Choosing between Wrangler & Vite
Deciding between Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin depends on your project's focus and development workflow. Here are some quick guidelines to help you choose:
-
Backend & Workers-focused: If you're primarily building APIs, serverless functions, or background tasks, use Wrangler.
-
Remote development: If your project needs the ability to develop and test using production resources and data on Cloudflare's network, use Wrangler's
--remoteflag.
-
Simple frontends: If you have minimal frontend requirements and don’t need hot reloading or advanced bundling, Wrangler may be sufficient.
Use the Vite plugin for:
-
Frontend-centric development: If you already use Vite with modern frontend frameworks like React, Vue, Svelte, or Solid, the Vite plugin integrates into your development workflow.
-
React Router v7: If you are using React Router v7 ↗ (the successor to Remix), it is officially supported by the Vite plugin as a full-stack SSR framework.
-
Rapid iteration (HMR): If you need near-instant updates in the browser, the Vite plugin provides Hot Module Replacement (HMR) ↗ during local development.
-
Advanced optimizations: If you require more advanced optimizations (code splitting, efficient bundling, CSS handling, build time transformations, etc.), Vite is a strong fit.
-
Greater flexibility: Due to Vite's advanced configuration options and large ecosystem of plugins, there is more flexibility to customize your development experience and build output.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-