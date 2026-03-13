SSH
Anyone with write access to a Container can SSH into it with Wrangler as long as SSH is enabled.
SSH can be configured in your Container's configuration with the
wrangler_ssh and
authorized_keys properties. Only the
ssh-ed25519 key type is supported.
The
wrangler_ssh.enabled property only controls whether you can SSH into a Container through Wrangler.
If
wrangler_ssh.enabled is false but keys are still present in
authorized_keys, the SSH service will still be started on the Container.
To SSH into a Container with Wrangler, you must first enable Wrangler SSH. The following example shows a basic configuration:
For more information on configuring SSH, refer to Wrangler SSH configuration.
Find the instance ID for your Container by running
wrangler containers instances or in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
The instance you want to SSH into must be running.
SSH will not start a stopped Container, and an active SSH connection alone will not keep a Container alive.
Once SSH is configured and the Container is running, open the SSH connection with:
Without the
containers_pid_namespace compatibility flag, all processes inside the VM are visible when you connect to your Container through SSH. This flag is turned on by default for Workers with a compatibility date of
2026-04-01 or later.