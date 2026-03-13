Anyone with write access to a Container can SSH into it with Wrangler as long as SSH is enabled.

Configure SSH

SSH can be configured in your Container's configuration with the wrangler_ssh and authorized_keys properties. Only the ssh-ed25519 key type is supported.

The wrangler_ssh.enabled property only controls whether you can SSH into a Container through Wrangler. If wrangler_ssh.enabled is false but keys are still present in authorized_keys , the SSH service will still be started on the Container.

Connect with Wrangler

To SSH into a Container with Wrangler, you must first enable Wrangler SSH. The following example shows a basic configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " containers " : [ { // other options here... " wrangler_ssh " : { " enabled " : true }, " authorized_keys " : [ { " name " : "<NAME>" , " public_key " : "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE>" } ] } ] } [[ containers ]] [ containers . wrangler_ssh ] enabled = true [[ containers . authorized_keys ]] name = "<NAME>" public_key = "<YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY_HERE>"

For more information on configuring SSH, refer to Wrangler SSH configuration.

Find the instance ID for your Container by running wrangler containers instances or in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. The instance you want to SSH into must be running. SSH will not start a stopped Container, and an active SSH connection alone will not keep a Container alive.

Once SSH is configured and the Container is running, open the SSH connection with:

Terminal window wrangler containers ssh <INSTANCE_ID>

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