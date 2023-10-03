EmailEvent
Background
An
EmailEvent is the event type to programmatically process your emails with a Worker. You can reject, forward, or drop emails according to the logic you construct in your Worker.
Syntax: Service Worker
EmailEvent can be handled in Workers functions written using the Service Worker syntax by attaching to the
addEventListener:
addEventListener("email", (event) => {event.message.forward("<YOUR_EMAIL>");});
Properties
event.message
EmailMessage
Syntax: ES modules
EmailEvent can be handled in Workers functions written using the ES modules format by adding an
export default {async email(message, env, ctx) {message.forward("<YOUR_EMAIL>");},};
Parameters
message
EmailMessage
env
object
- An object containing the bindings associated with your Worker using ES modules format, such as KV namespaces and Durable Objects.
ctx
object
- An object containing the context associated with your Worker using ES modules format. Currently, this object just contains the
waitUntilfunction.
EmailMessage definition
interface EmailMessage<Body = unknown> {readonly from: string;readonly to: string;readonly headers: Headers;readonly raw: ReadableStream;readonly rawSize: number;setReject(reason: String): void;forward(rcptTo: string, headers?: Headers): Promise<void>;}
from
string
Envelope Fromattribute of the email message.
to
string
Envelope Toattribute of the email message.
headers
Headers
raw
ReadableStream
- Stream of the email message content.
rawSize
number
- Size of the email message content.
setReject(reasonstring):
void
- Reject this email message by returning a permanent SMTP error back to the connecting client, including the given reason.
forward(rcptTostring, headersHeaders):
Promise
- Forward this email message to a verified destination address of the account. If you want, you can add extra headers to the email message. Only
X-*headers are allowed.
- When the promise resolves, the message is confirmed to be forwarded to a verified destination address.
