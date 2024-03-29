Rollbacks Beta

You can roll back to a previously deployed version of your Worker using Wrangler or the Cloudflare dashboard. Rolling back to a previous version of your Worker will immediately create a new deployment with the version specified and become the active deployment across all your deployed routes and domains.

​​ Via Wrangler

To roll back to a specified version of your Worker via Wrangler, use the wrangler rollback command.

​​ Via the Cloudflare Dashboard

To roll back to a specified version of your Worker via the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Deployments. Select the three dot icon on the right of the version you would like to roll back to and select Rollback.

Resources connected to your Worker will not be changed during a rollback. Errors could occur if using code for a prior version if the structure of data has changed between the version in the active deployment and the version selected to rollback to.

​​ Rollbacks limit

You can only roll back to the 10 most recently published versions.

You cannot roll back to a previous version of your Worker if the Cloudflare Developer Platform resources (such as KV and D1) have been deleted or modified between the version selected to roll back to and the version in the active deployment. Specifically, rollbacks will not be allowed if: