Environment variables and secrets

During local development, you may need to configure environment variables (such as API URLs, feature flags) and secrets (API tokens, private keys). You can use a .dev.vars file in the root of your project to override environment variables for local development, and both Wrangler and the Vite plugin will respect this override.

Warning Be sure to add .dev.vars to your .gitignore so it never gets committed.

Why use a .dev.vars file?

Use .dev.vars to set local overrides for environment variables that should not be checked into your repository.

If you want to manage environment-based configuration that you want checked into your repository (for example, non-sensitive or shared environment defaults), you can define environment variables as [vars] in your Wrangler configuration. Using a .dev.vars file is specifically for local-only secrets or configuration that you do not want in version control and only want to inject in local dev sessions.

Basic setup

Create a .dev.vars file in your project root. Add key-value pairs: .dev.vars API_HOST = "localhost:3000" DEBUG = "true" SECRET_TOKEN = "my-local-secret-token" Run your dev command Wrangler npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler dev Terminal window yarn wrangler dev Terminal window pnpm wrangler dev Vite plugin npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx vite dev Terminal window yarn vite dev Terminal window pnpm vite dev

Multiple local environments with .dev.vars

To simulate different local environments, you can:

Create a file named .dev.vars.<environment-name> . For example, we'll use .dev.vars.staging . Add key-value pairs: .dev.vars.staging API_HOST = "staging.localhost:3000" DEBUG = "false" SECRET_TOKEN = "staging-token" Specify the environment when running the dev command: Wrangler npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler dev --env staging Terminal window yarn wrangler dev --env staging Terminal window pnpm wrangler dev --env staging Vite plugin npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window CLOUDFLARE_ENV = staging npx vite dev Terminal window CLOUDFLARE_ENV = staging yarn vite dev Terminal window CLOUDFLARE_ENV = staging pnpm vite dev Only the values from .dev.vars.staging will be applied instead of .dev.vars .

