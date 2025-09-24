SQLite-backed Durable Object Storage
The Durable Object Storage API allows Durable Objects to access transactional and strongly consistent storage. A Durable Object's attached storage is private to its unique instance and cannot be accessed by other objects.
The Durable Object Storage API comes with several methods, including SQL, point-in-time recovery (PITR), key-value (KV), and alarm APIs. Available API methods depend on the storage backend for a Durable Objects class, either SQLite or KV.
|Methods 1
|SQLite-backed Durable Object class
|KV-backed Durable Object class
|SQL API
|✅
|❌
|PITR API
|✅
|❌
|Synchronous KV API
|✅ 2, 3
|❌
|Asynchronous KV API
|✅ 3
|✅
|Alarms API
|✅
|✅
Footnotes
1 Each method is implicitly wrapped inside a transaction, such that its results are atomic and isolated from all other storage operations, even when accessing multiple key-value pairs.
2 KV API methods like
get(),
put(),
delete(), or
list() store
data in a hidden SQLite table
__cf_kv. Note that you will be able to view this table when listing all tables, but you will not be able to access its content through the SQL API.
3 SQLite-backed Durable Objects also use synchronous KV API methods using
ctx.storage.kv, whereas KV-backed Durable Objects only provide asynchronous KV API methods.
Durable Objects gain access to Storage API via the
DurableObjectStorage interface and accessed by the
DurableObjectState::storage property. This is frequently accessed via
this.ctx.storage with the
ctx parameter passed to the Durable Object constructor.
The following code snippet shows you how to store and retrieve data using the Durable Object Storage API.
JavaScript is a single-threaded and event-driven programming language. This means that JavaScript runtimes, by default, allow requests to interleave with each other which can lead to concurrency bugs. The Durable Objects runtime uses a combination of input gates and output gates to avoid this type of concurrency bug when performing storage operations. Learn more in our blog post ↗.
The
SqlStorage interface encapsulates methods that modify the SQLite database embedded within a Durable Object. The
SqlStorage interface is accessible via the
sql property of
DurableObjectStorage class.
For example, using
sql.exec() a user can create a table and insert rows.
- SQL API methods accessed with
ctx.storage.sqlare only allowed on Durable Object classes with SQLite storage backend and will return an error if called on Durable Object classes with a KV-storage backend.
- When writing data, every row update of an index counts as an additional row. However, indexes may be beneficial for read-heavy use cases. Refer to Index for SQLite Durable Objects.
- Writing data to SQLite virtual tables ↗ also counts towards rows written.
Durable Objects support a subset of SQLite extensions for added functionality, including:
- FTS5 module ↗ for full-text search (including
fts5vocab).
- JSON extension ↗ for JSON functions and operators.
- Math functions ↗.
Refer to the source code ↗ for the full list of supported functions.
exec(query: string, ...bindings: any[]): SqlStorageCursor
query: string
- The SQL query string to be executed.
querycan contain
?placeholders for parameter bindings. Multiple SQL statements, separated with a semicolon, can be executed in the
query. With multiple SQL statements, any parameter bindings are applied to the last SQL statement in the
query, and the returned cursor is only for the last SQL statement.
- The SQL query string to be executed.
...bindings: any[] Optional
- Optional variable number of arguments that correspond to the
?placeholders in
query.
- Optional variable number of arguments that correspond to the
A cursor (
SqlStorageCursor) to iterate over query row results as objects.
SqlStorageCursor is a JavaScript Iterable ↗, which supports iteration using
for (let row of cursor).
SqlStorageCursor is also a JavaScript Iterator ↗, which supports iteration using
cursor.next().
SqlStorageCursor supports the following methods:
next()
- Returns an object representing the next value of the cursor. The returned object has
doneand
valueproperties adhering to the JavaScript Iterator ↗.
doneis set to
falsewhen a next value is present, and
valueis set to the next row object in the query result.
doneis set to
truewhen the entire cursor is consumed, and no
valueis set.
- Returns an object representing the next value of the cursor. The returned object has
toArray()
- Iterates through remaining cursor value(s) and returns an array of returned row objects.
one()
- Returns a row object if query result has exactly one row. If query result has zero rows or more than one row,
one()throws an exception.
- Returns a row object if query result has exactly one row. If query result has zero rows or more than one row,
raw(): Iterator
- Returns an Iterator over the same query results, with each row as an array of column values (with no column names) rather than an object.
