Configure with Terraform

This maps directly to the connectivity directory — the underlying API that the dashboard and Wrangler CLI also use to create and manage VPC Services. The same VPC Service configuration fields (type, host, ports, tunnel ID) apply regardless of how the service is created.
VPC Service resource
The cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service resource creates a VPC Service in the connectivity directory. Each resource corresponds to one VPC Service entry that a Worker can bind to.
Hostname-based configuration
When using a hostname, provide host.hostname with a resolver_network block. This parallels the hostname-based JSON configuration example.
To use a custom DNS resolver within your private network, add resolver_ips:
IP-based configuration
When using IP addresses, provide host.ipv4 and/or host.ipv6 with a network block. This parallels the IP-based JSON configuration example.
Port configuration
Ports are optional and default to 80 (HTTP) and 443 (HTTPS). To enforce a single scheme, provide only one of http_port or https_port. Refer to VPC Service configuration for how scheme enforcement and port behavior work.