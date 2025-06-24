Enhance your Workers with serverless containers

Run code written in any programming language, built for any runtime, as part of apps built on Workers.

Deploy your container image to Region:Earth without worrying about managing infrastructure - just define your Worker and wrangler deploy .

With Containers you can run:

Resource-intensive applications that require CPU cores running in parallel, large amounts of memory or disk space

Applications and libraries that require a full filesystem, specific runtime, or Linux-like environment

Existing applications and tools that have been distributed as container images

Container instances are spun up on-demand and controlled by code you write in your Worker. Instead of chaining together API calls or writing Kubernetes operators, you just write JavaScript:

Worker Code

Worker Config import { Container , getContainer } from "@cloudflare/containers" ; export class MyContainer extends Container { defaultPort = 4000 ; // Port the container is listening on sleepAfter = "10m" ; // Stop the instance if requests not sent for 10 minutes } async fetch ( request , env ) { const { "session-id" : sessionId } = await request . json () ; // Get the container instance for the given session ID const containerInstance = getContainer ( env . MY_CONTAINER , sessionId ) // Pass the request to the container instance on its default port return containerInstance . fetch ( request ) ; } wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "container-starter" , " main " : "src/index.js" , " containers " : [ { " class_name " : "MyContainer" , " image " : "./Dockerfile" , " instances " : 5 , " name " : "hello-containers-go" } ], " durable_objects " : { " bindings " : [ { " class_name " : "MyContainer" , " name " : "MY_CONTAINER" } ] } "migrations" : [ { " new_sqlite_classes " : [ "MyContainer" ], " tag " : "v1" } ], } name = "container-starter" main = "src/index.js" [[ containers ]] class_name = "MyContainer" image = "./Dockerfile" instances = 5 name = "hello-containers-go" [[ durable_objects . bindings ]] class_name = "MyContainer" name = "MY_CONTAINER" [[ migrations ]] new_sqlite_classes = [ "MyContainer" ] tag = "v1"

