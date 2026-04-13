Local Explorer is a browser-based interface for viewing and editing the data in your local bindings during development. It is available at /cdn-cgi/explorer on your local development server.

Instead of running CLI commands or writing throwaway code to inspect local state, you can open Local Explorer in your browser and work with your data directly. This is useful when you want to seed test data, verify what your Worker wrote, debug a workflow run, or run ad-hoc SQL queries against a local D1 database.

Local Explorer works with both Wrangler and the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

Prerequisites

Wrangler 4.82 or later, or the latest Cloudflare Vite plugin

Open Local Explorer

Start a local development session:

npm yarn pnpm npx wrangler dev yarn wrangler dev pnpm wrangler dev

Press e in your terminal to open Local Explorer in your browser. You can also navigate directly to /cdn-cgi/explorer on your Worker's route and port.

Local Explorer is available by default and detects the bindings defined in your Wrangler configuration automatically.

Supported bindings

Local Explorer supports the following binding types:

Binding View Edit KV Browse keys, view values and metadata Create, update, and delete key-value pairs R2 List objects, view metadata Upload and delete objects D1 Browse tables and rows, run SQL queries Insert, update, and delete rows through SQL Durable Objects (SQLite storage) Browse SQLite tables and rows, run SQL queries Insert, update, and delete rows through SQL Workflows List instances, view status and step history Trigger new runs, retry failed instances

D1 and Durable Objects SQL studio

For D1 databases and Durable Objects that use the SQLite storage API, Local Explorer includes a SQL studio. This is the same experience available in the Cloudflare dashboard for deployed D1 databases. It provides both a visual table browser with inline editing and a SQL query editor where you can run arbitrary queries.

API

Local Explorer exposes an API at /cdn-cgi/explorer/api that provides programmatic access to the same operations available in the browser interface. The API serves an OpenAPI specification ↗ that describes all available endpoints, parameters, and response formats.

To retrieve the OpenAPI spec:

Terminal window curl http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/explorer/api

Use with AI coding agents

The OpenAPI spec at /cdn-cgi/explorer/api allows AI coding agents and other tools to discover and interact with your local bindings programmatically. An agent can fetch the spec, understand what resources are available, and make API calls to read or modify local data without requiring manual setup.

This can be useful as an alternative to the CLI when you want an agent to: