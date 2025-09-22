Image Management
When running
wrangler deploy, if you set the
image attribute in your Wrangler configuration to a path to a Dockerfile, Wrangler will build your container image locally using Docker, then push it to a registry run by Cloudflare.
This registry is integrated with your Cloudflare account and is backed by R2. All authentication is handled automatically by
Cloudflare both when pushing and pulling images.
Just provide the path to your Dockerfile:
And deploy your Worker with
wrangler deploy. No other image management is necessary.
On subsequent deploys, Wrangler will only push image layers that have changed, which saves space and time.
Currently, all images must use
registry.cloudflare.com.
If you wish to use a pre-built image, first, make sure it exists locally, then push it to the Cloudflare Registry:
Wrangler provides a command to push images to the Cloudflare Registry:
Or, you can use the
-p flag with
wrangler containers build to build and push an image in one step:
This will output an image registry URI that you can then use in your Wrangler configuration:
To use an image built in a continuous integration environment, install
wrangler then
build and push images using either
wrangler containers build with the
--push flag, or
using the
wrangler containers push command.
Images are limited to 2 GB in size and you are limited to 50 total GB in your account's registry.
Delete images with
wrangler containers images delete to free up space, but reverting a
Worker to a previous version that uses a deleted image will then error.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-