP_ID> checkout-flow \ --weight v1= 80 \ --weight v2= 20 \ --by user_id

-w is an alias for --weight . Each variation can only be weighted once, and weights must be finite, non-negative numbers.

Weights are relative. Wrangler totals the weights, converts each one into a percentage of the total, and sends cumulative thresholds to Flagship. For example, --weight v1=80 --weight v2=20 sends two generated rules: one for v1 with a rollout percentage of 80 , and one for v2 with a rollout percentage of 100 . This creates bucket ranges of 0-80 for v1 and 80-100 for v2 .

With three weights, --weight a=50 --weight b=30 --weight c=20 becomes cumulative thresholds of 50 , 80 , and 100 . Zero-weight variations are skipped.

Use --default with split to choose the fallback variation when bucketing cannot run:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags split <APP_ID> checkout-flow \ --weight v1= 80 \ --weight v2= 20 \ --default v1 \ --by user_id

Warning rollout and split replace the flag's entire rule set with the rollout or split rules they generate. If the flag has other targeting rules built with --rule , --rule-json , --add-rule , or rules update (rules with real conditions, not just a previous rollout or split), Wrangler asks for confirmation before overwriting them. Pass --force ( -y ) to skip the prompt, or use --json with --force in scripts. Rules with no conditions, such as ones created by an earlier rollout or split call, are replaced without a prompt.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags rollout <APP_ID> new-checkout --to on --percentage 100 --force

Evaluate flags

Evaluate a flag from the CLI to verify what a specific context receives.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags evaluate <APP_ID> new-checkout wrangler flagship flags evaluate <APP_ID> new-checkout \ --targeting-key user-42 wrangler flagship flags evaluate <APP_ID> premium-banner \ --context plan=enterprise \ --context country=US \ --targeting-key user-99

Use --targeting-key for stable percentage rollout bucketing. Pass each context attribute with --context name=value . wrangler flagship flags eval is an alias for flags evaluate .

--context can be repeated. --ctx and -C are aliases:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags evaluate <APP_ID> premium-banner \ -C plan=enterprise \ -C country=US \ --targeting-key user-99

Context values are sent to the evaluation endpoint as strings. Use the same attribute names that your targeting rules expect.

Evaluation output includes:

Field Description value The flag value returned for the context. variant The variation selected for the context. reason Why the value was returned: TARGETING_MATCH , DEFAULT , DISABLED , or SPLIT .

Audit changes

Flagship records create, update, and delete events for each flag. View changelog history newest first:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags changelog <APP_ID> new-checkout

Use pagination controls for long histories:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags changelog <APP_ID> new-checkout --limit 10 wrangler flagship flags changelog <APP_ID> new-checkout --cursor <CURSOR> wrangler flagship flags changelog <APP_ID> new-checkout --all

wrangler flagship flags history is an alias for flags changelog .

Delete flags

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags delete <APP_ID> coming-soon

Use --force or -y to skip the confirmation prompt. If you also use --json , you must pass --force so the confirmation prompt cannot appear in JSON output.

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags delete <APP_ID> coming-soon --force

wrangler flagship flags rm is an alias for flags delete .

Delete multiple flags by passing the app ID followed by multiple keys:

Terminal window wrangler flagship flags delete <APP_ID> coming-soon old-checkout temporary-banner --force

Automate with JSON output

Every wrangler flagship command accepts --json . JSON output suppresses the Wrangler banner and is intended for scripts.

Delete commands require --force with --json to keep stdout valid JSON. rollout and split also require --force with --json if they would replace existing targeting rules that have conditions.

Bulk commands, such as flags delete , flags enable , and flags disable , continue processing remaining flags if one flag fails. In JSON mode, partial failures return a JSON error object containing successful results and per-flag failures .

Commands that can update wrangler.json or wrangler.jsonc , such as apps create --binding , do not prompt for or update configuration when --json is used.

Create an app, capture its ID, then create a flag:

Terminal window APP_ID = $( wrangler flagship apps create checkout-service --json | jq -r '.id' ) wrangler flagship flags create " $APP_ID " new-checkout --json

Delete several apps in a loop:

Terminal window for app_id in <APP_ID_1> <APP_ID_2> <APP_ID_3> ; do wrangler flagship apps delete " $app_id " --force done

Or pass the app IDs directly:

Terminal window wrangler flagship apps delete <APP_ID_1> <APP_ID_2> <APP_ID_3> --force

Command reference

The following reference is generated from Wrangler's flagship command definitions.

flagship apps create

Create a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship apps create [NAME] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship apps create [NAME] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship apps create [NAME]

[NAME] string required The name of the app

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

--use-remote boolean Use a remote binding when adding the newly created resource to your config

--update-config boolean Automatically update your config file with the newly added resource

--binding string The binding name of this resource in your Worker

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps list

List Flagship apps

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship apps list Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship apps list Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship apps list

