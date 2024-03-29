Rollbacks
You can roll back to a previously deployed version of your Worker using Wrangler or the Cloudflare dashboard. Rolling back to a previous version of your Worker will immediately create a new deployment with the version specified and become the active deployment across all your deployed routes and domains.
Via Wrangler
To roll back to a specified version of your Worker via Wrangler, use the
wrangler rollback command.
Via the Cloudflare Dashboard
To roll back to a specified version of your Worker via the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages > select your Worker > Deployments.
- Select the three dot icon on the right of the version you would like to roll back to and select Rollback.
Limits
Rollbacks limit
You can only roll back to the 10 most recently published versions.
Bindings
You cannot roll back to a previous version of your Worker if the Cloudflare Developer Platform resources (such as KV and D1) have been deleted or modified between the version selected to roll back to and the version in the active deployment. Specifically, rollbacks will not be allowed if:
- A Durable Object migration has occurred between the version in the active deployment and the version selected to roll back to.
- If the target deployment has a binding to an R2 bucket, KV namespace, or queue that no longer exists.