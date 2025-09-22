Text in Expression Editor:
Selected operation under Modify request header: Set dynamic
Header name:
Cloudflare-Workers-Version-Key
Value:
http.cookie["session_id"]
Gradual deployments route requests to different Worker versions based on configured percentages. When your Worker serves static assets, this per-request routing can cause asset reference mismatches that result in 404 errors and broken user experiences.
Modern JavaScript frameworks commonly generate fingerprinted asset filenames during builds. For example, when you build a React application with Vite, your assets might look like:
During a gradual rollout between two versions of your application, you might have:
Version A (old build):
index.html references
assets/index-a1b2c3d4.js
assets/index-a1b2c3d4.js exists
Version B (new build):
index.html references
assets/index-m3n4o5p6.js
assets/index-m3n4o5p6.js exists
If a user's initial request for
/ goes to Version A, they'll receive HTML that references
index-a1b2c3d4.js. However, when their browser then requests
/assets/index-a1b2c3d4.js, that request might be routed to Version B, which only contains
index-m3n4o5p6.js, resulting in a 404 error.
This issue affects applications built with any framework that fingerprints assets, including:
Version affinity ensures all requests from the same user are handled by the same Worker version, preventing asset reference mismatches entirely. You can configure this using Transform Rules to automatically set the
Cloudflare-Workers-Version-Key header.
For applications with user sessions, use session identifiers:
For authenticated applications, use user identifiers stored in cookies or headers:
Text in Expression Editor:
Selected operation under Modify request header: Set dynamic
Header name:
Cloudflare-Workers-Version-Key
Value:
http.cookie["user_id"]
Before rolling out to production, verify that your version affinity setup works correctly:
During gradual rollouts, monitor your Worker's analytics for increased 404 response rates, especially for asset files (
.js,
.css,
.png). Use Analytics Engine or Logpush to track these metrics and catch asset mismatch issues early.
When deploying applications with fingerprinted assets using gradual rollouts:
With proper version affinity configuration, you can safely perform gradual deployments of applications that use modern build tools and asset optimization without worrying about broken user experiences from missing assets.