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps get

Get a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship apps get [APP-ID]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

Update a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship apps update [APP-ID]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

--name string required The new name of the app

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship apps delete

Delete a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship apps delete [APP-ID]

[APP-ID] string required One or more app IDs to delete

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip the confirmation prompt

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags create

Create a feature flag in a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags create [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--variation string alias: --V A flag variation, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)

--default-variation string alias: --default The name of the variation to serve by default (defaults to off for boolean flags, otherwise the first variation)

--type string alias: --t The variation value type (inferred when omitted)

--description string alias: --d A description of the flag

--disabled boolean default: false Create the flag in a disabled state

--rule string A targeting rule, e.g. "serve=on; when=plan equals pro AND region in [US,CA]; rollout=30%@user_id". Conditions support AND/OR; priority is optional and defaults to declaration order (repeatable)

--rule-json string A targeting rule as a JSON object (repeatable)

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags list

List feature flags in a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags list [APP-ID]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

--limit number The maximum number of flags to return (1-200)

--cursor string The pagination cursor from a previous list call

--all boolean default: false Fetch every flag, following pagination automatically

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags get

Get a feature flag from a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags get [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

Update a feature flag in a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags update [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--enable boolean Enable the flag

--disable boolean Disable the flag

--description string alias: --d A new description for the flag (pass "" to clear it)

--default-variation string alias: --default The name of the variation to serve by default

--type string alias: --t The value type used to coerce --set-variation values

--set-variation string Add or replace a variation, in the form "name=value"

--remove-variation string Remove a variation by name

--rule string Replace the flag's targeting rules (repeatable)

--rule-json string Replace the flag's targeting rules using JSON (repeatable)

--add-rule string Append a targeting rule, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)

--add-rule-json string Append a targeting rule using JSON, keeping the existing rules (repeatable)

--clear-rules boolean default: false Remove all targeting rules

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags set

Set the default variation served by a feature flag

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags set [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--variation string aliases: --variant, --V required The variation to serve by default

--clear-rules boolean default: false Clear targeting rules so this variation is always served

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules list

List targeting rules for a feature flag

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags rules list [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

Update one targeting rule for a feature flag

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags rules update [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--priority number required The priority of the rule to update

--serve string The variation to serve when this rule matches

--when string The rule conditions, using the same syntax as --rule when=...

--clear-conditions boolean default: false Remove conditions so the rule matches all contexts

--rollout string The rollout, in the form "percentage" or "percentage%@attribute"

--clear-rollout boolean default: false Remove the rollout from this rule

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules delete

Delete one targeting rule from a feature flag

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags rules delete [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--priority number required The priority of the rule to delete

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rules reorder

Reorder targeting rules for a feature flag

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags rules reorder [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--order string required Comma-separated existing rule priorities in their new order, for example 2,1,3

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags split

Split traffic across variations by percentage

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags split [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--weight string alias: --w A variation weight, in the form "variation=weight" (repeatable)

--by string Context attribute used for sticky bucketing

--default-variation string alias: --default Fallback variation when bucketing cannot run

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip the confirmation prompt when this split replaces existing targeting rules

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags rollout

Roll out one variation to a percentage of traffic

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags rollout [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--to string required Variation to roll out

--percentage number required Percentage of traffic to serve the rollout variation (0-100)

--by string Context attribute used for sticky bucketing

--from-variation string alias: --from Fallback variation for the remaining traffic

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip the confirmation prompt when this rollout replaces existing targeting rules

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags enable

Enable a feature flag

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags enable [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required One or more flag keys to enable

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags disable

Disable a feature flag

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags disable [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required One or more flag keys to disable

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags evaluate

Evaluate a feature flag with optional context

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags evaluate [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--context string aliases: --ctx, --C Evaluation context, in the form "name=value" (repeatable)

--targeting-key string Stable bucketing key for percentage rollouts

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags delete

Delete a feature flag from a Flagship app

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags delete [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required One or more flag keys to delete

--force boolean alias: --y default: false Skip the confirmation prompt

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON

Global flags --v boolean alias: --version Show version number

--cwd string Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

--config string alias: --c Path to Wrangler configuration file

--env string alias: --e Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

--env-file string Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

--experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

--experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

--install-skills boolean default: false Install Cloudflare skills for detected AI coding agents before running the command

--profile string Use a specific auth profile

flagship flags changelog

Show the changelog for a feature flag

npm

npm pnpm

pnpm yarn Terminal window npx wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window pnpm wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [ KEY ] Terminal window yarn wrangler flagship flags changelog [APP-ID] [ KEY ]

[APP-ID] string required The ID of the app

[KEY] string required The key of the flag

--limit number The maximum number of entries to return (1-200)

--cursor string The pagination cursor from a previous changelog call

--all boolean default: false Fetch every entry, following pagination automatically

--json boolean default: false Return output as JSON