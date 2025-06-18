Choosing between Wrangler & Vite

When to use Wrangler vs Vite

Deciding between Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin depends on your project's focus and development workflow. Here are some quick guidelines to help you choose:

When to use Wrangler

Backend & Workers-focused: If you're primarily building APIs, serverless functions, or background tasks, use Wrangler.

Remote development: If your project needs the ability to develop and test using production resources and data on Cloudflare's network, use Wrangler's --remote flag.

Simple frontends: If you have minimal frontend requirements and don’t need hot reloading or advanced bundling, Wrangler may be sufficient.

When to use the Cloudflare Vite Plugin

Use the Vite plugin for: