EmailEvent

An EmailEvent is the event type to programmatically process your emails with a Worker. You can reject, forward, or drop emails according to the logic you construct in your Worker.

​​ Syntax: Service Worker

EmailEvent can be handled in Workers functions written using the Service Worker syntax by attaching to the email event with addEventListener :



addEventListener ( "email" , ( event ) => { event . message . forward ( "<YOUR_EMAIL>" ) ; } ) ;

event.message EmailMessage An EmailMessage object .



​​ Syntax: ES modules

EmailEvent can be handled in Workers functions written using the ES modules format by adding an email function to your module’s exported handlers:



export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) { message . forward ( "<YOUR_EMAIL>" ) ; } , } ;

message EmailMessage An EmailMessage object .

env object An object containing the bindings associated with your Worker using ES modules format, such as KV namespaces and Durable Objects.

ctx object An object containing the context associated with your Worker using ES modules format. Currently, this object just contains the waitUntil function.



​​ EmailMessage definition



interface EmailMessage < Body = unknown > { readonly from : string ; readonly to : string ; readonly headers : Headers ; readonly raw : ReadableStream ; readonly rawSize : number ; setReject ( reason : String ) : void ; forward ( rcptTo : string , headers ? : Headers ) : Promise < void > ; }