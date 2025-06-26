Developing with multiple Workers
When building complex applications, you may want to run multiple Workers during development. This guide covers the different approaches for running multiple Workers locally and when to use each approach.
You can run multiple Workers in a single dev command by passing multiple configuration files to your dev server:
Using Wrangler
The first config (
./app/wrangler.jsonc) is treated as the primary Worker, exposed at
http://localhost:8787. Additional configs (e.g.
./api/wrangler.jsonc) run as auxiliary Workers, available via service bindings or tail consumers from the primary Worker.
Using the Vite plugin
Configure
auxiliaryWorkers in your Vite configuration:
Then run:
Use this approach when:
- You want the simplest setup for development
- Workers are part of the same application or codebase
- You need to access a Durable Object namespace from another Worker using
script_name, or setup Queues where the producer and consumer Workers are seperated.
You can also run each Worker in a separate dev commands, each with its own terminal and configuration.
These Workers run in different dev commands but can still communicate with each other via service bindings or tail consumers regardless of whether they are started with
wrangler dev or
vite dev.
Use this approach when:
- You want each Worker to be accessible on its own local URL during development, since only the primary Worker is exposed when using a single dev command
- Each Worker has its own build setup or tooling — for example, one uses Vite with custom plugins while another is a vanilla Wrangler project
- You need the flexibility to run and develop Workers independently without restructuring your project or consolidating configs
This setup is especially useful in larger projects where each team maintains a subset of Workers. Running everything in a single dev command might require significant restructuring or build integration that isn't always practical.
