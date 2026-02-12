Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Search
Docs Directory
APIs
SDKs
Help
Log in
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Workers
No results found. Try a different search term, or use our
global search
.
Overview
Getting started
CLI
Dashboard
Prompting
Templates
Examples
Tutorials
Best practices
Workers Best Practices
Demos and architectures
Development & testing
Overview
Environment variables and secrets
Vite Plugin ↗
Choosing between Wrangler & Vite
Developing with multiple Workers
Adding local data
Supported bindings per development mode
Testing ↗
Playground
Configuration
Bindings ↗
Compatibility dates
Compatibility flags
Cron Triggers
Environment variables
Integrations
Overview
APIs
External Services
Multipart upload metadata
Page Rules
Placement
Beta
Preview URLs
Beta
Routes and domains
Overview
Custom Domains
Routes
workers.dev
Secrets
Versions & Deployments
Overview
Gradual deployments
Rollbacks
Workers Sites
Overview
Start from existing
Start from scratch
Start from Worker
Workers Sites configuration
CI/CD
Overview
Builds
Overview
Configuration
Git integration
Overview
GitHub integration
GitLab integration
Build image
Build caching
Build branches
Build watch paths
Advanced setups
Limits & pricing
Event subscriptions
Troubleshooting builds
MCP server ↗
MCP
External CI/CD
Overview
GitHub Actions
GitLab CI/CD
Runtime APIs
Overview
Bindings (env)
Overview
AI ↗
Analytics Engine ↗
Assets ↗
Browser Rendering ↗
D1 ↗
Dispatcher (Workers for Platforms) ↗
Durable Objects ↗
Dynamic Worker Loaders
Environment Variables ↗
Hyperdrive ↗
Images ↗
KV ↗
mTLS
Queues ↗
R2 ↗
Rate Limiting
Secrets ↗
Secrets Store ↗
Beta
Service bindings
Overview
HTTP
RPC (WorkerEntrypoint)
Vectorize ↗
Version metadata
Beta
Workflows ↗
Cache
Console
Context (ctx)
Encoding
EventSource
Fetch
Handlers
Overview
Alarm Handler ↗
Email Handler ↗
Fetch Handler
Queue Handler ↗
Scheduled Handler
Tail Handler
Headers
HTMLRewriter
MessageChannel
Node.js compatibility
Overview
assert
AsyncLocalStorage
Buffer
crypto
Diagnostics Channel
dns
EventEmitter
fs
http
https
net
path
process
Streams
StringDecoder
test
timers
tls
url
util
zlib
Performance and timers
Remote-procedure call (RPC)
Overview
Lifecycle
Reserved Methods
Visibility and Security Model
TypeScript
Error handling
Request
Response
Streams
Overview
ReadableStream
ReadableStream BYOBReader
ReadableStream DefaultReader
TransformStream
WritableStream
WritableStream DefaultWriter
TCP sockets
Web Crypto
Web standards
WebAssembly (Wasm)
Overview
Wasm in JavaScript
WebSockets
Static Assets
Overview
Get Started
Configuration and Bindings
Routing
Full-stack application
Single Page Application (SPA)
Static Site Generation (SSG) and custom 404 pages
Worker script
Advanced
Gradual rollouts
HTML handling
Serving a subdirectory
Headers
Redirects
Direct Uploads
Billing and Limitations
Migration Guides
Migrate from Pages to Workers
Migrate from Netlify to Workers
Migrate from Vercel to Workers
Framework guides
Web applications
React + Vite
Astro
React Router (formerly Remix)
Next.js
Vue
RedwoodSDK
TanStack Start
Microfrontends
SvelteKit
Vike
More guides...
Analog
Angular
Docusaurus
Gatsby
Hono
Nuxt
Qwik
Solid
Beta
Waku
Mobile applications
Expo ↗
APIs
FastAPI ↗
Hono ↗
AI & agents
Agents SDK ↗
LangChain ↗
Databases
Connect to databases
Analytics Engine ↗
Vectorize (vector database) ↗
Cloudflare D1 ↗
Hyperdrive ↗
3rd Party Integrations
Overview
Neon
PlanetScale
Supabase
Turso
Upstash
Xata
Testing
Overview
Vitest integration
Overview
Write your first test
Recipes and examples
Configuration
Test APIs
Isolation and concurrency
Debugging
Known issues
Migration guides
Migrate from Miniflare 2's test environments
Migrate from unstable_dev
Miniflare
Overview
Get Started
Writing tests
Core
Compatibility Dates
Fetch Events
Modules
Multiple Workers
Queues
Scheduled Events
Variables and Secrets
Web Standards
WebSockets
Developing
Attaching a Debugger
Live Reload
Migrations
Migrating from Version 2
Storage
Cache
D1
Durable Objects
KV
R2
Wrangler's unstable_startWorker()
Observability
Overview
Metrics and analytics
Logs
Overview
Workers Logs
Real-time logs
Tail Workers
Workers Logpush
Traces
Overview
Beta
Spans and attributes
Known limitations
Query Builder
Exporting OpenTelemetry Data
Overview
Export to Honeycomb
Export to Grafana Cloud
Export to Axiom
Export to Sentry
MCP server ↗
MCP
DevTools
Overview
Breakpoints
Profiling CPU usage
Profiling Memory
Errors and exceptions
Integrations
Sentry ↗
Source maps and stack traces
Wrangler
Overview
Install/Update Wrangler
API
Bundling
Commands
Configuration
Custom builds
Deprecations
Environments
Migrations
Migrate from Wrangler v3 to v4
Migrate from Wrangler v2 to v3
Migrate from Wrangler v1 to v2
1. Migrate webpack projects
2. Update to Wrangler v2
Wrangler v1 (legacy)
Overview
Install / Update
Authentication
Commands
Configuration
Webpack
System environment variables
Vite plugin
Overview
Get started
Tutorial - React SPA with an API
Reference
API
Static Assets
Debugging
Migrating from wrangler dev
Secrets
Vite Environments
Cloudflare Environments
Non-JavaScript modules
Programmatic configuration
Languages
Overview
JavaScript
Overview
Examples ↗
TypeScript
Overview
Examples ↗
Python Workers
Overview
Beta
The Basics
How Python Workers Work
Foreign Function Interface (FFI)
Standard Library
Examples
Packages
Overview
FastAPI
Langchain
Rust
Overview
Beta
Supported crates
Platform
Overview
Pricing
Changelog
Overview
Workers (Historic)
Wrangler ↗
Limits
Choose a data or storage product
Betas
Deploy to Cloudflare buttons
Built with Cloudflare button
Known issues
Workers for Platforms ↗
Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Reference
How the Cache works
How Workers works
Migrate from Service Workers to ES Modules
Protocols
Security model
Glossary
AI Assistant ↗
LLM resources
llms.txt
prompt.txt
Workers llms-full.txt
Developer Platform llms-full.txt
GitHub
X.com
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Directory
…
Workers
Best practices
Copy page
Best practices
Workers Best Practices