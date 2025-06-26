Developing with multiple Workers

When building complex applications, you may want to run multiple Workers during development. This guide covers the different approaches for running multiple Workers locally and when to use each approach.

Single dev command

Tip We recommend this approach as the default for most development workflows as it ensures the best compatibility with bindings.

You can run multiple Workers in a single dev command by passing multiple configuration files to your dev server:

Using Wrangler

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler dev -c ./app/wrangler.jsonc -c ./api/wrangler.jsonc Terminal window yarn wrangler dev -c ./app/wrangler.jsonc -c ./api/wrangler.jsonc Terminal window pnpm wrangler dev -c ./app/wrangler.jsonc -c ./api/wrangler.jsonc

The first config ( ./app/wrangler.jsonc ) is treated as the primary Worker, exposed at http://localhost:8787 . Additional configs (e.g. ./api/wrangler.jsonc ) run as auxiliary Workers, available via service bindings or tail consumers from the primary Worker.

Using the Vite plugin

Configure auxiliaryWorkers in your Vite configuration:

vite.config.js import { defineConfig } from "vite" ; import { cloudflare } from "@cloudflare/vite-plugin" ; export default defineConfig ( { plugins : [ cloudflare ( { configPath : "./app/wrangler.jsonc" , auxiliaryWorkers : [ { configPath : "./api/wrangler.jsonc" , }, ] , } ) , ] , } ) ;

Then run:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx vite dev Terminal window yarn vite dev Terminal window pnpm vite dev

Use this approach when:

You want the simplest setup for development

Workers are part of the same application or codebase

You need to access a Durable Object namespace from another Worker using script_name , or setup Queues where the producer and consumer Workers are seperated.

Multiple dev commands

You can also run each Worker in a separate dev commands, each with its own terminal and configuration.

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window # Terminal 1 npx wrangler dev -c ./app/wrangler.jsonc Terminal window # Terminal 1 yarn wrangler dev -c ./app/wrangler.jsonc Terminal window # Terminal 1 pnpm wrangler dev -c ./app/wrangler.jsonc

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window # Terminal 2 npx wrangler dev -c ./api/wrangler.jsonc Terminal window # Terminal 2 yarn wrangler dev -c ./api/wrangler.jsonc Terminal window # Terminal 2 pnpm wrangler dev -c ./api/wrangler.jsonc

These Workers run in different dev commands but can still communicate with each other via service bindings or tail consumers regardless of whether they are started with wrangler dev or vite dev .

Note You can also combine both approaches — for example, run a group of Workers together through vite dev using auxiliaryWorkers , while running another Worker separately with wrangler dev . This allows you to keep tightly coupled Workers running under a single dev command, while keeping independent or shared Workers in separate ones. However, running wrangler dev with multiple configuration files (e.g. wrangler dev -c ./app/wrangler.jsonc -c ./api/wrangler.jsonc ) does not support cross-process bindings at the moment.

Use this approach when:

You want each Worker to be accessible on its own local URL during development, since only the primary Worker is exposed when using a single dev command

Each Worker has its own build setup or tooling — for example, one uses Vite with custom plugins while another is a vanilla Wrangler project

You need the flexibility to run and develop Workers independently without restructuring your project or consolidating configs

This setup is especially useful in larger projects where each team maintains a subset of Workers. Running everything in a single dev command might require significant restructuring or build integration that isn't always practical.