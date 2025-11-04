VPC Services
VPC Services are the core building block of Workers VPC. They represent specific resources in your private network that Workers can access through Cloudflare Tunnel.
You can use bindings to connect to VPC Services from Workers. Every request made to a VPC Service using its
fetch function will be securely routed to the configured service in the private network.
VPC Services enforce that requests are routed to their intended service without exposing the entire network, securing your workloads and preventing server-side request forgery (SSRF).
A VPC Service consists of:
- Type: Currently only
httpis supported (support for
tcpcoming soon)
- Tunnel ID: The Cloudflare Tunnel that provides network connectivity
- Hostname or IPv4/IPv6 addresses: The hostname, or IPv4 and/or IPv6 addresses to use to route to your service from the tunnel in your private network
- Ports: HTTP and/or HTTPS port configuration (optional, defaults to 80/443)
The following is an example of a VPC Service for a service using custom HTTP and HTTPS ports, and both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. These configurations represent the expected contract of the REST API for creating a VPC Service ↗, a type of service within the broader connectivity directory.
The following is an example of a VPC Service for a service using custom HTTP and HTTPS ports as well, using a hostname. Note that since we are using a hostname, we must provide our service with a
resolver_network that optionally has
resolver_ips.
Once you have created a VPC Service, you can bind it to your Worker:
You can have multiple service bindings:
- Set up Cloudflare Tunnel for your environment
- Learn about the Service Binding API
- Refer to examples of common use cases
