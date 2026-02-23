Configure with Terraform

VPC Services can be managed as infrastructure using the cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service ↗ resource in the Cloudflare Terraform provider.

This maps directly to the connectivity directory — the underlying API that the dashboard and Wrangler CLI also use to create and manage VPC Services. The same VPC Service configuration fields (type, host, ports, tunnel ID) apply regardless of how the service is created.

Note Requires Cloudflare Terraform provider v5.13.0 or later.

VPC Service resource

The cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service resource creates a VPC Service in the connectivity directory. Each resource corresponds to one VPC Service entry that a Worker can bind to.

Hostname-based configuration

When using a hostname, provide host.hostname with a resolver_network block. This parallels the hostname-based JSON configuration example.

resource "cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service" "my_private_api" { account_id = var . account_id name = "my-private-api" type = "http" http_port = 80 https_port = 443 host = { hostname = "internal-api.example.com" resolver_network = { tunnel_id = var .tunnel_id } } }

To use a custom DNS resolver within your private network, add resolver_ips :

resource "cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service" "my_private_api" { account_id = var . account_id name = "my-private-api" type = "http" host = { hostname = "internal-api.example.com" resolver_network = { tunnel_id = var .tunnel_id resolver_ips = [ "10.0.0.53" ] } } }

IP-based configuration

When using IP addresses, provide host.ipv4 and/or host.ipv6 with a network block. This parallels the IP-based JSON configuration example.

resource "cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service" "my_private_api" { account_id = var . account_id name = "my-private-api" type = "http" http_port = 8080 https_port = 8443 host = { ipv4 = "10.0.1.50" ipv6 = "fe80::1" network = { tunnel_id = var .tunnel_id } } }

Port configuration

Ports are optional and default to 80 (HTTP) and 443 (HTTPS). To enforce a single scheme, provide only one of http_port or https_port . Refer to VPC Service configuration for how scheme enforcement and port behavior work.

Workers binding configuration

Once a VPC Service exists, bind it to a Worker using the vpc_service binding type in the bindings array of a cloudflare_worker_version resource. This is equivalent to the vpc_services array in Wrangler configuration.

resource "cloudflare_worker_version" "my_worker_version" { account_id = var . account_id worker_id = cloudflare_worker . my_worker . id compatibility_date = "2025-02-21" # Set this to today's date main_module = "worker.js" modules = [{ name = "worker.js" content_type = "application/javascript+module" content_file = "build/worker.js" }] bindings = [{ type = "vpc_service" name = "PRIVATE_API" service_id = cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service.my_private_api.service_id }] }

Multiple VPC Service bindings can be added to the same Worker:

bindings = [ { type = "vpc_service" name = "PRIVATE_API" service_id = cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service.api.service_id }, { type = "vpc_service" name = "PRIVATE_DATABASE" service_id = cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service.database.service_id } ]

The Worker code accesses each binding through env.PRIVATE_API.fetch() and env.PRIVATE_DATABASE.fetch() , as described in the Workers Binding API.

For more details on managing Workers and bindings with Terraform, refer to Workers Infrastructure as Code.

Data sources

The Terraform provider includes data sources for reading existing VPC Services without managing their lifecycle.

Look up a single VPC Service

data "cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service" "existing" { account_id = var . account_id service_id = "182bd5e5-6e1a-4fe4-a799-aa6d9a6ab26e" }

This is useful for binding to a VPC Service that is managed outside of your Terraform configuration (for example, created through the dashboard or Wrangler CLI).

List VPC Services

data "cloudflare_connectivity_directory_services" "all_http" { account_id = var . account_id type = "http" }

Resource schema reference

resource "cloudflare_connectivity_directory_service" "example" { # Required account_id = "your-account-id" # Account identifier name = "my-private-api" # Human-readable name type = "http" # Service type (only "http" supported) # Optional http_port = 80 # HTTP port (default: 80) https_port = 443 # HTTPS port (default: 443) host = { # Use hostname OR ipv4/ipv6, not both # Option A: Hostname-based hostname = "internal-api.example.com" resolver_network = { tunnel_id = "tunnel-uuid" # Required — Cloudflare Tunnel ID resolver_ips = [ "10.0.0.53" ] # Optional — custom DNS resolver IPs } # Option B: IP-based # ipv4 = "10.0.1.50" # IPv4 address # ipv6 = "fe80::1" # IPv6 address # network = { # tunnel_id = "tunnel-uuid" # Required — Cloudflare Tunnel ID # } } # Read-only (computed by the API) # id — Terraform resource ID # service_id — VPC Service ID (use this for Worker bindings) # created_at — Creation timestamp # updated_at — Last update timestamp }

For the full schema, refer to the Terraform registry documentation ↗.