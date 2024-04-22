Troubleshoot and debug

Troubleshoot and debug errors commonly associated with connecting to a database with Hyperdrive.

​​ Connection errors

When creating a new Hyperdrive configuration, or updating the connection parameters associated with an existing configuration, Hyperdrive performs a test connection to your database in the background before creating or updating the configuration.

Hyperdrive will also issue an empty test query, a ; in PostgreSQL, to validate that it can pass queries to your database.