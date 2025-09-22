Pushing images during wrangler deploy

When running wrangler deploy , if you set the image attribute in your Wrangler configuration to a path to a Dockerfile, Wrangler will build your container image locally using Docker, then push it to a registry run by Cloudflare. This registry is integrated with your Cloudflare account and is backed by R2. All authentication is handled automatically by Cloudflare both when pushing and pulling images.

Just provide the path to your Dockerfile:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " containers " : { " image " : "./Dockerfile" // ...rest of config... } } [ containers ] image = "./Dockerfile"

And deploy your Worker with wrangler deploy . No other image management is necessary.

On subsequent deploys, Wrangler will only push image layers that have changed, which saves space and time.

Note Docker or a Docker-compatible CLI tool must be running for Wrangler to build and push images. This is not necessary if you are using a pre-built image, as described below.

Using pre-built container images

Currently, all images must use registry.cloudflare.com .

Note We plan to allow other image registries. Cloudflare will download your image, optionally using auth credentials, then cache it globally in the Cloudflare Registry. This is not yet available.

If you wish to use a pre-built image, first, make sure it exists locally, then push it to the Cloudflare Registry:

docker pull <public-image> docker tag <public-image> <image>:<tag>

Wrangler provides a command to push images to the Cloudflare Registry:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler containers push <image>:<tag> Terminal window yarn wrangler containers push <image>:<tag> Terminal window pnpm wrangler containers push <image>:<tag>

Or, you can use the -p flag with wrangler containers build to build and push an image in one step:

npm

npm yarn

yarn pnpm Terminal window npx wrangler containers build -p -t <tag> . Terminal window yarn wrangler containers build -p -t <tag> . Terminal window pnpm wrangler containers build -p -t <tag> .

This will output an image registry URI that you can then use in your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " containers " : { " image " : "registry.cloudflare.com/your-account-id/your-image:tag" // ...rest of config... } } [ containers ] image = "registry.cloudflare.com/your-account-id/your-image:tag"

Note Currently, the Cloudflare Vite-plugin does not support registry links in local development, unlike wrangler dev . As a workaround, you can create a minimal Dockerfile that uses FROM <registry-link> . Make sure to EXPOSE a port in local dev as well.

Pushing images with CI

To use an image built in a continuous integration environment, install wrangler then build and push images using either wrangler containers build with the --push flag, or using the wrangler containers push command.

Registry Limits

Images are limited to 2 GB in size and you are limited to 50 total GB in your account's registry.

Note These limits will likely increase in the future.