- Returned Iterator supports
next()and
toArray()methods above.
- Returned cursor and
raw()iterator iterate over the same query results and can be combined. For example:
SqlStorageCursor has the following properties:
columnNames: string[]
- The column names of the query in the order they appear in each row array returned by the
rawiterator.
- The column names of the query in the order they appear in each row array returned by the
rowsRead: number
- The number of rows read so far as part of this SQL
query. This may increase as you iterate the cursor. The final value is used for SQL billing.
- The number of rows read so far as part of this SQL
rowsWritten: number
- The number of rows written so far as part of this SQL
query. This may increase as you iterate the cursor. The final value is used for SQL billing.
- The number of rows written so far as part of this SQL
- Any numeric value in a column is affected by JavaScript's 52-bit precision for numbers. If you store a very large number (in
int64), then retrieve the same value, the returned value may be less precise than your original number.
SQL API examples below use the following SQL schema:
Iterate over query results as row objects:
Convert query results to an array of row objects:
Convert query results to an array of row values arrays:
Get first row object of query results:
Check if query results have exactly one row:
Returned cursor behavior:
Returned cursor and
raw() iterator iterate over the same query results:
sql.exec().rowsRead():
databaseSize: number
The current SQLite database size in bytes.
For SQLite-backed Durable Objects, the following point-in-time-recovery (PITR) API methods are available to restore a Durable Object's embedded SQLite database to any point in time in the past 30 days. These methods apply to the entire SQLite database contents, including both the object's stored SQL data and stored key-value data using the key-value
put() API. The PITR API is not supported in local development because a durable log of data changes is not stored locally.
The PITR API represents points in time using 'bookmarks'. A bookmark is a mostly alphanumeric string like
0000007b-0000b26e-00001538-0c3e87bb37b3db5cc52eedb93cd3b96b. Bookmarks are designed to be lexically comparable: a bookmark representing an earlier point in time compares less than one representing a later point, using regular string comparison.
ctx.storage.getCurrentBookmark(): Promise<string>
- Returns a bookmark representing the current point in time in the object's history.
ctx.storage.getBookmarkForTime(timestamp: number | Date): Promise<string>
- Returns a bookmark representing approximately the given point in time, which must be within the last 30 days. If the timestamp is represented as a number, it is converted to a date as if using
new Date(timestamp).
ctx.storage.onNextSessionRestoreBookmark(bookmark: string): Promise<string>
- Configures the Durable Object so that the next time it restarts, it should restore its storage to exactly match what the storage contained at the given bookmark. After calling this, the application should typically invoke
ctx.abort()to restart the Durable Object, thus completing the point-in-time recovery.
This method returns a special bookmark representing the point in time immediately before the recovery takes place (even though that point in time is still technically in the future). Thus, after the recovery completes, it can be undone by performing a second recovery to this bookmark.
ctx.storage.kv.get(key string): Any, undefined
- Retrieves the value associated with the given key. The type of the returned value will be whatever was previously written for the key, or undefined if the key does not exist.
ctx.storage.kv.put(key string, value any): void
-
Stores the value and associates it with the given key. The value can be any type supported by the structured clone algorithm ↗, which is true of most types.
For the size of keys and values refer to SQLite-backed Durable Object limits
-
ctx.storage.kv.delete(key string): boolean
- Deletes the key and associated value. Returns
trueif the key existed or
falseif it did not.
- Deletes the key and associated value. Returns
ctx.storage.kv.list(options Object optional): Iterable<string, any>
-
Returns all keys and values associated with the current Durable Object in ascending sorted order based on the keys' UTF-8 encodings.
-
The type of each returned value in the
Iterable↗ will be whatever was previously written for the corresponding key.
-
Be aware of how much data may be stored in your Durable Object before calling this version of
listwithout options because all the data will be loaded into the Durable Object's memory, potentially hitting its limit. If that is a concern, pass options to
listas documented below.
-
-
startstring
- Key at which the list results should start, inclusive.
-
startAfterstring
- Key after which the list results should start, exclusive. Cannot be used simultaneously with
start.
- Key after which the list results should start, exclusive. Cannot be used simultaneously with
-
endstring
- Key at which the list results should end, exclusive.
-
prefixstring
- Restricts results to only include key-value pairs whose keys begin with the prefix.
-
reverseboolean
- If true, return results in descending order instead of the default ascending order.
- Enabling
reversedoes not change the meaning of
start,
startKey, or
endKey.
startstill defines the smallest key in lexicographic order that can be returned (inclusive), effectively serving as the endpoint for a reverse-order list.
endstill defines the largest key in lexicographic order that the list should consider (exclusive), effectively serving as the starting point for a reverse-order list.
-
limitnumber
- Maximum number of key-value pairs to return.
getAlarm(options Object optional): Promise<Number | null>
- Retrieves the current alarm time (if set) as integer milliseconds since epoch. The alarm is considered to be set if it has not started, or if it has failed and any retry has not begun. If no alarm is set,
getAlarm()returns
null.
- Retrieves the current alarm time (if set) as integer milliseconds since epoch. The alarm is considered to be set if it has not started, or if it has failed and any retry has not begun. If no alarm is set,
- Same options as
get(), but without
noCache.
-
setAlarm(scheduledTime Date | number, options Object optional): Promise
- Sets the current alarm time, accepting either a JavaScript
Date, or integer milliseconds since epoch.
If
setAlarm()is called with a time equal to or before
Date.now(), the alarm will be scheduled for asynchronous execution in the immediate future. If the alarm handler is currently executing in this case, it will not be canceled. Alarms can be set to millisecond granularity and will usually execute within a few milliseconds after the set time, but can be delayed by up to a minute due to maintenance or failures while failover takes place.
- Sets the current alarm time, accepting either a JavaScript
deleteAlarm(options Object optional): Promise
- Deletes the alarm if one exists. Does not cancel the alarm handler if it is currently executing.
setAlarm()and
deleteAlarm()support the same options as
put(), but without
noCache.
deleteAll(options Object optional): Promise
- Deletes all stored data, effectively deallocating all storage used by the Durable Object. For Durable Objects with a key-value storage backend,
deleteAll()removes all keys and associated values for an individual Durable Object. For Durable Objects with a SQLite storage backend,
deleteAll()removes the entire contents of a Durable Object's private SQLite database, including both SQL data and key-value data.
- For Durable Objects with a key-value storage backend, an in-progress
deleteAll()operation can fail, which may leave a subset of data undeleted. Durable Objects with a SQLite storage backend do not have a partial
deleteAll()issue because
deleteAll()operations are atomic (all or nothing).
deleteAll()does not proactively delete alarms. Use
deleteAlarm()to delete an alarm.
- Deletes all stored data, effectively deallocating all storage used by the Durable Object. For Durable Objects with a key-value storage backend,
transactionSync(callback): any
-
Only available when using SQLite-backed Durable Objects.
-
Invokes
callback()wrapped in a transaction, and returns its result.
-
If
callback()throws an exception, the transaction will be rolled back.
-
The callback must complete synchronously, that is, it should not be declared
asyncnor otherwise return a Promise. Only synchronous storage operations can be part of the transaction. This is intended for use with SQL queries using
ctx.storage.sql.exec(), which complete sychronously.
-
-
transaction(closureFunction(txn)): Promise
-
Runs the sequence of storage operations called on
txnin a single transaction that either commits successfully or aborts.
-
Explicit transactions are no longer necessary. Any series of write operations with no intervening
awaitwill automatically be submitted atomically, and the system will prevent concurrent events from executing while
awaita read operation (unless you use
allowConcurrency: true). Therefore, a series of reads followed by a series of writes (with no other intervening I/O) are automatically atomic and behave like a transaction.
-
-
txn
-
Provides access to the
put(),
get(),
delete(), and
list()methods documented above to run in the current transaction context. In order to get transactional behavior within a transaction closure, you must call the methods on the
txnObject instead of on the top-level
ctx.storageObject.
Also supports a
rollback()function that ensures any changes made during the transaction will be rolled back rather than committed. After
rollback()is called, any subsequent operations on the
txnObject will fail with an exception.
rollback()takes no parameters and returns nothing to the caller.
-
When using the SQLite-backed storage engine, the
txnobject is obsolete. Any storage operations performed directly on the
ctx.storageobject, including SQL queries using
ctx.storage.sql.exec(), will be considered part of the transaction.
-
sync(): Promise
-
Synchronizes any pending writes to disk.
-
This is similar to normal behavior from automatic write coalescing. If there are any pending writes in the write buffer (including those submitted with the
allowUnconfirmedoption), the returned promise will resolve when they complete. If there are no pending writes, the returned promise will be already resolved.
-
sql is a readonly property of type
DurableObjectStorage encapsulating the SQL API.
